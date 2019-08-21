Alcon Inc. (ACL-OLD) CEO David Endicott on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ACL-OLD) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2019 8:00 AM ET

David Endicott

Welcome to our second quarter 2019 performance update. We are almost five months post-spin and settling nicely into our independence and we are pleased with our first half performance and the organization is making great progress against the strategy we laid out at our Capital Markets Day.

We focused the organization on three big priorities, which we have communicated to all our associates. The first priority is to stand-up to new Alcon. This includes things like standing of new functions, implementing SAP, separating IT systems and ensuring supply, while maintaining our focus on the customer, advancing the pipeline and otherwise operating the business as usual. Feel good about the progress on all these activities which will remain the focus over the next 18 to 24 months.

The second priority is to grow revenue, we are products company to our core and our Capital Markets Day last year, we identified and discussed four key growth drivers which are contributing significantly to our strong first half sales performance. As a reminder, these are advanced technology intraocular lens or AT-IOLs for cataract surgery, DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lens, SYSTANE COMPLETE eye drops for dry eye and surgical products to treat retinal conditions.

We are leveraging our deep expertise in eye care to expand our product pipeline and incubate and future platforms for growth. We are already seeing the impact of [indiscernible] innovation like our smaller gauge consumable instrumentation and we will shortly see the impact of new products with the upcoming launch of our newest contact lens PRECISION1 in the U.S.

The third priority is transforming our culture. Now that we are independent, we can move full steam ahead on creating a culture that let us move quickly and take full advantage of market opportunities, so what does that mean? We are placing two asks on every associate regardless of where they sit in the organization.

First is to increase ownership and accountability and the second is to operate with greater speed and simplicity. So, as we continue our transition from a large company environment to a smaller focused medical device company, our 20,000 associates are helping us to spot areas where we can be more efficient and really ensure our people and investments are focused toward our core growth drivers. This ensures our associates always have a customer first mentality.

So, seeing the customers, I recently spent several weeks on the road in the U.S., with a number of surgical and vision care customers receiving valuable insights and feedbacks on our business. What I'm hearing is that our customers are excited about the new Alcon and where we are headed. There is a lot of enthusiasm for innovative pipeline and specifically some of our newest products like PRECISION1 and PANOPTIX.

Our customers have high expectations of Alcon as an independent company, which is a big part of what's driving the organization to succeed.

So, before I turn it over to Tim to go through the detailed financials, I wanted to touch on sales performance, current market trends and then also a little bit on innovation.

I'm pleased to report, we delivered strong top-line results with both our surgical and vision care businesses performing well. Overall, sales were up 5% that's for both the quarter and the first half of the year.

In the quarter, our surgical business was up 5% and vision care business up 6% with all product categories posting mid-single digit growth. On a year-to-date basis, surgical was up 6% and vision care up 3%, which puts us on track to deliver the full year guidance of 3% to 5% constant currency growth.

We recently received the latest round of surgical and vision care market data. Now for surgical cataract procedure growth has remained consistent with historical trends up approximately 4% in the second quarter. For vision care, contact lens market growth for the second quarter increased by approximately 4% on a value basis with toric and multifocal growth outpacing sphere.

We also saw stable market performance in reusable lenses which were up almost 2% during the second quarter driven by the U.S. and Japan.

Now, we are very excited to be bringing PRECISION1, our new SiHy contact lens to the fast growing daily disposable market. We are doing a little bit better than expected ramping up our new manufacturing lines which is facilitating a slightly earlier launch than we originally anticipated.

Our sales force is trained, and we will enter the market in a highly organized fashion, starting with select customers and then steadily expanding our distribution into early 2020.

Our investments are paying off, and we are making good use of our capital. We expect these new lines to provide better throughput and a lower cost per lens at optimal capacity all in a more flexible platform.

We are also being very deliberate in how we position our existing and forthcoming contact lens brands. Last February, we completed a comprehensive study of about 8,000 patients and 1200 eye care professionals which looked at the lifestyle, functional and emotional needs of contact lens wears. We found that customer needs could be broken down into three distinct segments, smart value, lasting performance and ultimate comfort.

Now with PRECISION1, we are offering a robust daily contact lens portfolio with products that targeted each one of those segments. So, start with the smart value segment, we offer DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS or DACP for the younger, more value conscious patient where price is the primary buying decision.

On the other end of the spectrum is the ultimate comfort segment where customers are looking for a premium lens experience. This segment is where DAILIES TOTAL1 plays as our unique water gradient technology provides superior comfort.

