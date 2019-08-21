Buy Brookfield Business Partners On The Pullback

Units currently stand well below the threshold for additional fees to the parent to kick in, further adding to their value proposition right now.

Management has proven itself willing to issue units near highs and then repurchase them on pull-backs, creating additional value for unitholders.

Units are well off of highs reached just 2 months ago despite no declines in fundamentals. As a thinly traded, recently formed small cap, BBU still experiences considerable volatility.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) is the youngest and fastest-growing portion of the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) empire, and its recent quarterly report showed no signs of that growth momentum slowing. Despite the continued strong results, maintaining a clean corporate balance sheet, and a recent announcement of sizable buybacks if the stock falls further, BBU units trade well off of recent highs and appear to be a good value. This is likely due to the broader market sell-off, declines in the publicly traded energy sector, and significant inefficiency in BBU units due to its youth, small cap status, and thin trading. As a result, I believe that now is an excellent opportunity for long-term oriented investors to initiate or add to a position in this fast-growing partnership.

Excellent Growth Momentum

Q2 results showed that the company's remarkable growth momentum was still going strong. FFO per unit adjusted to exclude acquisitions and dispositions, grew substantially year-over-year at a clip of 10.4%, and an even more impressive 32.5% year-over-year for the first half of the year. This strong growth is being fueled by the company's effective capital recycling and organic growth programs working in harmony.

Capital recycling activities included profitably selling a secondary group of shares of North American Palladium, recapitalizing Cardone Industries, the dispositions of BGIS and BGRS, and issuing 8,760,000 units at a price of $39.40 per unit (about 12% above today's price) for gross proceeds of approximately $345 million.

These proceeds were then re-invested into acquiring Teekay Corporation's remaining interest in Teekay Offshore, boosting BBU's ownership stake in Ember Resources, and the acquisitions of Ouro Verde and Healthscope.

On the organic operational enhancement front, BBU made solid progress across its business services, infrastructure services, and industrials segments.

While business services revenues declined by $28 million after management sold off its BGIS and BGRS business, it managed ti cut operating costs by $40 million, leading to a net gain of $12 million in revenue against operating costs. This was in part due to management managing to cut operating costs by $1 million greater than revenue declined at Greenergy even though the company faced lower volumes and prices during the quarter. The construction business also saw strong growth during the quarter, especially in Australia.

Infrastructure services saw strong growth during the quarter, with revenue growth far outpacing direct operating costs growth at increases of $434 million and $342 million, respectively. This growth was primarily due to the acquisition of Westinghouse and the consolidation of Teekay since the second quarter of 2018 as well as improved productivity and efficiency capabilities across the businesses as operational improvement plans continue to be executed.

Industrials saw strong growth in both revenues and direct operating costs ($317 million and $314 million, respectively). Part of the reason for roughly equal growth in both revenues and direct operating costs was from higher than normal write-up of inventory costs ($50 million). Management expects one more quarter of higher costs before this rolls off the cash flow statement. In reality, then, industrials also saw strong improvement in recurring revenues to recurring direct operating costs.

Supportive Balance Sheet

In addition to the financial backing of its A-rated parent, BBU has a strong balance sheet. Most importantly, it has no debt at the corporate level, making it impossible for it to go bankrupt at present. This also gives it tremendous flexibility to leverage businesses up (thereby maximizing long-term returns) by giving them significant downside protection in being able to easily divest businesses in which the worst case scenario plays out by simply returning them to lenders.

Additionally, BBU enjoys solid financial flexibility even at the asset level as their weighted average debt maturity is 5.9 years and they enjoy liquidity (over $3 billion, roughly half of which is cash or liquid securities) almost equal to 60% of their market cap ($5.23 billion). However, they do have a lot of debt on their books thanks to an aggressive pace of acquisitions. When coupled with the significant amount of goodwill on the balance sheet, their balance sheet can lead to wild swings in unitholder equity during periods of economic turmoil. However, given Brookfield's operational expertise and significant liquidity/asset-level non-recourse financing structure, the long-term risks are not nearly as high as the leverage ratio indicates. In fact, for those investors with the patience and conviction to ride out the periods of volatility, the high levels of low-risk leverage actually presents an opportunity to achieve significant alpha.

Valuation

By most traditional measures, BBU is significantly undervalued. First, its unit price has stagnated despite continuing to post record-setting growth numbers, suggesting a potential price-performance disconnect as the market concerns itself with a slowing global economy and BBU's high leverage:

Data by YCharts

Second, FFO/unit growth and P/FFO metrics are highly attractive. FFO/unit growth excluding gains and losses from dispositions and acquisitions grew by 32.5% in the first half of 2019. Such robust growth would often imply a sky high P/FFO multiple, but BBU units only trade at a meager 6.7 times first half FFO annualized when excluding gains and losses from transactions and at an incredibly cheap 3.6 times FFO when including gains and losses from transactions. While transaction FFO is destined to be quite lumpy, it is still a huge part of their business as a private equity firm and should therefore not be ignored. Now, given the extremely high leverage, this valuation is not as attractive as it may seem at first, but even using management's adjustments during its September 2018 Investor Presentation, fair value for units was estimated at ~$43.5 as opposed to their current $35.26 market value. Given that since then the company has added a lot of additional equity through retained earnings and accretive capital recycling, the discount to fair value is even steeper now.

An additional bonus is that BBU typically has to pay a an incentive distribution right (IDR) to its parent BAM that is equivalent to 20% of the volume-weighted average increase in unit price of the partnership's unit over an incentive distribution threshold. However, BBU's previous incentive distribution threshold is $41.96/unit, meaning that shares should have to appreciate their volume-weighted average by 19% in order to reach it. As a result, investors at current prices get essentially 19% of IDR-free capital gains, a significant boost to the value proposition at current pricing.

A final point to consider is that management recently gained authorization to buy back up to 5% of outstanding units in order to support the unit price against a drop to levels excessively below their estimate of intrinsic value. Management did this last fall/winter when the price was in the low $30s and the company has since brought in over ~$4.5 of additional FFO per unit, making the current price similarly discounted to what it was then.

Investor Takeaway

BBU continues to fire on all cylinders by accretively recycling capital, tactfully employing leverage, and growing its business rapidly. It should continue to benefit from increasing scale and major near to medium term growth drivers should be the optimization of the Westinghouse business as well as continued expansions into the Healthcare and Technology sectors. Major risks include foreign exchange rate volatility, potential cyclicality in some of its businesses (such as construction and energy), execution risk (implementing value add business plans in acquisitions), and significant shareholder equity volatility due to extremely high leverage. However, management has structured the balance sheet very well, only taking on non-recourse asset-level debt and maintaining a high level of liquidity. Furthermore, BBU has thus far executed on its value add business plans with excellence, resulting in the significant growth and value creation units have experienced thus far. Given the growth runway and enormous liquidity as well as the strong fundraising and deal flow being reported by BBU's parent, there is no reason to think that this robust growth will stop anytime soon. Units offer compelling at current prices and are a strong buy right now for long-term oriented investors.

While the pullback may have been somewhat warranted due to macroeconomic concerns, declines in the energy sector, and BBU's high level of leverage, it has been way overblown as units are likely worth ~$45+ (due to incremental growth reported since the investor presentation in September), giving investors a large margin of safety at current prices. I just bought the dip, and strongly encourage long-term growth at a reasonable price investors to consider doing the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBU, BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.