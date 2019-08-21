Avista: This 3.3%-Yielding Utility Stock Is Trading At A Premium Already

Investment Thesis

Avista (AVA) delivered a good quarter with solid growth in Q2 2019. The company should be able to continue to grow its top and bottom lines in the next few years thanks to its 4-year $1.65 billion capital projects. Avista should continue to experience growth thanks to above national average population growth rates in most parts of its service territory. The company pays a growing 3.3%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are trading at a premium already. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Avista delivered a good quarter with EPS of $0.38 per share in Q2 2019. This was slightly below last year’s $0.39 per share. The slight decline was primarily a result of management’s decision to donate $7 million to fund initiatives that strengthen with its local communities. The donation was part of Avista’s celebration of its 130th birthday. Without the donation, its total net income in Q2 2019 would have been $32.3 million and its EPS would have been $0.49 per share. The growth was driven by customer growth and rate increases.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Management also raised its EPS guidance by $0.05 per share. The company now expects consolidated EPS in the range of $2.83 ~ $3.03 per share.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

$1.65 billion projected capital projects through 2022

Avista has a four-year capital investment program of $1.65 billion. As can be seen from the chart below, these projects include renewable energy infrastructure, maintenance expenditure, additional customer growth, etc. The company has already invested $196 million in the first half of 2019. There are about $240 million of investments in the second half of 2019. These projects should help deliver rate base growth of 5% and 6% in the next 3 years.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

A prudent balance sheet to support its growth projects

Avista has a solid balance sheet to fund its capital project. The company currently has $212.4 million of available liquidity. There is about $90 million of debt maturing in 2019 and the company plans to issue about $180 million of long-term debt and up to $65 million of equity to refinance its maturing debt and to invest in its capital projects.

Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation

Above average population growth rate in Avista’s major markets

We like the fact that in most of Avista’s service territories, population growth rate has been above the national average. For reader’s information, Avista operates its regulated natural gas and electricity business in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. As can be seen from the map below, Idaho’s population growth rate has exceeded 2% in 2018. In Washington and Oregon, population growth rates are also in the range of 0.50% ~ 1.99%. These rates are above the national average of about 0.6% in 2018. The only exception is its business in Alaska where the state has saw its population declined. Fortunately, Alaska only represents a small part of Avista’s business. If the population growth trend continues in the next few years, we think Avista will be able to continue to experience good growth in electricity and natural gas consumptions in its service territory. In fact, we know that population in its service territory has increased from 1.6 million in 2016 to 1.7 million at the end of 2018.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Electric vehicle will provide future growth opportunities

Besides population growth that supports natural gas and electricity demand, we believe electricity consumption will also continue to grow in the longer-term with the gradual adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. As can be seen from the table below, in Avista’s major markets, electricity consumption growth rates range between 25% and 31% if all of the vehicles in these states switch to electric vehicles.

Growth in electricity consumption Washington 25% Idaho 26% Oregon 26% Alaska 31%

Source: Created by author; CityLab.com

Valuation Analysis

Avista is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 23.55x. This is nearly 2x multiple higher than the 21.67x average of its peers. Its current P/E ratio of 25.53x is also significantly higher than its 5-year average of 19.90x. We think its shares are not cheap at this price.

Data by YCharts

A growing 3.3%-yielding dividend

Avista pays a quarterly dividend of $0.388 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.3%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 3.3% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range. Avista targets a payout ratio of about 60% ~ 70% of its EPS. With anticipated EPS growth of about 5% ~ 6% per year in the next few years, we expect its dividend to continue to increase proportionally.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Avista faces several risks:

(1) Avista faces regulatory risk. A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) Adverse weather condition may impact the demand for natural gas and electricity.

(3) Rising coal and natural gas price can result in lower profit margin for its natural gas fired and coal-based power plants.

Investor Takeaway

We like Avista’s regulated utilities business and its $1.65 billion investment projects through 2022. We also like the growth outlook in its service territory. However, its shares are already trading at a premium to its peers and to its own historical average. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback as that will provide a better risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.