The final segment is lasting performance, which is where PRECISION1 fits in. This is a large underserved group of customers who are looking for lasting performance at the end of the day. These customers live an active lifestyle and rely on their contacts to perform from early in the morning to late at night and are willing to pay a little more for this feature. We also ran multiple clinical trials with PRECISION1 versus competitive lenses. PRECISION1 performed extremely well in these trials and we are anticipating a favorable response from professionals in the United States.

Now moving on to PANOPTIX, we submitted our dossier to the FDA in the first quarter of 2019 and are expecting regulatory approval this year. PANOPTIX is a trifocal IOL that provides uninterrupted vision at near, intermediate and distance and will likely be the first trifocal in the U.S. market. With the increasing demands of near reading due to the use of mobile devices and electronic tools, people are now spending more time using products at arm's length.

The near focal point of PANOPTIX is set at a distance which is compatible with this lifestyle change, which is one of the significant advantages of PANOPTIX versus traditional bifocals or other trifocal technologies.

Our continuous IOL innovation enables us to help surgeons significantly improve cataract patient outcomes. By default patients accept the need to wear spectacles after monofocal cataract surgery, however, advances in IOL allow for a greater degree of spectacle independence, which is important to the increasingly active ageing population. Research finds that patients using PANOPTIX experienced spectacle independents 80% to 85% of the time post surgery compared with 7% to 12% of patients who undergo monofocal surgery.

PANOPTIX is driven strong market share gains in international markets where the product has been available for a few years and strong word of mouth has made PANOPTIX one of our most anticipated U.S. launches.

With that, let me turn it over to Tim, who will review our financial results.

Tim Stonesifer

Thanks, David.

We were pleased to report a healthy 5% top-line growth in both the second quarter and year-to-date. As David mentioned, this includes strong performance by all of our key growth drivers.

Let me provide more details for each franchise starting with surgical. Surgical sales were up 5% in the second quarter driven by strong performance in all three of our surgical categories, implantable, consumables, and equipment. Implantable sales of $300 million increased by 4% primarily due to strong double-digit gains in PANOPTIX and other AT-IOLs.

We also saw a solid performance in monofocals driven by innovation in new materials with the launch of Clarion and the continued shift to preloaded injectors. Consumable sales of $588 million increased by 5% in the second quarter, similar to last year, we saw strong demand for both our dedicated consumables as well as our custom packs due to customer conversions of equipment and innovation in smaller gauge instrumentation.

Sales from the equipment and other subcategory were $163 million, an increase of 7% versus the second quarter of last year primarily resulting from strong growth in cataract equipment and service revenue during the quarter.

Turning to vision care. Contact lens sales were $493 million up 6% versus the second quarter of 2018. Although our vision care business benefited from a favorable year-over-year comparison our leading DAILIES product, DAILIES TOTAL1 continues to post double-digit growth rates globally.

Sales in our more established lens business improved in the quarter because of several innovative initiatives. We launched AIR OPTIX HydraGlyde Toric for patients with astigmatism around the globe and extended the parameters of DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS Toric lenses to serve a greater percentage of lens wearers. We also reorganized our U.S. vision care sales force to improve coverage and support for our customers.

We continued to address our portfolio gaps in Toric, which we believe will enable us to gain market share over time. We are making targeted investments that will strengthen our core, elevate commercial execution, and address untapped customer needs.

Shifting now to ocular health. Second quarter sales were $319 million up 5% compared to last year primarily due to continued double-digit growth and sustained [indiscernible]. We also saw sequential improvement in our contact lens care portfolio, which was slightly down, but more in line with a reusable contact lens market, which we believe is starting to stabilize.

Now moving down the income statement. Total gross margin was 64.6% up 40 basis points versus last year primarily due to lower production costs and favorable manufacturing volume. Core operating margin was 16.6% in the second quarter down 60 basis points versus prior year but up 30 basis points excluding the negative impact from foreign currency. Revenue growth and gross margin expansion offset the incremental R&D and SG&A investments.

We also increased advertising and promotional spend for DT1 and SYSTANE COMPLETE sequentially to support our regional launch campaign. Second quarter interest expense was $35 million, up $29 million compared to last year primarily due to borrowings related to the spin-off.

As planned, given the short-term nature of our debt structure, we're planning on refinancing a portion of our debt in the latter part of the year. As we finalize the structure, we expect our overall average maturity and interest expense to increase. Interest expense also includes interest associated with the new lease accounting standard and accretion of contingent consideration liabilities related to previous acquisitions.

