Alteryx: No Signs Of Slowing Down

Despite being one of the most expensive stocks in the sector, Alteryx's performance and its critical positioning in big data prep make it a long-term hold.

The company continues to grow revenues in the high 50% y/y range, faster than just about any other software company at its scale.

Amid turbulence in the software sector, Alteryx alone has stood out as impervious to weakening macro conditions and sales execution issues.

Trouble is brewing across the tech sector, but you couldn't tell by looking at Alteryx (AYX). The software vendor, best known for providing a data prep tool that helps IT leaders stitch together data from disparate sources and consolidate actionable insights within a single platform, continues to be one of the fastest-growing services in the SaaS sector. In early August, Alteryx reported strong Q2 results, sending shares rocketing up to new all-time highs - in a time when many longtime investor favorites, such as New Relic (NEWR), have fallen sharply out of favor.

Is Alteryx expensive? Certainly. It's difficult to fathom a revenue valuation multiple of >20x forward revenues when many software stocks have corrected to <10x forward revenues, especially in light of the latest trade-driven market jitters. But while valuation is one of the top metrics I consider when investing in software stocks, I'll concede that it's much less useful of a concept when considering Alteryx. After all, when Alteryx's revenues are growing near 60% y/y, near-term revenue multiples are a poor indicator of Alteryx's ultimate growth potential.

The key message here: stay long on Alteryx and continue riding the wave up; history has shown that Alteryx bounces back quickly from dips and enjoys a long track record of beat-and-raise quarters that consistently outperform Wall Street's expectations.

It's no secret that many software companies are reporting sales execution issues on a number of fronts, citing a litany of factors ranging from macro headwinds in Europe, trade noise in China causing companies to delay IT investments, slower-than-planned sales hiring, and poor renewal performance. None of these factors seem to be affecting Alteryx in a meaningful way, suggesting that Alteryx's market is so large that it has room for growth despite macro headwinds. It estimates its market opportunity at $49 billion per its most recent investor deck; if we take this number to be true, then Alteryx has barely scratched 1% of its total TAM.

Alteryx's performance on renewals, in particular, has stood out among the crowd. Whereas many software companies of Alteryx's size are typically reporting net revenue retention rates around ~110%, Alteryx's retention rates have increased from last year and this quarter notched 133%.

Figure 1. Alteryx net retention trends Source: Alteryx 2Q19 earnings release

This means that on average, Alteryx's customer cohorts are purchasing 33% more in any given period relative to the prior year. A large portion of Alteryx's growth is coming from the existing installed base, which has huge tailwind implications on margin - as it costs far less in sales dollars to boost sales to an existing client than to win over new business. Macro headwinds and trade noise aren't impacting Alteryx at all - its customer continue to add more and more seats.

Also unique to Alteryx: typically, companies producing this level of growth are also burning gobs of cash. Alteryx, by contrast, has positive pro forma operating margins and positive free cash flow. It's also got a comfortable net cash position of $247 million ($426 million of cash, less $179 million of convertible debt) - which, alongside positive FCF, gives it plenty of flexibility to chase growth and pursue acquisitions.

All in all, Alteryx remains a fantastic long-term investment that is well poised to capitalize on secular shifts toward a big data-driven business environment. Its tools have become integral in the process of blending together disparate data streams, and its strong performance in a time of relative macro instability even suggests that Alteryx may be somewhat recession-proof. Alteryx's valuation premium is justified by stellar performance; stay long here and ride the wave upward.

Q2 download: eight points of acceleration is hard to argue with

Let's now dive into the results of Alteryx's second quarter:

Figure 2. Alteryx 2Q19 results Source: Alteryx 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew a stunning 59% y/y to $82.0 million, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $76.6 million (+48% y/y) by a huge eleven-point margin. Even more impressive is the fact that Alteryx's revenue growth accelerated eight points relative to just 51% y/y growth in Q1 - a feat that very few software companies can pull off, especially with tepid conditions in the global economy.

It's not just a customer renewal story either, though >130% retention rates certainly helps. Alteryx has been adding new customers at a breathtaking pace, ending Q2 at just under 5,300 total customers (a net add of 305 customers in the quarter) - up 34% y/y. Big wins this quarter include General Dynamics, IKEA, Raytheon, and fellow SaaS company Salesforce.com (CRM). As these customers ramp up their usage of Alteryx and begin to add seats, Alteryx's "land and expand" model will allow for plenty of additional renewal-based growth.

Figure 3. Alteryx customer trends

Source: Alteryx 2Q19 earnings release

During his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, CEO Dean Stoecker also noted that Alteryx saw an uptick in the number of mega-deals:

We saw a doubling of 7-figure deals and an over 50% increase year-over-year in deals larger than $250,000, both consistent with our expectations as we focus on the Global 2000. And finally, our land and expand business model continues to perform. Our 2014 customer cohort increased their investment in Alteryx 270% over 4 years. Our data shows that our 2015 and 2016 cohorts performed better."

Additionally, his comments on strong international performance suggest that Alteryx isn't running into the same headwinds that many of its SaaS counterparts are. For a company with a sizable amount of international exposure, we'd expect some Europe or China-based weakness, but this doesn't seem to be true:

International performance was also strong in Q2, with international revenue up $24 million, up 58% year-over-year, and representing approximately 30% of total revenue."

Alteryx also expects its top-line strength to flow forward. Its full-year revenue guidance now calls for $370-$375 million in revenues, representing 46-48% y/y growth and far ahead of Wall Street's consensus of $362 million. Considering that first-half revenues have grown at a 55% y/y pace, however, even hitting the high end of Alteryx's guidance would imply steep deceleration in the back half of FY19 - when in fact, Alteryx has been on an accelerating cadence.

The company has also maintained strong profitability as well. Pro forma gross margins held flat at a sky-high 91% (implying that nearly every dollar of incremental revenues flows to the bottom line), while operating margins took a slight dip to 1%, down from 2% in the year-ago quarter - due primarily to continued investments in sales and marketing. Still, Alteryx turned a positive pro forma net income of $0.9 million, translating to pro forma EPS of $0.01 - seven cents better than Wall Street's expectations of a loss of -$0.06.

How should investors react?

Don't let go of your Alteryx shares. This data prep leader has proven that it's cyclically immune to many of the factors plaguing the rest of the software industry, and its hyper-growth and ability to consistently raise its guidance targets more than justifies its premium valuation.

