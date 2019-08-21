Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZTGF) CEO Chaim Katzman on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (OTCPK:GZTGF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Chaim Katzman - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Adi Jemini - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Chris Reimer - Barclays

Chaim Katzman

Thank you very much and good day everybody. Thank you for joining our conference call to summarize the results of second quarter and the first half of 2019. I will start with a short review of the business and results of the private subsidiaries and will then say a few words regarding the Atrium introduction and later Adi will elaborate on the results and review our financial aspects.

So, if you are following on to in our slideshow on Slide number 3, our proportionate NOI increased by 7% in the period compared to the same period in 2018. Our same-property NOI grew 4.1% excluding Russia and 3.7% while giving effect to Russia or compared to the same period in 2018. We are continuing to see strong growth in properties in Brazil to 223.2% from all of our properties, mainly Internacional and Mais, which recently completed its expansion.

We see consistent growth in our Israeli portfolio of 1.3% in Central Europe where we see same-property NOI excluding Russia growing by 1.5%, Czech Republic grew by 3.1% and Poland by 1%. In Northern Europe, we see positive same-property NOI of 0.1% and we are very happy that at last we see positive growth in Finland.

Our FFO per share in the current portfolio excluding the stock of previously in FCR that were sold between the periods grew by 26.2% from NIS 1.22 per share to NIS 1.54 per share in the period and actually if you are looking at this portfolio, this regarding the noise from FCR and Regency, this is our real portfolio going forward and this kind of FFO is very much representing the FFO going forward, of course with the growth and subject to financing and what have you and later on we talk about our forecast on guidance and I believe that this now all coming together.

But the right way to look at our portfolio going forward in this regarding Regency and FCR which is something belong to the past and now we are fully operational.

Our operating cash flow in the period grew by 14% compared to the same period in 2018 and totaled NIS 1.06 per share. The company - just another reminder, the company is distributing an annual dividend of NIS 1.52 per share and that works to a very healthy payout ratio of 52% of our FFO and 76% from the operating cash flow. So, these are very healthy numbers to consider when you look at our dividend.

The growth in cash flow is the result that is the clearest evidence of the success of our strategic plan, the increase of the private real estate component while bringing down our leverage.

And I am moving to Slide 4 and I am talking about a summary results of our private subsidiaries. So, NOI from private subsidiaries in the group grew by NIS 47 million compared with the same period in 2018 and this is 28.1% growth and this amounts to NIS 214 million. The growth is primarily due to acquisitions in our private subsidiaries, development and expansion projects coming online and growth in same-property NOI in all territories in Brazil, Israel and in the U.S.

We expect our NOI from the private subsidiaries will continue to grow. Thanks to completion of developments of the properties in Israel in Rishon Lezion and Kochav Hazafon 2019 as I will describe later on. Also, thanks to the growth in same-property NOI in Brazil and Israel and to give you a few examples, in Israel in Kfar Saba for instance, contracts for 5200 square meters, about 15% of the properties where were renewed this month with a leasing spread of 16%.

Also, the acquisition of properties in Israel and U.S., several properties as they acquired and will be coming online in full in 2020. In the U.S., Ceasar's Bay, pursuant to signing the lease with Target, occupancy of the offices at Newbury Street in Boston, Marketplace also in Boston, we are upgrading the properties according to the plan outlined for each property which results in NOI growth.

In Israel, Urban Outfitters in Dizengoff Center, Savyon and almost 100% occupancy at the Horev Center in Haifa. Following the completion of the Rishon Lezion and G Fashion expansion, and Kochav Hazafon properties in the north in the fourth quarter of 2019 because in Israel, we will exceed the NIS 200 million mark of NOI by the fourth quarter of 2020. That’s going to be our runrate by the fourth quarter of 2020 in excess of NIS 200 million.

Our operating profit has proved the quality of the properties. The average rent per square meter as of June 30, 2019 grew 25.4% in Brazil and 2.8% in Israel, compared to June 30, 2018. Some more figures that maybe of interest to you. The number of same-property visitors in the periods grew 10% in Brazil, and 4.9% in Israel, we are talking first half, compared to the same period 2018.

