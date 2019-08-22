The U.S. Dollar - King Of Currencies, If That Means Much These Days

The dollar can make new highs, but that does not mean much in the current environment.

In the 1980s, when I traveled behind the iron curtain or to developing countries around the world, this boy from Brooklyn learned the power of the US dollar. A mentor taught me that before venturing outside of the United States to some of the more challenging parts of the world in those days, I should make sure I have plenty of dollar bills. The singles with the picture of George Washington and the words, "United States of America" across the top were the gateway for securing necessities and services in many areas around the globe. The Federal Reserve Notes have nothing but the backing of the full faith and credit of the US government, which used to have significant meaning.

The US dollar is still the reserve currency of the world because central banks and governments all over the earth believe the money offers holders security and stability. The dollar is fully convertible into other currency instruments at prevailing foreign exchange rates, which is what separates it from currencies like the Chinese yuan and Russian ruble. While the euro and the yen also have reserve currency status, the dollar remains the king when it comes to central bank holdings. However, over the past decade, all currencies have been losing value, and the dollar is no exception. Central banks have become addicted to stimulative monetary policies that have flooded the markets with liquidity or cheap currency. The leader of the pack in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis was the US central bank. When it comes to the value of the dollar, the currency has retained its value versus other fiat foreign exchange instruments.

Yogi Berra once said, "The future ain't what it used to be." I wonder if former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke was a Yogi fan. He changed the future by running the printing presses and making the dollar the king of a far less valuable kingdom of fiat currencies.

The dollar continues to rule the world

The dollar's position as the world's reserve currency makes it the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. Even though Chile is the leading copper producer, the most active exchange for the red metal is in London, and China is the most significant consumer, the nonferrous metal uses the dollar for pricing. Over 50% of the world's crude oil reserves are in the Middle East, and the US currency is the pricing benchmark currency for both WTI and Brent petroleum. Few commodities use other currencies for pricing.

The long-standing inverse relationship between the US greenback and raw material prices causes them to fall in a strong dollar environment and rise when the value of the dollar weakens against other world foreign exchange instruments.

Meanwhile, the dollar index has been moving steadily higher against the other leading currencies of the world since February 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index reached a low at 88.15 in February 2018 and has made higher lows and higher highs over the past eighteen months. The most recent peak at 98.70 came after the US central bank cut short-term interest rates by 25 basis points on July 31. While a rate decline should have weighed on the value of the dollar index, many market participants, including President Trump, had hoped the central bank would cut by 50 points. At the recent high, the dollar index was trading at its highest level since May 2017.

On Wednesday, August 21, the index was not far below the recent peak at just over the 98 level. The index has a 57% exposure to the euro currency. At its most recent meeting, the European Central Bank told markets to expect a new round of monetary policy stimulus soon, which weighed on the value of the euro and provided additional support for the dollar.

Stability and a false sense of security for the world's central banks

In the currency market, the most significant factor for foreign exchange rates is often interest rate differentials. European and Japanese rates are in negative territory, and all signs point to even lower levels because of economic weakness. Therefore, the first rate cut by the US Fed in almost a decade on July 31 did little to stand in front of the bullish trend in the dollar index.

At face value, the dollar is the strongest currency in the world these days. However, the stability could be a mirage. The dollar is stable and a secure foreign exchange instrument when measured against the other fiat currencies. However, if the entire currency asset class is losing value, the dollar is nothing more than the instrument that is declining at a slower pace than the other members.

The addiction to stimulus makes all currencies fall in value

Ben Bernanke was the Chairman of the Federal Reserve when the 2008 global financial crisis threatened to thrust the world into a worldwide recession. Chairman Bernanke was a student of the Great Depression. In the wake of the US housing and mortgage-backed security crisis and Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the potential of a repeat of the economic condition that gripped the world in the 1930s was high. The Great Depression not only caused widespread financial woes; it planted the seeds for World War II. Chairman Bernanke dug deep into the Fed's monetary policy toolbox for stimulative measures that would encourage borrowing and inhibit spending to avoid a recession or worse. The other central banks of the world followed the US with dramatic interest rate cuts. In the US the Fed Fund rate moved to zero percent, and in Europe and Japan into negative territory. At the same time, quantitative easing allowed the central banks to purchase debt securities to push rates lower further out along the yield curve.

The monetary policy moves worked as they avoided economic disaster. Meanwhile, when the US began increasing the Fed Funds rate in December 2015, the rest of the world did not follow. The Fed's program of balance sheet normalization, which reduced the size of the swollen balance sheet also did not encourage Europe and other central banks to follow in the US central bank's footsteps.

In many ways, and perhaps not intentionally, Chairman Bernanke was like a drug pusher for the world's central banks as he got them hooked on accommodative monetary policy. The Fed hiked short-term rates by 25 basis points nine times between December 2015 and the final month of 2018. At the same time, the rote program of balance sheet normalization reduced the size of the central bank's balance sheet as it shed a part of the legacy of quantitative easing. However, Europe, Japan, and most other central banks around the world did not follow.

The US economy has been growing at a moderate pace. Ben Bernanke's successor Janet Yellen warned that monetary policy could only go so far, and fiscal policy was necessary to plant the seeds for economic growth. The 2016 election led to the fiscal policy moves via corporate tax and regulatory reforms that sparked economic growth. Europe and other governments around the world did not have the political mandate to provide a similar dose of fiscal stimulus.

