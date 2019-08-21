Theravance Biopharma: Gaining Traction

Most of the move up followed Q2 results and several buy rating reiterations at analyst firms.

Theravance Biopharma has had a 'stealth' 20% rally over the last month despite the recent spike in market volatility.

We continue our series of reviews of Q2 results at previously profiled small biotech concerns today. In today's post, we revisit Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) whose stock has been on a nice little 'stealth' run over the past month despite the recent spike in volatility in the overall market.

Company Overview:

Cayman Islands-based Theravance is focused on developing novel and potentially best-in-class therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions in the acute-care setting. The stock currently has an approximate market cap of $1.2 billion and sells right at $21.50 a share.

Q2 Results:

The company posted a loss of 72 cents a share during the quarter, 50 cents a share above expectations. Revenues came in at just over $26 million, over $14 million above expectations. It should be noted that the increase was primarily due to licensing revenue of $18.5 million recognized in the second quarter of 2019 related to the upfront from marketing partner Mylan (MYL) for rights to nebulized revefenacin in China and adjacent geographies. The other part of overall sales was from collaboration revenue.

Recently approved nebulized revefenacin goes by the brand name YUPELRI and is the first and only once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator approved in the US for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD. There was a good piece late in 2018 on why YUPELRI could turn out to be a 'blockbuster' and its impact on Theravance here on Seeking Alpha. The company seems to be getting good initial response to the commercial launch.

Source: Company Presentation

TRELEGY ELLIPTA had sales of $151.4 million. This is the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for COPD. Theravance is entitled to approximately 5.5-8.5% (tiered) of worldwide net sales of the product from marketing partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). There is a current issue about failure to disburse certain royalties to Theravance. That arbitration should be resolved by the end of the third quarter of this year. A good article on that action is here. The company is currently not booking revenue from the product until resolved although commercial roll out is impressive and the product has significant potential.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the second quarter with just under $400 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

Piper Jaffray ($55 price target), Needham ($40 price target), and Cantor Fitzgerald ($55 price target) have all reiterated Buy ratings on TBPH since Q2 results were posted. Here is the commentary from Piper's analyst:

Trelegy's growth quarter-over-quarter in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease "continues to be impressive." He adds that he's looking forward to the addition of asthma "further inflecting the launch" in 2020. Further, Yupelri's initial prescription trends are promising and believes Theravance's pipeline is receiving "very little credit" and that there is "significant additional potential upside yet to be realized" in the shares."

Verdict:

The company seems to be executing well. It has several approved products as well as several others in the pipeline. Click here for current product portfolio and pipeline status. A calendar of important trial milestones on the horizon was provided within the company's Q2 press release.

There is a lot of 'moving parts' to Theravance, and it is one of the more complicated 'Tier 3' biotech concerns one will come across. The company does appear to be making progress in advancing its pipeline and YUPELRI seems to have great promise. The company is also picking up increasing positive analyst action. Therefore, the risk/reward profile on Theravance still seems attractive.

Option Strategy:

An efficient way to add exposure or initiate a new position in TBPH is via a Buy-Write order. Using the March $22.50 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $18.70-19.00 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates a bit of downside risk and sets up a solid potential return for its just over seven-month hold period.

