Seagate Has Been Flooded With Macro Concerns, But Remains Attractive

The company isn't standing idly by and is instead looking to 16 and 20 TB drives as key growth levers, as well as an improvement in product mix.

Earlier Monday, Goldman Sachs released a list of dividend stocks it preferred investors to look at and that list included Seagate Technology (STX). The well-known maker of internal and external data solutions that range from hard drives to solid state drives to data recovery services has experienced a significant decline in both sales and profitability as a result of severe macro pressures. As these pressures likely won't dissipate in 2019, the company has taken up new initiatives and continues to innovate at the product level, creating ample growth opportunities. Throw in a 5.3% dividend yield and this stock becomes quite attractive after a lackluster performance in the last six months.

Data Drives Value For Seagate

The company has clear growth drivers for years to come and the vitality of its product suite really should resonate with investors. In the operating environment, the company has a positive trajectory as the more data (for what the company refers to as the "Global DataSphere" grows), the higher the demand for their products. The demand curve only looks to be improving based upon the company's projections, with a real inflection in the growth rate for data after the 2020 mark, seen below.

One statistic particularly intrigues me in that over the next four years, the storage shipments that occur will represent the entire amount of shipments in the last twenty years. That's absolutely staggering to think about and the growth continues to deliver. This is predominately centered on demand for HDD, which represents about 60% of the growth, while SSD and non-volatile memory make up another 30%. Tape and Optical memory fill the remainder. Essentially, as more and more users come online, through a variety of access points, more and more storage is needed.

All of this paints a rosy picture for Seagate, but revenues are down $800 million on a YOY basis, from $11.2 billion to $10.4 billion. Additionally, the gross margin has contracted 200 bps in the same time frame, and earnings have fallen about 14% YOY. Yet, the company has shipped more HDD capacity, up 9 exabytes ("EB") YOY to 347 EB, and operating cash flow has contracted by 15%. What can investors attribute the weak earnings profile, as of late, to?

One quote that I found to be interesting from the latest earnings call, from Seagate President and CEO William Mosley, concerned the buying patterns of customers.

"These broader macro conditions disrupted our customers' buying patterns causing trepidation amongst some of our enterprise and OEM partners, while prompting others to accelerate demand, including a few surveillance customers."

It's interesting to see how high level this is. The lack of business confidence is having a very real impact on Seagate's business and has driven the core weakness in both sales and profitability. This provides two key takeaways. First, a trade deal or truce for an extended period of time will allow for an uptick in business confidence, which will drive incremental sales growth for the company. Second, investors have to be very careful owning a stock like this, despite the yield to protect against some losses, as the macro is clearly having a very tangible impact. Should the earnings profile of Seagate deteriorate further, then valuation begins to look more and more unreasonable, pushing away a class of investors who were first interested in the stock because of attractive multiples.

I want to note that the company isn't without levers to pull to drive growth. The company is actively changing its business mix more towards growth markets like enterprise nearline drives, edge storage, and cloud system solutions. While it likely won't be able to make up the entirety of losses in the short term that the dent in business confidence has caused, it's reassuring to know that management has a plan in place to stem the losses. These are also higher gross margin businesses and the company expects margin expansion as the pivot develops.

In the near-term, investors should pay close attention to the 16 TB drives that the company is shipping. These drives saw shipments begin back in March, but the real test of their resonance with customers will come in the next couple of months, when Seagate expects to be shipping them in high volumes. Additionally, it's critical that these are well-received as the company expects to be the first in the industry to ship 20 TB drives which utilizes their unique HAMR technology. These won't see shipments until the end of 2020 (calendar, not fiscal), but will help to provide another consistent revenue stream. If business confidence is still as weak as it currently is this time next year, then this helps to provide some insulation.

Approaching The Dividend

The dividend seems to be the primary differentiating factor of this stock relative to peers, with a current yield of 5.43%. At more than double the broader market rate, this is a substantial return of capital to shareholders. In fact, this is a company that has returned $5.6 billion worth of capital to shareholders since FY16, which includes 66 million shares bought back. That's exactly what you want to see when evaluating a stock that's prone to a considerable amount of volatility, which stems from an ever-changing macro environment.

My largest concern when it comes to companies like this is that the yield may not be supported by cash flow and its potential developments in the near-term, as well as the valuation may be too high as investors reach for yield. The company currently has $2.22 billion in cash relative to $4.25 billion in debt, for a net debt balance of $2.03 billion. Free cash flow this past quarter was $297 million, with the LTM balance at $1.16 billion. With fiscal 2019 having come to a close this past quarter, the company has paid $713 million in dividends. That means free cash flow after dividends amounts to about $400 million. That's a yield of 3%. If viewed net of dividends, that free cash flow yield improves to about 10%. So long as the company isn't burning cash while it waits for the macro pressures to go away, I don't have an issue with the current dividend policy.

This, coupled with the current buyback program, is driven by a management team that wants to provide shareholders with a quality return. Management hasn't been all that active in buying back shares since the latest authorization was announced back in October 2018. The company authorized then $2.3 billion worth of shares to be bought back, and as of the latest quarter end, $2.2 billion in capacity remained under that authorization. Considering the company isn't cash-strapped, there's absolutely room for improvement to buy back stock here, and I'd expect management to be more active should macro pressures intensify in the last few months of 2019.

Conclusion

Seagate has a very unique position and proprietary technology across multiple suites that will enable higher margin growth in quarters to come. With that being said, the company is at the will of the macro environment, to an extent, as a lack of business confidence has driven both revenue and earnings lower by a significant magnitude. With the company doing what it can to offset these external pressures, shareholders are getting paid to wait with a yield in excess of 5% and a large buyback authorization that can be put to use should shares head lower. This seems to be a high quality portfolio addition in a highly volatile space.