The bottom line is that the US economy does not exist in a vacuum. Monetary policy around the world has a significant impact on the US economy. Think of it this way, since the US dollar is the only reserve currency that provides a yield, money from all over the world will flow to the king of currencies, causing rates to fall. The pressure is rising on the Fed to cut rates dramatically, and it is not only coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The interest rate environment around the world is a sound reason for interest rate cuts. While Chairman Powell told markets that the move on July 31 was not the start of a prolonged period of easing, he may eat those words as the rest of the world's central banks have become more dovish in the aftermath of the last FOMC meeting. Moreover, the trade and currency war between the US and China is another reason for monetary policy accommodation in the US over the coming months, and perhaps years.

If we take a step back and look at the instruments that central banks around the world hold as foreign currency reserves, the dollar is the king of the fiat currencies, but gold is still the ultimate reserve asset.

The dollar can make new highs, but that does not mean much in the current environment

The action in the gold market since before the 2008 crisis is telling us that the dollar could rally against all world currencies, but also lose value at the same time. Gold has been around as a means of exchange for thousands of years. Currencies have come and gone, but gold is a constant as a financial asset and store of wealth. Gold began to appreciate in dollar terms in 2003 when the price moved above the $400 per ounce level. In 2001, the yellow metal dropped to a low at $255 per ounce after the Bank of England liquidated half of its reserves at the lows.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, gold in US dollar terms reached an all-time peak at $1920.70 in 2011. From 2014 through July 2019, the yellow metal traded in a $331.30 range between $1046.20 and $1377.50 per ounce. Gold broke out to the upside in June of this year when the Fed told the world that interest rate cuts are on the horizon. Like a junkie returning to heroin, the Fed fell off the wagon and cut rates in July. Gold responded by breaking out to the upside. At $1500 per ounce on August 21, the yellow metal is under $420.70 per ounce or around 28% below its record high. The next leg in the long-term bull market in gold in dollar terms commenced in June. A bullish trend in gold means that the US dollar is losing value compared to the yellow metal, which is another foreign exchange reserve choice for the world's central banks.

While the dollar is declining in value versus gold, the price action in other currencies is even more compelling when it comes to the trend in fiat currencies.

Source: CQG

The chart of gold in Swiss franc terms shows that at 1468.60 on August 21, the price of gold in the Swiss currency is 193.91 francs or 13.2% below the 2011 record high.

Source: CQG

In euro terms, at 1348.70 per ounce gold is 28.18 euros or 2.1% below its record 2012 high at 1376.88 per ounce.

Source: CQG

In Japanese yen terms, gold is already at a new record high at the 159,422 level. Gold is also at record levels in British pounds, Australian and Canadian dollars, Chinese yuan, Russian rubles, and most other world foreign exchange instruments.

The US dollar may continue to make new highs over the coming weeks and months, but the rise of gold is telling us that the entire foreign exchange asset class is declining in value and the dollar is no exception.

The Trump administration could use the dollar as a tool to fight the Fed - lots of volatility in the dollar index

The US administration and the Federal Reserve are at odds over the course of monetary policy. President Trump wants Chairman Powell to pick up the pace of rate cuts and start a new program of quantitative easing. Meanwhile, economic data in the US does not support dramatic rate cuts. However, the global economy is another story. While Chairman Powell and the rest of the FOMC took a cautious approach on July 31 with a 25-basis point cut, the market told the Fed it was not enough. At the same time, the Trump Administration is arguing that the tight conditions in the credit market are boosting the dollar, which could trigger a recession. A stronger dollar makes US exports less competitive in global markets. At the same time, the strong greenback works contrary to the trade goals of the administration in its negotiations with the Chinese.

If the President becomes frustrated with the Fed after another 25-basis point cut, the odds of currency intervention through the Treasury Department could rise. The President has already rejected a proposal from his chief trade advisory to push the dollar lower against other currencies via market operations, but that does not preclude the option in the future.

Global interest rates are heading lower, which is bullish for the price of gold. As the value of the yellow metal rises, the values of foreign exchange instruments decline. Given the current trends, we should expect increased volatility in the yellow metal and the dollar index over the rest of 2019.

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures and futures options contracts that trade on the exchange. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) provide an alternative. UUP rises with the dollar index, and UDN rises when the dollar index declines.

The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

UUP has net assets of $304.36 million and trades over 700,000 shares each day. UDN's net assets are $40.82 million, and 36,831 shares change hands each day. Both products charge an expense ratio of 0.75%.

The September dollar index moved from 95.365 on June 25 to its most recent high at 98.70 on August 1, a rise of 3.5% and was trading at 98.065 on August 21.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, UUP rose from $25.89 to $26.80 or 3.5% and was trading at $26.67 on August 21. UUP does an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index on the upside, and UDN does the same on the downside.

The US dollar remains the king of currencies, but monarchy could be crumbling when it comes to fiat currencies. Gold's ascent is a substantial commentary on the full faith and credit of the governments that print legal tender around the world, and the dollar is no exception. The current environment could be telling us that the foreign currency markets will become a lot more volatile in the future, and "the future won't be what it used to be." The world misses Yogi.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.