And as you think about your longer-term models, keep in mind that 2019 only has three quarters of interest expense due to the spin where 2020 will have a full year of interest expense.

Core effective tax rate was 13.5% in the quarter compared to 14.1% last year. The lower tax rate was primarily due to the mix of pre-tax income from geographical tax jurisdictions and an incremental catch up of R&D tax credit. The passage of Swiss tax reform on June 30th resulted in a non-cash charge of $301 million from the remeasurement of net deferred tax assets and our reported results this quarter. In 2020, we expect Swiss tax reform to increase our core effective tax rate by about 3 percentage points assuming today's mix of profits.

Core earnings per share was $0.47 in the second quarter. The pressure both on a sequential and a year-over-year basis was primarily due to increased interest expense related to the new capital structure.

Before I move to guidance, I wanted to touch on a couple of cash flow related items. Free cash flow for the first six months was in line with expectations of $95 million compared to $376 million last year. The decrease versus last year was primarily due to spin readiness, separation and legal costs.

On a year-to-date basis, capital expenditures were $206 million driven by expansion of our vision care contact lens manufacturing platform. As we've indicated in the past, we will continue to incur separation and capitalized expenses over the next couple of years as we prioritize standing up the organization and investing in our business.

Now turning to our full year projections. Our first half performance gives us confidence that we are on track to meet our full year 2019 guidance. As such, we're reaffirming all our previous guidance ranges that we provided on our first quarter trading update. We expect net sales growth of 3% to 5% on a constant currency basis with a negative 2% impact from foreign currency.

We expect core operating margin to be in the range of 17% to 18%. We expect core effective tax rate to be in the range of 17% to 19%, but are currently trending towards the lower end of the range.

So, to summarize, we've made good progress in the last six months toward our strategic priorities. Although there is more work to be done. I'm confident in our ability to execute on our commitments.

With that, I'll turn over the call to David for some final comments.

David Endicott

Thanks, Tim.

We've got a good start to the first half of the year and we are on plan executing our strategy. We're continuing our processes of standing up and then transforming Alcon into a simpler more agile company. We're investing in key products that maximize the potential for revenue growth, but we continue to accelerate the innovation of new technologies that will drive our long-term growth.

In the end our business is about creating the products patients need and with our independence, we're making disciplined capital allocation decisions to advance science and address significant unmet needs in eye care allowing more patients to live our mission to see brilliantly.

Now with that, operator, we're ready for questions.

Veronika Dubajova

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. I'd like to start with a bigger picture question looking at the guidance. David, Tim, if I -- look you are tracking at the top-end of the revenue guidance, but the low-end of the margin for the year, just would love to get your thoughts on them, as you look at the remainder of the year what are the pulls and pushes that you see. And Tim in particular if you can help us think about FX because I think that was one of the negative surprises looking at the profitability in the second quarter that would be very helpful. And I have a quick follow-up after that.

David Endicott

Sure. Veronica thanks for the question. Let me start with the top-line. I think we've obviously had a solid first half kind of as expected. I think we see the markets growing as we expected them to. And as I think I've indicated in the past, we think the surgical business is probably growing just a little bit faster than the market and vision care just a little bit behind it. That's pretty much what you see through the middle part of the year. So, I think we're pleased with where we are, we right now we're at the upper end of our guidance, but again the fact of the matter is the markets have to stay steady, strong through the rest of the year and we'll see how that that takes shape. So, assuming that does obviously we're very comfortable where we are.

Tim Stonesifer

And then, I would just say on the margin front, obviously, we came into Q2 at 16.6%, but as we talked about on the last call, Q2, we invested quite a bit of marketing and sales money to support new product launches promos et cetera. So Q2 will be the low point from a margin rate perspective as you think about the entire year. And then, as you think about kind of the second half versus the first half take the average of 17.1%. We'll continue to get margin expansion or gross margin expansion both from a volume and also from a mix perspective.

So, as we continue to grow AT-IOLs as an example that becomes a bigger part of the overall portfolio that will drive a mix lift force. We're going to continue to invest in the R&D. We're going to continue to invest in marketing and sales. It won't be at the level as what we did in 2Q. But as we've said all along, we're going to continue to invest in growth and those are kind of the three levers as you think about margin rate. And as we said overall we feel very comfortable in landing in the 17% to 18% range.

From a FX perspective, yes, we did see some FX pressure in Q2 as compared to Q2 of last year. That will be muted as you think about the second half of the year because the dollar really strengthened in the second half of last year, so that will be less of a pressure point for us in the second half of the year.