The same-property sales in the periods grew 10.7% in Brazil and 1.2% in Israel, compared to the same period 2018. And give you some more anecdotal figures in Israel, the numbers of movie goers at Cinema City at Rishon Lezion increased 27% in July this year, compared to July of last year, Kfar Saba did even better, it was more impressive, increased 46% over July of last year it’s though it’s a smallest year.

I am moving to Slide 5 and we will talk a little bit about the Atrium deal. Nothing new, but let me just reiterate. So, first of all, we are now in a process – in the process and we are waiting the court hearing in Jersey on September 25, which in all likelihood will order holding a General Meeting to vote on the approval of the deal and reach a special majority of the minority interest would be required.

This meeting we guess will be held somewhere around October 25th 2019. And of course, the deal started to bid and other approvals and the figures that we are presenting are forward-looking statements.

Again, just to recap on the advantage of the deal for Gazit what are the advantages. So, it increases our investment at the original price in quality properties portfolio which the company is looking to own long-term and would reach their extensive experience. We’ve been a 60% owner for the last almost 12 years now.

Acquisition of a platform with best-in-class management team with a proven track record that we know very well. 85% of the portfolio value is concentrating to growing European countries Poland and Czech Republic and more importantly, to us, 50% is concentrated in the central cities of Warsaw and Prague.

From Gazit perspective, if the deal goes through, our company’s FFO is expected to grow by NIS 86 million meaning NIS 0.46 per share to NIS 671 million, it’s about NIS 360 per share and it’s a 15% growth. And most Atrium properties which amounted NIS 2.2 billion are unencumbered [Indiscernible].

And last but not least, it will mean an increase of NIS 308 million to the company’s shareholders equity due to actually bargain purchasing.

On Slide 6, we really show you the progress of our strategic plans and if you look at this, at the end of 2015, 80% of Gazit’s portfolio was held through public subsidiaries. Today, the share of our private real estate components represents 51% of the value of the company’s – for the company’s properties and if the Atrium deal will close, the share of our private real estate component will increase to 78%.

Gazit today is a full blown operational real estate company, which we believe should be evaluated using the same parameters and metrics as other real estate peers meaning by its NOI, by its FFO multiple, by its leverage, and of course by the quality of its assets.

Speaking of leverage, our leverage rates are as of June 30 was 47.1% and if the Atrium deal will get done, it will increase to 48.9% and we said it many, many times before, we are committed to maintaining our leverage at below 50%.

Another note here, the company is reviewing offers to sell up to 8% of Atrium shares to another Israeli institutional investor at the same price and terms at which the company acquire the shares, which will further reduce our leverage by about 100 basis points.

Moving to Slide number 7, projects under construction. As part of the strategy to increase the private real estate component, we continue to increase our investments in the U.S. and in Israel and the expansion projects in Israel represents a significant growth engine for the company. I will talk about it in a minute, but just remember that most of the expansion is taking place in – on assets that we already own.

So, we have almost zero base in the land that is needed for those expansions, because that base is already embedded in the assets that we own and own for many, many years. So the project that are currently being completed and handed to our tenants is our Kochav Hazafon in Tel Aviv, it’s about 2200 square meters for a total investment of NIS 105 million.

The expansion – sorry – of G City at Savyon by 13,000 square meters for a total investment of NIS 170 million and both projects will increase NOI in Israel by NIS 22 million annually. We have a project under construction in Kfar Saba. This is the construction of a Decathlon store at the headquarter is adjacent to the Kfar Saba property actually to be connected. The total GLA under development is 13,600 square meters and these are projects of course will make G, Kfar Saba a more dominant asset in Israel area by adding another major anchor to the asset. A couple of those if you don’t know, it’s a sporting goods retailer.

Three projects are in advanced planning stages in Israel, an office tower in Rishon Lezion, in G City with total GLA of 60,000 square meters as zoning plan has been approved and the company is acting to obtain a permit, excavation and shoring works are expected to start in Q3 2020. G Kfar Saba, in addition due to the development that we talked about, expansion of the existing property by another 40,000 square meters of mixed use commercial and I mean, retail office tower and the zoning plan has been approved subject to certain conditions and getting permit application for the expansion of the commercial part has been already submitted.

