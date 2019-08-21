Guardion Health Sciences: Massive Dilution In Less Than A Month

On July 22, I wrote an article on Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) that strongly argued against buying and holding the stock. I felt that the news did not merit the stock price increase at the time and that there was a good chance that the company would finance very soon. It is barely a month later and GHSI has shed over 80% of its stock price to $0.29, a downside far greater than what I initially expected. This was a direct result of a secondary announcement of 13 million units at $0.45 to raise $5.8 million in cash; dilution to the existing shareholder base of over 50%. The $0.45 units come with five year warrants with a strike price of $0.585, so there is potential that the dilution would be over 100% (though with an additional $7.6 million cash injection). Even as the stock price sits below the price of the raise, it is difficult to defend a buy and hold strategy right now given the company's early history of being a massive diluter and that it appears to be at least several quarters away from being cash flow positive in the best case scenario.

Data by YCharts

The raise came just four months after the April IPO where $3.9 million was raised, net of expenses, at $4.00. This complete shareholder destruction so soon after the IPO shows that GHSI has very little leverage when trying to raise funds while developing its early-stage business. GHSI is a health sciences company focused on eye care. Its lead business is its vision testing diagnostics division under the brand name VectorVision which specializes in the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and early treatment diabetic retinopathy study visual acuity testing. This division develops, manufactures and sells equipment and supplies for standardized vision testing for use by eye doctors. GHSI's second division is its medical foods segment used to treat a number of ailments which includes its Lumega-Z®, MapcatSF,® and GlaucoCetinTM brands. The medical foods division is the faster growing of the two with revenues having increased 32% for the first six months of the year compared to VectorVision's growth rate of 13%.

GHSI released its Q2 results along with the initial filing of the offering. Q2 2019 saw revenues grow 18% from $221,100 to $261,000 over Q2 2018 while gross profit grew 23% from $133,000 to $164,000. These may be respectable growth rates, but they fall well short of the growth rates needed for the company to achieve cash flow positive operations. GHSI's operating loss was $2.8 million for Q2 2019, more than double Q2 2018's operating loss of $1.3 million and Q1 2019's operating loss of $1.2 million. General and admin expenses more than doubled to $2.5 million in Q2 2019 compared to around $1 million for Q2 2018 and Q1 2019, accounting for most of the operating expense increase. Two-thirds of that increase was due to non-cash stock compensation expense, but the rest of the expenses were normal course for a growing public company such as investor relations expenses and professional fees.

Based on the growth of cash expenses that are outpacing the growth in revenue and gross margin, GHSI's cash needs for the near term appears extensive with no definitive path to profitability. The $4.9 million cash injection from the recent raise (net of fees) may be enough to take GHSI through Q1 2020, but not much further than that assuming no $0.585 warrants get exercised.

When a company is cash flow negative like GHSI, it may still be investable if it has a clear path to profitable growth. Unfortunately, the use of proceeds section of GHSI's prospectus filing doesn't give investors a clear direction as to where the company is headed:

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to conduct operations, increase marketing efforts, increase investment in the Company’s existing business initiatives and products and for general working capital. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, products, or technologies, or to obtain the right to use such complementary technologies. The Company has no commitments with respect to any acquisition or investment and is not currently involved in any negotiations with respect to any such transactions. As of the date of this prospectus, the Company cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds to be received upon the completion of this offering. The amounts and timing of its actual expenditures will depend on numerous factors, including the status of its product development efforts, sales and marketing activities, technological advances, amount of cash generated or used by its operations and competition. Accordingly, the Company’s management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds and investors will be relying on the judgment of its management regarding the application of the proceeds of this offering.

GHSI is all over the place when it comes to how it wants to budget this money for developing its business. Maybe marketing? Maybe inventory? Maybe an acquisition? The last sentence is the most telling. GHSI will have broad discretion over how it spend its money and shareholders must rely on management's judgement for the use of these funds. Given the performance of the stock and the dilution within a few months of its IPO, shareholders who trusted management's judgement so far have been badly burned.

I highly recommend staying away from GHSI until the day comes when it can prove that its revenues can eventually cover expenses and the threat of further dilution is minimal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.