Locking In AngloGold Ashanti Gains

For AngloGold Ashanti longs looking to lock in some gains here while staying long, I present ways to do so.

As I note here, it's not uncommon for gold miners to outperform gold itself (and the leading gold-tracking ETF) due to operational leverage.

AngloGold Ashanti was one of my site's top ten names in February, as I wrote here at the time. Since then, it's up 52%, outpacing GLD.

A Top Name In February

Back in February, I wrote that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) was one of my site's top ten names, and presented a couple of hedges in the event my site ended up being wrong in its bullishness. So far, it hasn't been: AU is up 52% since then.

AngloGold has outpaced gold itself, as tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD).

It's not uncommon for gold miners to outperform gold during bullish periods for the yellow metal. Frank Holmes explained the dynamic in an article a few years back:

The upside to gold stocks is that investors historically have received a 2-to-1 leverage by owning gold equities instead of the commodity. [...] Picture the gold price as a pulley with gold company executives applying force on one side of a rope. The more disciplined and successful the management, the bigger the potential boost in gold equity returns. The muscle that gold miners can use to increase their "multiplier effect" for shareholders is three-fold: grow production volume, expand margins or optimize capital.

Nevertheless, given AU's run-up since earlier this year, longs may want to protect some of their gains here. Below are ways to do so.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For AU

Up to recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been my system's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still our default, but we've added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each AU hedge below, two of which expire in January of 2020 and two of which expire in January of 2021. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 23% in his AU shares.

Before we get to the hedges, a quick explanation of why I've used a decline threshold of 23% here. The reason is that was the smallest decline it was possible to hedge against with optimal puts going out to January of 2021.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in January 2020

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of AU against a >23% decline by mid-January 2020.

The cost here was $1,050 or 4.87% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 11.94% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in January 2021

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in January of 2021.

The annualized cost is higher here, as you can see: 16.19% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires In January 2020

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of AU against a >23% decline by mid-January 2020 if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 25% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

Here, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $300, or 1.39% of position value, when opening this hedge. That worked out to an annualized cost of -3.41%.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in January 2021

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in January of 2021.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $150, or 0.7% when opening the hedge, which worked out to an annualized cost of -0.5% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I gave AU a bullish rating again here, it's because, in addition to passing my site's two preliminary screens, my site estimates a potential return for it slightly higher than that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next six months. Of the 1,500 securities that passed my site's preliminary screens on Tuesday, AU was ranked #489, as you can see below.

In the event AU declines significantly instead, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

AngloGold Isn't Our Only Top Name To Outperform AngloGold Ashanti isn't the only one of our top names to outperform. So far, we have full six-month performance data for 89 top names cohorts I've presented to my Marketplace subscribers, and they've outperformed the market by 3.32% annualized so far, as you can see in my latest performance update.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.