Savyon, which is the neighborhood of Tel Aviv, expansion of retail and offices on an area of 4500 square meters with the permit application was submitted. Works are expected to start at the end of 2019. These projects in Israel are for the construction of total 105,000 square meters, of which Gazit’s share is about 52,000 square meters.

It’s an overall investment of 220 – I am sorry, NIS 920 million to NIS 975 million. Our share and is expected to increase the company’s NOI by NIS 81 million to NIS 88 million, again our share.

And just a word about G City, on Slide 8. The property sits on a piece of land that is approximately 20 acres, 80 dunams or 8 hectares. It’s privately land and it’s covered by GLA of 95,000 square meters and together with office tower project totaling 155,000 square meters. So, as you think about it in other terms we have an FAR of somewhere below 2.

We believe that this land should be better utilized and therefore the company is not in preparation of its urban construction plan with the districts authority to add building rights for three additional office towers and other potential uses.

Going to Slide 9, Gazithorizons. We have a very lucrative development project with the Brickell, the neighborhood of Miami. We are in the planning stages of a 48 floored tower mixed use in one of the strongest locations of Miami across from the new mall. Several major U.S. place interest in joining us in the project to provide us with added value in the residential lodging sector and we are reviewing the highest and best use of these assets.

In general, we’ve been reviewing upon the rentals in the various territories where we operate and consider this segment an opportunity to expand our holdings in the areas where we operate both as part of mixed use and standalone projects.

Through these projects, we create value by utilizing additional building rights as well as increasing building rights due to strong demand, strengthen existing properties and diversifying our sources of income from another asset classes.

Also on Slide 9, and on this regarding a new acquisition, a property in Philadelphia, we signed an agreement to purchase and rent out, purchase a ten story, 7100 square meters commercial and office building on one of the major streets in Philadelphia with daily pedestrian traffic of 32,000 people for $30.8 million. The property is adjacent to other major retailers and Target in the Nordstrom Rack.

The first two floors of the properties are leased to Old Navy with a lease term up to 2026. The other floors are vacant, offices of the bankruptcy of the ADSCO has occupied them. With the current occupancy of 30% the property generates $850,000 worth of NOI which is a 2.7 entry return and believe that the Old Navy is a bit below market trend and we believe that we will be able to reach a return of 6.5% unlevered after renovation and leasing the office space.

Few words for those of you who don’t know Philadelphia. It’s is a sixth largest city in the U.S. and the second largest of the East Coast with population of over 1.5 million, it has an hour railway train from New York and has more than 20 universities and two of the top U.S. hospital operates in the city center and over 250,000 people work here, invest in populated areas full of mixed use projects. The average household income in downtown Philadelphia is about $117,000.

We shall continue to purchase properties in the U.S. in densely populated areas with strong demographics in markets we know and whether we have experience of literally thousands of years. We believe in our ability to create value specifically in properties in such locations and in the next couple of years, we hope to invest about 200 million to 300 million per year in the U.S., so that it will represent 35% of the company’s portfolio.

Slide 10, let’s move to São Paulo and let’s talk about Internacional. The property was acquired in April of 2018. Since then, in a period of 15 months, we have had 116 contracts, 24 kiosks, 22 stores and 70 media contracts. We increased the number and locations of multinational retailers. We renewed leases with the leasing spread of almost 16% and the rental income increased in the property by BRL 6.8 million for the second quarter.

This amounts to a same-store NOI growth of 46%. And in addition, let’s not forget that in this property, there are additional approved rights for 200,000 square meters that has not been accounted for in the value so much for due to asset management.

Let’s talk about Mais, following the expansion of this shopping center and opening of the offices of the government authority at Poupatempo, the sales of the tenancy of the property increased by 20.5% and the number of visitors in the property grew by 22%. The current traffic count in the property increased by 28.6%, which is ultimately being expressed in the same-store NOI increase of 38%, compared to the same quarter of 2018.

A word about our plans in Brazil. We are currently acting to move building rights between the properties to the part of the rights and take other steps as we continue to add significant value to the company. Including the seven properties that we have improved and which we believe there won’t be any further outsized growth.