Veronika Dubajova

That's very clear and if I can just ask a quick follow-up. David, I think a couple of your competitors have called out some softness in IOL market. Just curious to get your thoughts on that? Any view on what's going on and whether you expect a bit of an improvement in the second half of the year.

David Endicott

We just guided in looks pretty solid in the 4% growth range and we continue to gain share in both the quarter end and then moving annuals. So, we feel pretty good about the IOL market right now. We have the benefit of a good deal of mix, our international business was definitely stronger than our U.S. business this particular quarter. But, generally speaking, we feel pretty good about where we are. There was a little bit of second quarter comp to concern yourself with, our CyPass withdraw from last year was peaking in the second quarter, and so you see a little bit of an impact there on the growth rate. But, we don't see anything unusual in what's going on and we feel good about the mix of international with U.S.

Veronika Dubajova

That's very clear. Thank you both.

Jeff Johnson

Thank you. Good morning guys. Maybe two questions for you, one strategic and one financial. But, just following up on your margin comments there, Tim, maybe R&D was also up nicely year-over-year at 9% of revenue is a little bit higher than we were looking. And obviously, you guys have a full portfolio of pipeline products, but how should we be thinking about that line item especially, is 9% kind of the number to think about going forward was there anything onetime in the quarter that popped that number up just how to think about that? Thanks.

Tim Stonesifer

Yes. There's always some timing and some lumpiness to this. But, again, we feel pretty good as we've talked about before. You guys should expect sort of the 7% to 9% range over the course of time.

Jeff Johnson

All right. That's helpful. And then, David, on the strategic side, I'd love to take your pulse on the myopia control market using soft contact lenses, it seems like we're starting to see more interest from docs in that area. Obviously, a couple of your competitors are investing in that area. Strategically, we've heard you may not personally believe strongly in that market or at least aren't yet willing to commit capital to that market. Just would want to understand maybe if that's true how you're thinking about myopia control over the next few years. Thank you.

David Endicott

Well, thanks Jeff. Let me just start by saying look we will follow this market very closely. So, we have a very high interest in what is an obvious epidemic with a prevalence that is quite substantial, so to the extent that we think there is a technology in here that can really make a difference, I think we're all in. I think the challenges most of the technologies that we're aware of and are following are many years old. I mean if you look at much of the Orthok or the atropine derivatives or the approach to soft contact lenses. Again, I think those have been around a while. We haven't seen one that we get excited about, but again I hope that somebody innovates in this space in a way that is meaningful because I think we would be very quick to want to get in it to the extent we see some of that data come out really be meaningful.

Again, the size of this market it's a bunch of people out there nearly five billion by 2050, that will be myopic. So I think that's where we are. We'll follow it closely and I think we may be - we certainly be interested if we see something exciting.

Lei Huang

Hi. It's Lei diving in for Larry. And thanks for taking my question. David, if you can just talk a little bit about the top-line outlook. The company is obviously growing well already in the mid-single digit even without PANOPTIX and PRECISION1 in the U.S. How should we think about that top-line growth momentum once you have both products in the U.S. market especially as we look into next year? And then, I have a follow up

David Endicott

Sure, Lei. Thanks for the question. Look I think top-line is, we're pretty comfortable with our range right now. I think we're obviously doing well so far this year. My belief is, is that PRECISION1 and PANOPTIX over the long-haul add a lot of value. I don't think they're going to have a material effect on this particular year. Because, again, we've kind of counted them into the plan and it's just going along largely as expected. So, we'll get PRECISION1 out September that's pretty much as we indicated maybe a slight month advantage, but that's not material in terms of its impact either really this year or next.

It's really about long-term trajectory and I think to the extent that you think about our vision care business as having more than one product here, I think that's the way we've been thinking about it. So for us to sustain a kind of mid-single digit growth as we've kind of indicated, I think we need consistent innovation. We need to fill out the Toric line. We obviously know we have a gap there. That's where we're having the most difficult time in terms of share gain. And we will do that, but it will take us some time to do it.

So, I feel good about the outlook that we're giving. Again, assuming the market stay solid and I believe they will, we should be fine, but that's probably the way to think about it. On the surgical side, the only other thing I'd add is that, we think that the long-term outlook on the surgical market is positive because you get this underlying 3%, 4% growth rate has been closer to 4% really maybe even a little longer than that in some parts of the world. So, I think that's big. But, there is downward pressure on price. So, for us to succeed, we've got to do well with share, do well with the market unit volumes, and then, obviously, we've got to either innovate or going to be offset with price. So, again, I think we feel comfortable with the guidance range that we've given.

