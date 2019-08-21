4 Reasons Best Buy May Make A Good Long
About: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)
by: Lukas Wolgram
Summary
Best Buy at 12 times forward earnings appears to be a value play.
The company is continuing its success in e-commerce.
Best Buy offers customers the best of both worlds; convenience and pricing of online purchases, as well as the advantages of brick and mortar stores.
Best Buy is one of the few retailers that has managed to compete with online competitors. Be it due to smart management, efficient operations, or selling products that are difficult to sell via online channels