And let me end with Slide number 11. And that would be a look from 10,000 feet. Currently, 78% of the value of our portfolio is located in growing dense metropolitan area like New York, Tel Aviv, Stockholm, Warsaw, São Paulo and others.

As you can see, we continue in all territories to purchase in major cities and sell in secondary cities, which is ultimately expressed in the growth and quality of our cash flow. And just anecdotally, during the quarter, Atrium sold two shopping centers in Koszalin and in Lublin for 298 million euros, which by the way was 3% higher than its IFRS value in Atrium books and repurchased the King’s Cross property.

So, in a nutshell, that’s the entire story, sell in secondary cities, buying the major densely populated cities. This is our entire strategy.

And with that, let me hand over the call to Adi. Adi?

Adi Jemini

Thank you, Chaim. And again, thank you all for joining us. Today, I’d like to focus on our FFO, our guidance, our ongoing increase in cash flows and our financial strength. I am starting on Slide 13, our FFO. To better reflect the performance of our portfolio, we are excluding and reducing FCR impacts on the FFO.

FFO per share for the quarter excluding New Jersey and FCR increased by 20% and totaled NIS 0.77 per share, compared to NIS 0.64 per share in the same quarter of 2018. FFO per share for the six month period excluding Regency and FCR increased by 26% and totaled shekel 54 per share compared to shekel 22 per share in the prior year.

Again as it’s noteworthy to mention that we disposed about NIS 7 billion of Regency and FCR shares while at the same time we shown an organic growth that is coming from our private portfolio, mainly from Brazil, Israel and the U.S.

Our financial expenses reduced significantly in the last couple of years and I will discuss that in further details in the upcoming slides.

Finally, our FFO per share in the quarter totaled NIS 0.80 per share, and I’d like to note that this is not our runrate going forward and therefore we provide the guidance of FFO.

With that I am moving to Slide 14. Our FFO guidance we put is a NIS 3.14 per share which represents a 8.6% increase compared with 2018. Our FFO per share in the quarter, excluding Regency and FCR totaled NIS 0.77 per share, which is slightly lower than our guidance rate and the main reason is that we don’t have any debt to repay since the disposal of FCR shares.

In September of this year, Series 10 of our bond will mature carrying a 6.5% coupon which will increase the FFO rate. We expect to see further growth in FFO due to the financing expense decrease with the repayments of bond Series 4 and Series 11 in year 2020.

We also provided a pro forma guidance including the impact of ATR transaction assuming that the transaction will be approved, FFO will increase by 15%, NIS 3.15 per share.

Moving on to Slide 15. Our current operating cash flow increased by 9% to 11.5% annually on a year or average from 2016 to 2018. Of course, part of this growth is due to the organic growth of our private subs, but also due to the significant reduction in our financing costs. Our financing cost for 2016 total approximately NIS 650 million, compared to NIS 522 million in 2018, a reduction of NIS 130 million a year.

In the first six months of 2019, our financial costs totaled NIS 211 million and we see these are going straight to our FFO and operating cash flow. Our operating cash flow per share in the period totaled NIS 106 per share, same pace as it was in the same period of 2018.

However, in the second half of 2019, a principal of NIS 222 million of our bond Series 10 will be repaid, which carries an annual interest of 6.5%. So we expect the runrate to accelerate.

In this slide, I also wanted to present our bond payment schedule for the following three years and how it will affect our FFO. In 2020, we will repay more than NIS 1 billion in principal of bond, carrying an average interest of 5.1%. We can choose whether to refinance or not, but just to get a sense of the potential savings, we present a range.

In 2020, we expect to sell between NIS 36 million to NIS 53 million in interest expense, which will increase our operating cash flow by 6% to 9%. In the same way, our FFO is expected to increase in 2021 and 2022 by NIS 27 million to NIS 44 million annually, just by waiting, if you will, for the bond repayments.

We have additional tools to reduce our financial costs including NIS 2.2 billion of unencumbered assets in Israel as well as directly with state financing which will also reduce our hedging cost. Overall, our financial cost expected to decrease while our operating cash flow will increase accordingly.