Lei Huang

Got it. Thanks. And then my follow-up is to sign PRECISION1, you talked about an organize launch and fuller rollout in 2020. Can you give a little more color on kind your inventory capacity as we look into next year as well as timing for the rollout in Europe and Japan? Thanks.

David Endicott

Yes. Lei, I think the launch decision was made based on what we believe we needed to get the first groups of doctors trained. We have done this historically a number of times and obviously if you go back to when we launched DT1, one of the lessons we learned was be smart about how you handle consignments, inventories and these fit sets in particular. So, we have -- we needed a lot of fit sets to go out into inventory. But, first, we will be available I think towards the end of the year and almost all distributors beginning in next year all distributors and I think we'll be kind of hitting pretty much all of who we want to have fits that will have one by the end of the first quarter. So that's about as fast as our sales force can get to it. So we're going to do some training, we'll do some education, we'll roll out fit sets to people who are committed, but clearly we're trying to be productive with the use of those samples, so that we're not just put them in places where they're not productive.

So, we feel like that's the right pace, it's been our pace in the past. And again, it's consistent with what we've said, which was kind of late this year, early next year rollout. But I think the way to think about it is, we are going to be in full speed in the first quarter.

Chris Pasquale

Thanks. Couple questions on the vision care business. First, could you just talk a little bit more about the sales force reorganization in contact lenses? What you did there and is that process now complete?

David Endicott

Yes, Chris. The sales force -- we just took a very good look at kind of what we thought was the best way to serve customers in this space. One of the things, we've had in the past was two different sales forces calling on the same optometry office. On the one hand that gave us some real depth of expertise in our specialty lenses. On the other hand it gave us large territories. And frankly I think for our current mix and what we wanted to do next, we felt like we could use a fewer specialty folks and a greater degree of, I would just call it main reps, you're going to call them the optometrists who could handle our sphere and toric lines.

So, my view was and I think the U.S. team was really the originators of this was that we could get better service with smaller territories, keeps your reps on the road a little bit less and in the office a little bit more. So that was the basic idea. And again, I would say it was fairly smoothly executed, it was over in, I think February or March. So we're well past that. But, I think you really start to feel some effect from it in our opinion as we launched -- we launched a couple of small things in the second quarter that really got some traction, I think because of this redeployment which was our DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS extended parameters in toric, may seem like a small thing, but it was new to the reps and to a lot of the docs and gives us on the far ends of the spectrum some really good value for people. And I think also, we got out Air Optix HydraGlyde which again in the toric version is just coming out now. But those two, the HydraGlyde has really made a difference I think for comfort in the reusable line. So, modest ideas that are having a reasonably positive impact on, I would just say what's a fairly mature line.

Chris Pasquale

Thanks for that. And then, you mentioned that you think the reusable segment may be stabilizing a bit, curious what you think is driving that and whether you think that speaks at all to a potential slowdown in the shift to DAILIES?

David Endicott

Well, I mean, I think I looked at the data this morning and I think that the truth is Chris, the DAILIES market is still doing pretty well. It's still running kind of on the annual rate that's 7%, 8% and reusable is kind of in that flat to 2% range. So, I think there's a ton of change here other than reusable used to be kind of in that minus 2% to flat range. So, it's kind of moved to the most recent quarter number was, I think two and change in terms of growth.

It may be the law of large numbers just kind of modest at some point you've declined enough and people stay in these lenses. There isn't tons of movement once you're in a lens. So, again, I think it is a little bit of who's left in that in that pile. I think there's still a lot of folks standing up because they are good lenses and they work well. But, I think DAILIES continues to do pretty well.

I would say that the units' wears look pretty solid this quarter as well. So, we've usually seen a relatively flat global wears number and I thought the wears number look pretty solid and a plus 2%. So, who knows maybe it could be a little bit of an international piece that is, looks like where the first price point is fairly low. International tends to be a little bit higher reusable wears that that maybe the mix that's causing it.

Chris Pasquale

Thanks.

James Gordon

Thanks for taking the question. It's James Gordon from JPMorgan. One question was just on surgical top-line performance, sort of a 4 percentage point deceleration in IOL sales this quarter, they [Technical Difficulty] at the market, procedure growth rate without benefit from more AT-IOL use saw some positive mix. Is that fair? Is there any slowdown in the shift over to ATs or any thought there would be useful?

