Copper Sits Around The $2.60 Per Pound Level, Waiting For The Next Shoe To Drop

The price of nearby September copper futures on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has been trading on either side of the $2.60 per pound level. The copper market is anxiously waiting for the next news on the trade and currency war between the US and China. China is the demand side of the equation for the base metal as GDP growth of over 6% in a country that is home to 1.4 billion people continues to build infrastructure.

Copper is the leader of the base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. Aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, tin, and many other industrial commodities look to the red metal for price leadership. At the same time, many other market participants watch the price of copper for clues about the overall health and wellbeing of global economic conditions. Copper has earned the nickname "Doctor Copper" because of its history of diagnosing the global economic landscape. I believe that copper is an excellent metal to watch when it comes to assessing conditions in China.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a US multination corporation with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. The company engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The bulk of SCCO's business centers around the red metal. SCCO shares typically move higher and lower with the price of copper.

Copper continues to flirt with the lows

Copper hit the high so far in 2019 in mid-April when the price stopped just short of $3 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper was at the $2.5850 per pound level on the September futures contract on Wednesday, August 21. Open interest at 281,852 contracts is slightly elevated. Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength indicators reflect an oversold condition in the red metal. At 14.57%, weekly historical volatility is at a neutral level.

Technical support for copper stands at $2.5315, the low from the week of July 5, which was the lowest price since June 2017. All of the talk about the rising potential for a global recession has weighed on the price of copper as it has a history of tanking during risk-off periods.

Copper does not do well during risk-off events

The last significant risk-off event in global markets took place in 2008 during the global financial crisis. The price of copper was trading at $4.2160 per pound in May 2008 before the selling hit markets across all asset classes.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates the price of copper dropped to a low at $1.2475 per pound in just seven months in 2008. Copper lost over 70% of its value during the risk-off event.

Central bank stimulus launched the price of copper to an even higher high by 2011 as the futures traded to a peak at $4.6495 per pound in February. Copper rallied to a historical high in a market where all commodity prices participated in a secular bull market for the asset class. In early 2016, concerns over a slowing Chinese economy took the price to a low at $1.9355 per pound, which was another example of a less significant risk-off period in markets. All commodities fell to multiyear lows in late 2015, and early 2016 and copper was no exception. The threat of risk-off conditions has kept copper hovering just above its recent low at $2.5315 per pound, which is now the critical support level for the nonferrous metal.

Trade is the primary issue to watch

Copper is a barometer for China since the Asian nation is the world's leading consumer of the metal. In Q2, Chinese GDP growth slumped to a record low at 6.2%. However, it is critical to remember that over 6% growth on the current level of GDP in China represents higher nominal growth than when China experienced double-digit percentage gains. Infrastructure building in China continues to require massive amounts of copper and other industrial commodities. While GDP growth could continue to slip over the coming quarters, the nominal level at the 6% level represents incredible economic growth compared to the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the trade and currency war between the US and China continues to weigh on the Chinese economy. At the same time, internal political problems in Hong Kong also presents issues that could further burden the economy. It seems that the Chinese could be playing a waiting and hoping game when it comes to the 2020 US Presidential election. President Trump has taken a hardline on China when it comes to leveling the playing field on trade. However, there is strong bipartisan support in the US for addressing China's favorable position. Before the US President opened a can of worms with China on trade, the playing field viewed China as an emerging market. With the world's second-leading GDP, China anything but an economy that requires favorable trade concessions. The minority leader of the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, does not agree with President Trump on almost all issues. However, he has encouraged the President to maintain a hardline when it comes to trade negotiations. Therefore, China may realize that it does not matter if they wait to do a deal since the Democrats would likely continue to require significant concessions.