Again to confirm we distribute annual dividend in the amount of shekel 62 per share, which is a very healthy payout ratio of 76% to our operating cash flow.

Moving to Slide 6. I’d like again to represent our progress in our business plan over the last three years in terms of strengthening our balance sheet and deleveraging. In 2015, our LTV was 63% and as the date of financial statement our LTV is 47.1%. We provided pro forma for our LTV on a full level in case of the Atrium transaction will complete.

We are going to increase our LTV to 48.9%, of course, on the other side our stake in Atrium will increase to 88%. As we said in the past, we are committed to maintain our LTV below 50%. In addition to our co-investment maneuver, we are proceeding to sell up to 8% of Atrium shares to additional Israeli institutional investor in the same price and terms subject to the closing.

Overall, we reduced our net debt by NIS 6.4 billion since we started our strategic plan back in 2015 where our debt levels were at NIS 14 billion and today our net debt is NIS 7.7 billion. As of the date of the financial statement, Gazit has about NIS 4.5 billion of liquidity, of which NIS 2 billion is in cash and cash equivalents.

We are also expecting to receive NIS 340 million of the installment receipt from the sold shares of FCR. The company and its wholly-owned subsidiary have unencumbered real estate assets in the amount of NIS 6.7 billion, which comprise about approximately 78% f the company’s properties. Again, this source has another financial flexibility in further considering our ability to reduce our financing cost.

Moving on to Slide 7. Our debt schedule is well staggered. Our absolute net debt level decreased to NIS 7.7 billion, while at the same time our duration increased to 5 years and our average annual interest reduced to 3.97%. I’d like to echo my note on our repayment schedule. Series 10 will be matured in 2019 and another NIS 1 billion will mature in 2020.

Our average cost of debt will be reduced, on the other same time, our duration will increase. Our current level of liquidity supports our financial need for the next three years and we expect the installment receipts from the sold shares of FCR to be paid to the company no later than April 16, 2020, which will be another NIS 340 million.

Just to remind everyone, we also own 9.9% of FCR’s shares, which approximately has a value of NIS 1.3 billion which provide us with further flexibility. Overall, our balance sheet is much stronger. Our LTV decreased. Our liquidity increased and our cost of debt reduced.

To summarize Chaim’s notes and mine, Gazit is in a great and much better position today with prime location portfolio, lower number of assets, but much more dominant in urban, with a strong balance sheet and a flexibility we haven’t had for years.

At the end of the day, the cash flow is growing continuously and our leverage has been reduced significantly.

And with that, we can now move on to the Q&A session.

Chris Reimer

Hi, this is Chris Reimer on for Karri. Thank you for taking my question. You mentioned the strong NOI performance in Brazil with the high growth in rent and in visitors. Can you help us understand what’s driving this growth? And if you see this pace as sustainable?

Chaim Katzman

I think that the number one reason is that the quality of our management team, both by identifying opportunities with, what I would say, undermanaged assets where management sourced and identified opportunity to achieve outside growth by implemented a very aggressive and innovating retenanting expansion programs.

I believe that Sao Paulo is a very tight market. If you look at the ratios of square foot per capita in Brazil, they are far, far below anything we know as it on the U.S. versus Europe or any other place where we are active. The density, look we have more than 30 million visitors in Internacional.

The expansion in the east where we manage to get the government agency that is responsible for the issuance of everything from cash splits to driver license, licenses and so on was a major, major success for us getting them to coming to our shopping center and by doing that also we were able to expand it and get some more tenants to relocate to our shopping center.

So, it’s a very strong city and I believe that the growth has to do with very, very strong asset management paying attention to the retails and seizing opportunities that are available to us also because we entered the market at the lowest point in 2015 and 2016 little bit in 2017 and actually capitalizing on that.

Chris Reimer

I see. Thank you. That’s very helpful. That’s it for me.

Chaim Katzman

Thank you all very much for joining us for our second quarter call. We are quite happy with our results not as happy as we would be hopefully in the next quarter. And we look forward to talk to you again on our next call or whenever you need us. You know where you can reach us. Thank you all for joining us and have a great morning, afternoon, wherever you are. Thank you.