The second question is just on margins. So, I know there was some comments about margin for the full year earlier on the call. But in light of things like FX, is the upper end of the guidance range, the core operating margin still potentially achievable this year, or is that more the long shot now.

And then, just a clarification on the comments about the tax rate for 2020 and beyond, is a 3 percentage point increase on top of the guidance for this year which is 17% to 19% or is that just on top of the 15% which is what you're tracking so far?

David Endicott

Thanks James. Let me take the first one, and then, Tim will take the second one on margin and tax. First on the IOLs, I'd be careful about IOLs and consumables, one of the reasons I made the point earlier around the CyPass impact was because if you think about the consumables as the 4% versus 8%, what you're really seeing quarter-to-quarter is that almost two points of CyPass impact, because that was growing this time last year quite substantially. So we have to kind of add that back. After that you can quibble about whether it's a couple of points is a big deal or a little deal. Our observation is, is that we are gaining share in the [AT-IOL] [ph] market and that the IOL market itself has not really slowed down much. So, when we look at the data looks pretty good for us. I will say the U.S. was a little bit softer than international, but we had a solid exposure to the international business so that was very good for us.

Tim Stonesifer

Yes. As far as the margins go, again, I'm not going to get into the high-end, or the low-end. I would just think through as you look at your models in the business, just think through the drivers. Again, we expect to get some gross margin expansion through volume and a little bit of mix. We do continue to expect to invest in R&D and marketing and sales. Again, marketing and sales will be to a lesser effect as to what we did in Q2. But, we feel very good about the 17%, 18%. As far as the tax rate goes that 3 points will be on top of wherever we end in 2019, given assuming and the assumption there is that we have the same mix of profits that we have today. So, I'm just thinking about it as 3 points on top of where you have ascending in 2019.

James Gordon

Thank you.

Bob Hopkins

Thank you and good morning. Lot of attention on the surgical division and on implantables, but I actually want to ask a quick question about equipment and consumables because the equipment has been very consistently growing in the high single digits and consumables has been consistent in that 5% to 6% area really over the last five to six quarters. And I was just wondering, if you could talk about sort of the sustainability of those growth rates for equipment and consumables as we look forward?

David Endicott

Yes, Bob. Let me try and get at that. Couple of things to think about. Unit volumes for the market, I would just say on a moving annual basis have been pretty solid for both of those buckets. So, I like to think about triangulating the market data with [vico] [ph] packs and OVDs, as the -- our viscoelastic business, because they're kind of fairly decent proxies for how many procedures are actually going on and both of them are trending roughly in that for slightly harder than that kind of between the 4 and 5 range.

So historically, it's been maybe 3 to 4, I think and we're probably seeing a little bit warmer than that. So that slowdown maybe, but it really looks like it's coming from the international markets. So I suspect that's just the natural way of things right now, it's probably a little bit warmer. And I think we see the same thing, then on the cataract consumables and equipment side of things. The consumables is probably the one that I think is coming a little bit warmer because of mix. So, we've been favorable as we've replaced equipment. We're getting a little bit more expensive value out of our new cassettes. And remember that we're selling in our retina business, we're generally trying to move people from larger gauge to smaller size instruments. And that's a really important value proposition for us. So, there's some ASP benefit to that on top of the kind of constant unit value.

Maybe the last thing to think about and just wouldn't be careful with the equipment assuming that's footprint, it's not really because there's a couple of other drivers in there. One is our service element, which has been very solid for us and also we have our diagnostic drops in there which again has been very solid year-on-year growth. So, the underlying hard equipment in our capital is solid growth, it's pretty much at market. But I think it's a little bit -- it looks like it's a little bit heavier than it actually is, if you're trying to take that on as -- is that your footprint growing or is that just what's all in there. So, I don't know if that made sense, but that's what's happened.

Bob Hopkins

No. That's great. That's super helpful. And then, just one other follow-up since there's so much focus on your two key product launches for the U.S. that'll roll out over the course of 2020, PANOPTIX and PRECISION1, can you just give us a sense on both those is to roughly how we should be thinking about the cadence of those launches like when do you think we'll really see the impact of those launches in the growth rate of the business over the course of 2020. Just want to get a little better sense for how each of those products rolls out?

David Endicott

Yes. Well, I mean it both rollout kind of similarly really because they're kind of the same idea. There are large volumes of lenses that have to get put in play from an inventory perspective. And we basically do that as we have commitments from customers to use them, so that we're not wasting inventory. So, on the PRECISION1 circumstance, we'll take the next 90 days through the end of the year. We've got an appointment scheduled. We'll begin to build inventories. We won't release inventory to distributors until we know that we've satisfied all the independent ODs. We'll then kind of somewhere late this year early next release to distributors and we've pretty much widely available sometime in the first quarter.

