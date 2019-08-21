Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Recession Signal In Focus

Another slight decrease in the price of the main benchmark of the high-yield bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) reported another slight decrease by $0.15 per share and finished the last session at $86.10 per share. The main factor which affected the mood of the investors was one of the main recession indicators which raised a red flag. The traditionally observed 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields signaled that the market participants are now demanding higher interest rates on short-term debt compared to the longer-term debt, an event known as an "inverted yield curve." Of course, we should not make any conclusions from this event because it may be only a temporary inversion.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.21 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.79 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.97 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds announced their regular dividends:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0590 per share.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) $0.1482 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The market environment remained unstable, and we saw increased volatility on the stock market mainly due to the signals for a recession from the yield curve. We have already seen the strong correlation between the stock market and the high-yield bonds. So, the uneasy mood of the investors led to a decrease in the prices of the high-yield bonds and most of the closed-end funds which invest in them.

Over the past weeks, many of the high-yield CEFs reported a decrease in their prices. However, most of them are still traded at positive Z-score and it is difficult for us to find a trade which can be supported by a statistical logic. The Z-score is a statistical tool which we use to measure the relative discounts/premiums of the closed-end funds. A negative Z-score indicates that the current discount is lower than its average. In our opinion, a Z-score of less than -2.00 points signals that a fund is relatively inexpensive. As I said, at that moment, the funds from the sector do not provide us with attractive Z-scores.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continues to be one of the closed-end funds which deserve attention. This CEF is among the participants which have relatively low Z-scores and, currently, it can be bought at 11.14% discount from its net asset value. If we add the fact that its yield is 9.01% and its earning coverage ratio is 107.20%, then it seems like a good bargain.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If the statistical parameter Z-score is above 2.00 points, it sends me a message to close my long positions or to consider a short one if the period is favorable. We find only one CEF which is traded above that value. The weekly performance of Barings Participation Investors (MPV) was more than impressive. The price of the fund remained in positive territory after a 5.29% increase. I believe the buying impulse is a result of the announced increase in the net asset value. Three weeks ago, the Trust's Trustees determined a net asset value of $13.87 which is $0.27 higher compared to the previous value. Me personally, I will not consider a long position in MPV at such high Z-score and premium.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.76 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.20 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and, now, it is around 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, the prices and the net asset values of the funds were moving in the same direction, so we do not find so many changes compared to the previous time. Once again, we do not have many options based on the Z-score but based on the spread between the price and the net asset value, you can still find very attractive valuations. No doubt, the discount or the premium is an important part of each analysis, and I am pretty sure the rational market participants are not eager to pay a premium.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD) is the fund with the biggest spread between its price and net asset value. My opinion is that ISD has the quality to be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate. We do have a yield on the price of 8.46% and yield on the net asset value of 7.33%. Also, I could highlight the good levels of the earning coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -6.70%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.50%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield, and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earning coverage ratio and UNII per share balance are one of the indicators which I use for this purpose. Therefore, I consider the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) and the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) as risky investments at the levels.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 4.83% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund continues to be the fund with the highest current yield in the sector. As I mentioned in my previous article, BGH is a fund with good characteristics, but I will wait to see a lower Z-score before I buy it.

The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.38%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.80%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.43%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful because the situation on the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on August 18, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

