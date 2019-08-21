Kinder Morgan: Asset Sale To Pembina

Earlier today, Kinder Morgan (KMI) announced that it was selling Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) and the associated Cochin Pipeline for $4,350mm to Pembina Pipeline (PBA). I say Kinder Morgan announced this deal because while Kinder Morgan Canada is publicly traded, Kinder Morgan does have a stranglehold on control via its 70% voting ownership interest.

The deal values Kinder Morgan Canada at $2,300mm, or a touch over $15.00/share, based on the proposed exchange ratio of Pembina Pipeline common shares (0.3068 shares per KML share). This means that the remainder is the implied value for the U.S. side of the Cochin Pipeline. As a two-part deal, a failure of one side (e.g., no Canadian approval) means that the entire transaction would be dropped.

For investors on both sides, this was very well telegraphed, although odds had fallen recently after a strategic review completed in May. Richard Kinder has long lost patience with Canadian assets and Pembina was the most natural suitor for these assets. On the net, I think the deal makes sense for both parties but I did want to go through exactly what each party is losing/gaining in this process assuming regulatory approval.

The Assets Themselves

Before getting into what exactly comprises Kinder Morgan Canada and what the Cochin Pipeline does, I think a little additional perspective helps. Recall that this time last year, Kinder Morgan Canada sold the Trans Mountain Pipeline, alongside other associated assets like the Puget Sound Pipeline and various terminals, for $3,500mm to the Canadian Government. This was a project mired in controversy and the eventual deal was an interesting one as the end result was Canada essentially nationalizing a core infrastructure project. The hope is/was that having those assets be government-owned would help ease concerns on environmental impact and making it a clear national interest, helping push a long-delayed project over the finish line to ease much needed takeaway capacity constraints. Results since have been mixed, but what it did mean is that post sale, all that was left on the books at Kinder Morgan Canada was the Terminals business (Edmonton, Vancouver Wharves) and the Canadian section of the Cochin Pipeline. The asset base was too small to really justify being independent in my opinion, but a sale had proven elusive. In my eyes, the US section of Cochin had to be on the table as well because dual cross border ownership is not something most midstream entities want to deal with.

*Vancouver Wharves, a key Western Canada facility

Kinder Morgan Canada was by no means bleeding money. The Edmonton assets are a key component of the crude storage and rail network in Alberta and was only set to expand given the original company vision. The Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion, once completed, was set to move product from Edmonton as its origin point, moving product to marketing terminals across Canada and into the northern part of Washington in the United States. Vancouver Wharves is a bulk asset terminal, handling everything from mineral concentrates to wood pellets to agricultural products. Sprawling 125 acres, millions of tons import/export cargo passes through its docks each year. Acquired in 2007 from BC Rail, Kinder Morgan Canada had invested heavily in the project including adding rail car handling and new ship loaders.

However, the bulk of the deal value had little to do with Terminals. This deal is all about Cochin. Cochin is a condensate line, delivering 110 mbpd of condensate from the United States for bitumen blending in Canada. Originally designed to move refined products from Western Canada to Ontario, Kinder Morgan reversed flow on part of the line running from Illinois to Fort Saskatchewan. This was done solely because of increased demand for condensate.

Remember that condensate is a very light, holding an API rating of greater than 50 degrees. Refineries are not set up well to deal with using such a light feedstock, meaning condensate tends to trade at a significant discount to WTI. Making matters more annoying for producers yielding the project, condensate export is banned… except to Canada. That’s a lucky situation as for our neighbors to the north condensate has immense value. It's nearly universally used as a diluent, blended with the extremely heavy Canadian crude production in order to improve pipeline flow. This blended product is referred to as “dilbit.” Without that diluent, viscosity of much of the tar sands crude makes it unable to be transported down into the United States for processing.

This has created a funny situation. Canadian oil exports make up nearly half of United States oil imports - they are an incredibly important partner in this regard. Heavy crude remains an incredibly important asset to be used by our refineries. Yet those crude oil exports have become increasingly reliant on condensate exports sourced from our shale in order to get that crude flowing to us - we both want what the other has. As Canadian crude oil production is slated to increase heavily over the coming years, that will only become more important. Although largely reliant on some sort of takeaway solution being built (Enbridge (ENB) Line 3 Replacement, Trans Mountain Expansion, Keystone XL by TC Energy (TRP)), production is still estimated to grow by 20% or more by 2025. Much of that growth will be via heavy Canadian crude oil and bitumen that will require either natural or synthetic blending to make it transportable. In my view, in order to move all of that crude economically, condensate blending demand is only going to increase.

The Value For Pembina, Kinder Morgan Benefits

The existing footprint of Cochin is extremely valuable. As the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion showed, cross-border pipeline projects are notoriously difficult to get approved. Yet, as the Enbridge Line 3 replacement also shows, it's often easier to expand existing projects vs. building entirely new ones. Also, Canadian operators tend to get favorable treatment. As part of the release, Pembina cited $100mm of additional EBITDA it believes it can add to these acquired assets: $50mm sourced from “nominal capital investment” and $50mm from expansion opportunities. The bulk of this is likely to come through additional investment in Cochin. It also was a great incremental tuck-in deal for them: Pembina already has existing condensate infrastructure throughout Canada and Cochin represents a great opportunity to expand that further, plus adding a long-reaching arm into the United States to source it.

Kinder Morgan is not a loser here either. At the stated $350mm run rate, Kinder Morgan is selling at assets at a mid 12x multiple in what has increasingly become an orphaned set of operations in Canada. This is incrementally above its current trading multiple, making it an accretive deal. On the balance sheet side, Kinder Morgan also will receive a cash infusion to continue to address the leverage profile, bringing it down incrementally from the mid 4x range while also reducing the complexity of the balance sheet. The latter issue is particularly important in my view, creating a cleaner story for shareholders. After all, this is a company that had been better known early in this decade for its complicated web of subsidiaries and publicly-traded vehicles, a structure that ended in disaster for most long-term holders.

Often times, deals can make sense for both parties. There's no "winner" or "loser." I think that is the case here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.