Yes. I think that was really kind of hitting its full steam will be somewhere in that kind of early part of next year as we've said. I think the same as pretty much PANOPTIX, it may come a little bit faster in terms of its impact on this year and next only because the IOL business just has to move a little faster each one is a discrete choice, whereas lenses remember people who are in lenses generally stay in lenses and you really try your fighting for a share of the new fit or a share of switch moments, which again is not as prevalent as necessarily or as frequent as you can move in IOL.

So, I think the IOL reception will probably a little bit faster than the PRECISION1 reception, but I think both figure meaningfully and really PRECISION1 over the long-haul, we think the contact lens business benefits a great deal from having that product in play.

Bob Hopkins

Perfect. Thanks very much.

Matt Miksic

Thanks so much. So, I actually did have just one follow-up on the AT-IOL business and one on the financials, just clarity on some of the disclosures. So, on the AT-IOL business and the trends, at [indiscernible] it seemed like there was a fair amount of anticipation and expectation awareness that PANOPTIX is coming to the U.S. As we get closer to that approval, do you get the sense that there is any kind of holding back or waiting among clinicians as they look at their procedures, or their patients in anticipation of waiting for another month or two or three to treat the patient with PANOPTIX purposes treating them with what's available today that might be affecting any trends at all in your business or across the market? And then, I just had one follow-up on the disclosures.

David Endicott

Matt, good question. We hear that story a fair bit. I think there's some truth to it. I think it's a little bit of sales force urban legend. So, it's my way of thinking. Most people -- most surgeons are not holding back doing cataract surgery, so they're making a choice somewhere along the way. I do think there could be some of that. We certainly saw some of that I think when Symphony, when there was no toric, but that's a whole different deal because there were genuinely multifocal toric patients who could not be certain, there wasn't an alternative on the market. So I'd be a little bit surprised if that was the case this time. But, I really don't know on the -- it's a short answer.

Matt Miksic

Fair answer. No. That's helpful. I understand. It's a tough thing to pick out, but just given the trends across the market generally and the awareness that I saw, I wasn't sure if that was something you have been hearing. But, on the disclosures it gets kind of a just a book -- sort of housekeeping question. But if you could remind us the contract manufacturing revenue that you report other and not to third parties 40 million in the quarter understandably very low margin and low contribution in terms of actual drop through. But, can you remind us just how that's accounted for in the overall reported results non-GAAP reported?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes. That's all the or the stuff that we did with Novartis. So, that's why you see it sort of in that other category and it's not in our net sales reported number.

Matt Miksic

Okay. Not in the adjusted EPS number either, I'm assuming.

Tim Stonesifer

Correct, correct.

Matt Miksic

Terrific. Thanks so much.

David Lewis

Good morning. Just a two for me this morning. David just starting with you, I wanted to come back to one of the other questions in the calls just in terms of growth into the back half. So, obviously, your second half growth implies in some deep deceleration just based on first half trends and you mentioned market as a potential wildcard. Are you seeing anything from competitors on either the IOL side of the contact lens side into some of these launches or was that just more of a general comment?

David Endicott

David, it's really more of a general comment. I don't think there's anything unusual going on with competition. I think the market looks remarkably stable from where we see it, least the audited data shows that I think, there was you can find it if you look for it, you can always find the elaborations here and there. I would think if your business is globally distributed as ours is, we feel like we've got the number roughly correct on the market.

But again, if there was some kind of major dislocation in the back half of the year or something you'd have to take that into account. On the other hand, we don't anticipate that. So, I would just say that my view is, the market should stay solid. We should continue to either grow share or hold share. We've lost a little share and continue to do that. We're just kind of barely stabilizing right now in vision Care.

I think PRECISION1 helps us, but it won't help us probably enough this year to put it off, but some pressure on the vision care business. So, I'm trying to piece it together for you best I can. I know it sounds because we've got to the top-end of this range, it feels like it could go. But I'd be careful about what you assume because we'll wrap it around on pretty decent growth from last year starting in the back half.

David Lewis

Okay. That's very helpful. And Tim, I just wanted to get a sense of time on the progression of margin expansion. I mean we have headwinds this year, obviously, your currency and SAP this quarter adjusted margins were closer to 19%. But, as we think about headwinds next year, the reinvestment you're making first half this year, the SAP implementation, how should we think about some of those headwinds dissipating into 2020?