When it comes to President Trump, with the Democrats leading in the polls with over one year until election day, he needs a victory. With trade weighing on China's economy, and President Trump looking for a win, we could see a trade deal where both sides compromise. Any trade deal would avoid a risk-off situation in markets, and copper could become one of the primary beneficiaries. I believe a trade deal would launch the price of copper back to the $3 per pound level or higher. However, new tariffs by the US and problems with China if the government reacts to the Hong Kong protests with a Tiananmen Square-like response could trigger risk-off behavior in markets. At the same time, the European economy is a disaster. The line in the sand for Brexit is only two months away, and the new Prime Minister has told the world that this time, it is a deadline that is meaningful. Prime Minister Johnson has said he is prepared to walk away from the EU with or without an agreement. Brexit and the other issues facing the world have the potential to trigger a risk-off event in markets that would push copper lower. However, China is the most significant issue as they are the demand side of the fundamental equation for the red metal.

Global stimulus provides some support, but stocks are rising

Central banks around the world are cutting interest rates and providing stimulus to economies in the current environment. The ECB is likely to fire a liquidity bazooka at markets over the coming weeks. China continues to devalue the yuan, and the market expects that the US Fed will cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points at its next meeting.

President Trump has not been shy about encouraging the Fed to take immediate reaction to keep up with the rest of the world. On Monday, August 19, he tweeted:

Source: Twitter

The Fed is gathering this week at its annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The comments from members of the central bank are likely to move markets during the week as they will provide a window into the thinking going into the next FOMC meeting. The US economy is strong, and as the President points out, the dollar is strong. The September dollar index futures contract was trading at over the 98 level on August 21, just below the most recent high at 98.70. The index rose to the peak in the aftermath of the Fed meeting as the market expressed disappointment with only a 25-basis point cut in the short-term interest rate in the US.

The potential for a trade deal with China and the wave of dovish central bank monetary policy around the world are bullish for the price of copper. However, inventories on the London Metals Exchange as well as in COMEX warehouses have been increasing.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, copper in LME warehouses around the world has grown from under 115,000 tons in mid-March to 329,600 metric tons as of April 20. The increase of 214,600 tons is not a bullish sign for the copper market.

Source: Kitco/CME

On the smaller COMEX futures market, warehouse stocks have risen from the 30,000 level to 41,574 tons on August 20.

I always view significant changes in inventories in the copper market with more than a grain of salt. Dominant market participants in the copper market have a long history of manipulating stockpile data to influence prices. However, it makes sense that the price of the red metal is sitting near the recent lows given the swollen level of inventories in both markets. At the same time, the LME is owned by a Hong Kong exchange, which means that China controls the world's leading nonferrous metals exchange and the data that it disseminates to market participants around the globe.

SCCO shares have declined - more selling could create opportunity

Copper is waiting for the next show to drop on trade, and while the price of the red metal is sitting near the recent low, so is the share price of Southern Copper Corporation.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that at $30.08 per share on Wednesday, August 21, SCCO shares have dropped by 29.1% since the mid-April high at $42.42 per share. Over the same period, copper declined from $2.9955 to $2.5850 per pound or 13.7% Mining companies typically outperform the prices of the commodities they produce on the upside and underperform on the downside. SCCO tends to act as a leveraged ETF product for the copper market.

SCCO has a market cap of $23.223 billion and trades an average of around three-quarters of one million shares each day. The company pays an attractive 5.28% dividend to shareholders, and the P/E ratio at 15.98 times earnings is attractive compared to many other companies trading in the stock market.

Technical support for SCCO shares stands at the lows from late 2018 and early 2019 at $29.01 per share. On August 15, SCCO traded to a low at $29.53. On a risk-reward basis, a short-term long position with a stop below the $29 level seems to make sense in the current environment. However, if copper and SCCO shares head lower over the coming weeks and months, it could set up a compelling opportunity to purchase the stock on a scale-down basis as a long-term investment.

China will remain the world's leading copper consumer for decades. The odds favor an eventual trade deal between the US and China as it is in the best interest of both nations. SCCO is a stock that moves higher and lower with the price of the nonferrous metal, and this could be an excellent time to put Southern Copper on your investment and trading radar.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.