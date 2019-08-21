Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF: Upside May Be Limited As The Market Has Likely Factored In A Few Rate Cuts Already

ETF Overview

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) focuses on long-term investment grade bonds in the United States. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index. BLV has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are investment grade bonds. Hence, it offers investors good protection in an economic downturn. Unfortunately, the fund has considerable interest rate risk given its portfolio’s long average duration to maturity. Given the fact that the market has already priced in a few rate cuts, and the U.S. economy is still robust, we think the likelihood of the Fed cutting its key interest rate several times as unlikely. In such situation, we think the treasury yield will actually rise. This may suppress BLV's fund price. Therefore, we think the current risk/reward profile is not attractive and recommend investors to wait on the sideline.

Fund Analysis

When evaluating bonds, there are several things we usually check. First, we look at whether the bond is safe or not by checking these bond's credit ratings. Second, we look at how well these bonds are impacted by the interest rate. Third, we look at whether this is the time to buy these bonds or not. So, we will go through this checklist one by one.

Low credit risk

First, we will take a look at the composition of BLV’s portfolio. As the table below shows, bonds issued by U.S. treasury represents about 42.6% of BLV’s portfolio. These bonds are safe as they are backed by the U.S. government which has one of the best credit ratings of all governments in the world. The remaining bonds are corporate bonds issued by different industry sectors such as finance (8.5%), industrial (35.2%), and utilities (6%).

It may take a while to evaluate each corporate issuer. Fortunately, as the table below shows, these corporate bonds are all investment grade bonds. As we know, investment grade bonds default rate is only about 0.10% per year (based on 32-year period measured). On the other hand, default rate for below-investment-grade bonds was 4.22% per year. Therefore, we see little credit risk for bonds hold by BLV.

High interest rate risk

Now we will see whether these bonds will be impacted by the change of the interest rate. In general, short-term bonds are less impacted by the changes in interest rate as these bonds are almost reaching maturity. On the other hand, long-term bonds’ market value can be impacted by the change of interest rates. As can be seen from the table below, almost all of its bonds will not mature until 10 years or later. In fact, 22.5% of BLV’s bonds will mature between 10 and 20 years from now. About 74.2% of its bonds will mature between 20 and 30 years from now.

The average effective maturity year of BLV’s bonds is 24.4 years. The long average maturity term means that the fund performance can be quite sensitive to interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, BLV’s fund performance is inversely correlated to the treasury yield rate. Therefore, interest rate risk is very real for BLV.

Is it time to buy BLV now?

Since BLV has almost no credit risk, what we really need to be concerned is how BLV’s price is impacted by the change in interest rate. As we have observed in our analysis, a declining interest rate has the potential to move its share price higher. However, we think the decline of the 10-year treasury rate since the beginning of 2019 has gone too far. As can be seen from the chart below, its current 10-year treasury rate of 1.6% is near the low reached in late 2016 in the past 5 years. On the other hand, the Fed’s key interest rate is still much higher than the rate in late 2016. This suggests that the bond market (as represented by the 10-year treasury rate) is expecting the Fed to drop its key interest rate at least a few more times.

The question is whether the Fed will need to drop the key interest rate a few more times or not. We understand that the current global economic uncertainties primarily due to escalating trade tension between the U.S. and China have the potential to derail the U.S. economy. However, the U.S. economy is still quite robust. We are still seeing strong retail sales in the U.S. (U.S. consumer spendings represent about 70% of the country’s GDP). In July, U.S. retail sales jumped by 0.7%. This is much better than many analysts had expected. On the other hand, inflation is picking up slightly in July. In such an environment, we do not see the need for the Fed to significantly lower its key interest rates. Therefore, the bond market may have ran ahead of itself by pricing in a few more rate cuts. If the Fed disappoints the bond market or the economy continues to strengthen, 10-year treasury rate will likely move up. Since BLV's fund price is inversely correlated to the 10-year treasury rate, BLV’s fund price will likely drop. Therefore, we see the current risk/reward profile not attractive especially if the goal of investing in BLV is for capital appreciation.

Risks and Challenges

Although bonds in BLV’s portfolio are all investment grade bonds. In an economic downturn, issuers of many of these corporate bonds may receive credit rating downgrades. As we know, Baa bonds represent about 28.7% of BLV’s portfolio. Baa bonds are bonds in the lowest level of the investment grade bonds. In an economic downturn, some of the issuers of these bonds may have their credit ratings downgraded to non-investment grade bonds. In such an environment, its bond value may decline.

Investor Takeaway

If your goal is to receive a stable dividend income, BLV may still be an okay choice for you as the ETF offers a dividend yield of 3.3%. However, given the recent surge in the fund price due to the market’s anticipated rate cuts, we think the risk/reward profile is not particularly attractive unless you believe an economic recession is imminent. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait on the sideline.