And then also, in terms of margin expansion broadly across the long-term plan. How do you expect that to be? Do you expect it to be ratable across the periods? Or you think it's going to be more tied to when you get the inflections in some of these key products, so could be earlier in the plan? So, those two piece of information would be great. Thanks so much.

Tim Stonesifer

Yes. No, great question. Again, listen, I don't want to get into a lot about the 2020 progression because we've got to get through 2019 first and then we'll obviously -- as we get closer to the year talk more about -- end of the year more about 2020. And as we talk about, if you look at the long-term plans and what we talked about on Capital Markets Day, we would expect this margin expansion to be somewhat back-end loaded because again we've got to get through a lot of the spin stuff, the separation stuff, we're launching a bunch of new, if you think about vision care, we don't get full you know optimization if you will on the lines until a couple years out. So, we would expect that margin expansion to be more back-end loaded.

Anthony Petrone

Thanks. And maybe we'll keep two on surgical, first on surgical would be just the kind of reception out of the cataract surgery conference earlier this year for PANOPTIX. Just what are surgeons actually saying in terms of where this will fit in to, for their, overall book? I mean is there a certain patient type they're looking at and will that product potentially kind of gain share or even cannibalize other lenses. And maybe the follow-up would be just on strategy. The company's done a couple of tuck-in acquisitions. What are the latest thoughts there and in particular is there any kind of views on glaucoma. Thanks.

David Endicott

Yes. Let me just start with the PANOPTIX piece. I think look PANOPTIX has been around the world in a lot of markets, Europe in particular, obviously, for a while. But it was late into Europe. So, I think the way to think about, the performance has been a very positive light. I mean in many markets it's not a number one trifocal. I think that comes from a place of preferred performance in the way in which it selects it's near visual point, which is its mode, it is a significantly improved power at the midpoint, at your functional distance of a handheld. That's different than other devices. So, many of the other trifocals have a stronger near vision like a near reading vision and they may have a little bit more power at a distance. We think we've got the distance right. We've got the power, the division of light correct on this and we're kind of excited about what it does that way. It has the highest light transmission to the near and distant piece of any of these. So I think that's a big part of the differentiation between other trifocals.

The benefit of being a trifocal in the U.S. will be -- we think we're going to be first assuming that we are first and there's quite a big advantage I think over the existing lenses with two focal points where it is difficult for physicians to predict patients or even for patients sometimes to predict what they prefer to do. So, if you're using a restore lens or any of our competitors multifocal, you kind of have to pick either do you want 60 centimeters, do you want 30 centimeters which is it that you prefer.

And sometimes people are mostly given near reading and then all of a sudden they realize they're on their computer all the time and they're having to wear glasses, they're disappointed. This allows patients not to have to choose and the doctor is not to have to guess a little bit about what it is gives them a nice advantage there.

I think relative to existing products this will perform very well. I think what we've said in the past is a fairly decent proxy for this is the Canadian launch. The Canadian launch for us was done very well. I think the surgeons there have similar choices to the U.S. and after I think 24 months or so we're well over 50 share of the PC market. So, the presbyopia, if you're correcting is being a subset of AT-IOL, but an important part of the market as we see it.

Maybe the other piece on this one you mentioned was really just M&A and how we see M&A. I think right now we have an interest and I think we would just reiterate that we have an interest in deals that are technology oriented where we think we can add value to the development process or where we could commercialize. We tend to look at things that are a little bit more in the ready to develop phase as opposed to commercialization phase. We obviously would take some things in the commercialization phase if we could afford to buy them or that the markets would allow us to do that.

But, I think the glaucoma space is a particular interest of course. I think that part of the market seems to be growing nicely. We were in it obviously, well, we've been at it and are in it with both Ex-PRESS and with CyPass previously. So, I think we have some, so very high interest it sits right on top of an area that we already call on doctors with. And so, we will continue to look in that space for things that make a difference.

Big picture though, we're in that kind of $50 million to $300 million deal range. We've done a lot of them. We'll keep doing them. Our bet is that we can find technologies there that we can add some value to over time.

Anthony Petrone

Thank you.

Tim Stonesifer

This is Tim. Just one clarification on the third-party, it is a small number, but it is in our core EPS. So, I apologize for that.

Karen King

Okay. So, we're going to go ahead and wrap up the call at this point. We appreciate everybody being on today and we look forward to talking to you soon. Thank you.

