Alio Gold: Not Many Options Left

Image: Florida Canyon mine. Alio Gold

Presentation

The Canadian-based Alio Gold (ALO) - formerly known as Timmins Gold - is a small mid-tier gold and silver producer which operates two producing mines in Mexico and the US and one development project in Mexico.

Alio Gold operates the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA and the San Francisco Mine in the State of Sonora, Mexico, and has the development stage Ana Paula Project in the State of Guerrero, Mexico.

Note: Alio Gold and Rye Patch Gold merged on March 25, 2018.

Source: ALO Presentation

The investment thesis is quite limited with this struggling miner, and I recommend a trading approach with a small mid-term accumulation as a gamble in case of a joint venture or acquisition down the road.

Recent divestiture: On Oct. 16, 2018, Alio Gold sold non-core assets to Coeur Rochester, which is a subsidiary of Coeur Mining (CDE). On Nov. 30, 2018, the company announced it had completed the sale to Coeur Rochester.

Alio Gold - 2Q'19 Financial and history - The raw numbers

Alio Gold 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 25.19 20.59 23.34 26.23 27.94 27.02 31.41 28.46 Net Income in $ Million 5.20 -2.85 3.23 3.28 -3.72 -16.84 1.60 -3.83 EBITDA $ Million 6.89 1.39 5.54 8.45 -0.61 n/a 2.77 -2.10 EPS diluted in $/share 0.12 -0.06 0.07 0.05 -0.04 -0.20 0.02 -0.05 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 2.74 -2.18 -1.83 -8.29 -3.53 -4.74 2.53 -0.37 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 10.00 17.33 10.03 8.12 1.93 9.45 5.08 0.70 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -7.27 -19.52 -11.86 -16.41 -5.46 -14.19 -2.56 -1.06 Total Cash $ Million 68.46 51.56 39.26 29.73 24.47 21.98 18.91 17.50 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 1.7 1.7 1.7 16.61 15.31 2.26 5.88 5.49 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 42.44 44.58 44.72 60.15 83.78 84.71 84.71 84.71

Source: Alio Gold filing and Morningstar/YCharts

1 - Revenues and Trend

Revenues were $28.46 million in the second quarter of 2019. The company posted a net loss of $3.83 million or $0.05 per share for Q2 2019, with cash used in operating activities of $0.4 million.

The company had total cash of $17.5 million on June 30, 2019. Mark Backens, President and CEO, said in the press release:

The second quarter came in lower than expected primarily as a result of lower production at the Florida Canyon Mine resulting from low equipment availability of the aged mine fleet. The Company is well advanced in securing a replacement loading and hauling fleet which addresses the long-standing problems associated with the current aged fleet that has reached the end of its service life. This is a major milestone for Florida Canyon and is expected to facilitate a significant increase in mining capacity and gold production at reduced cost over the life of the mine. The new equipment will be phased into production over the next three to four months. The Company is unable to provide formal guidance until the upgraded fleet is fully operational and associated production plans are finalized. 2 - Free Cash Flow and trend

Free cash flow always is an excellent financial indicator that I always include in my analysis. Yearly free cash flow is a loss of $23.3 million and a reduce loss of $1.06 million in 2Q 2019.

ALO is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Debt and Cash

It's probably the only positive in these overall grim results.

Note: After the sale to Coeur Rochester, the company paid off the outstanding Macquarie debt.

4 - Gold production details, trend, and discussion

Detailed production gold/silver per mine

The company sold 21,711 Au Oz and 14,936 Ag Oz and produced 21,483 Au Oz and 13,689 Ag Oz during 2Q 2019.

One concerning issue is the very high AISC.

Alio Gold 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 AISC (co-product) 1,104 1,357 1,262 1,314 1,293 1,458 1,278 1,307 Gold Price 1,278 1,274 1,332 1,293 1,271 1,233 1,300 1,301

Source: Fun Trading.

1 - Florida Canyon mine

The Florida Canyon Mine produced 11,253 ounces of gold and 8,577 ounces of silver at cash costs and AISC of $1,077 per gold ounce and $1,079 per gold ounce, respectively, during Q2 2019.

Gold production decreased as a result of low overall equipment availability resulting in lower crusher production.

Source: Alio Presentation

2 - San Francisco gold and silver Mine

The San Francisco Mine produced 10,230 ounces of gold and 5,112 ounces of silver, at cash costs and AISC of $1,268 per gold ounce and $1,302 per gold ounce, respectively, during Q2 2019.

Further engineering work is ongoing to optimize the life of mine plan, in particular, to bring forward the satellite called La Chicharra pit.

The mine commenced processing low-grade stockpile material through the crushing circuit and has stopped mining in the San Francisco pit.

Source: Alio Presentation

3 - Ana Paula Project was suspended in August 2018 because of lack of cash.

Source: Alo Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Alio Gold recent earnings results were disappointing, and the stock quickly sold off on the news. The primary issue this quarter was due to lower production at the Florida Canyon Mine, which is suffering from an aging fleet and consequently lower gold production. However, this issue is being resolved, as explained in the press release:

The Company is well advanced in discussions and intends to secure 13 Caterpillar 777G Off Highway Trucks and three Caterpillar 992K Wheel Loaders to be in service. The terms of the agreement contemplate an estimated five-year lease of the equipment, a right to purchase at the end of the term of the lease, and a maintenance services contract.

Alio Gold is a struggling miner, and both mines owned by the company require a substantial investment that the company cannot afford, despite the price of gold momentum.

The market doesn't see much interest in this small company. What I see is that Alio Gold is a perfect candidate for a joint venture or eventually an acquisition from a more significant miner, which could invest the necessary capex to maximize production at the two producing mines and complete the Ana Paula Project. It's perhaps the best time to look for a partner while the gold momentum is still bullish.

Technical Analysis ALO is forming a descending channel pattern. Line resistance is at $0.90 (violet in the chart), and line support is $0.71.

The short-term strategy is to trade within this pattern as long as gold support it by trading around $1,500 per ounce. Selling at $0.90 and buying at $0.71 seems the primary recommendation.

However, if the gold price weakens the next few weeks, ALO is likely to re-test its secondary support at $0.54 or go lower at $0.52 (double bottom) at which point I recommend buying again.

After analyzing the assets and potential growth, it's difficult to imagine ALO crossing the $0.90 resistance with a decisive breakout unless new bullish news or another strong push in the gold price to over $1,550 per ounce. Thus, selling a large part of your position at $0.90 is crucial.

