Bausch Health: Not The Old Valeant

Bausch is a much different company than Valeant and has done a lot to prove it.

Introduction

Valeant is one of the most infamous companies in US history. Not only was Valeant's strategy extremely immoral, but it was completely unsustainable. It valued the appearance of short-term gains over the creation of long-term value. For however exciting the run up was for investors, the 95% collapse was far more traumatic.

If everything I'm about to tell you about Valeant makes you weary about investing today, you're not alone, but that is exactly why this opportunity exists. Valeant remains one of the most hated stocks in the market, which is part of the reason why investing in what's left of Valeant, Bausch Health (BHC), is a great deep value play.

Valeant's Strategy

Mike Pearson's (CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals) strategy was simple. Acquire small pharmaceutical companies with established drugs and then jack up the prices of those drugs while simultaneously slashing costs and R&D. In two particular instances, Pearson increased the prices of two heart drugs, Nitropress and Isuprel, by 212% and 525% respectively on the same exact day he acquired their rights.

In most industries, price increases of this magnitude overnight would send customers sprinting in the direction of the nearest competitor. Imagine if McDonald's decided to increase the price of a cheeseburger by 525%? We'd see a lot more people going to Burger King and Wendy's. This is called pricing power - the ability to raise prices without losing customers, and Pearson had nearly unlimited pricing power. This is for two reasons, first, his customers weren't actually customers, they were patients who needed these drugs to survive and second, there were often very few alternatives, if any, to the drugs Pearson was purchasing.

Pearson had done this countless times before, and very successfully. There technically isn't anything illegal about this practice and Pearson had managed to accumulate a net worth of $2.5 billion, but the political environment was shifting around him and things were ripe for change.

The Collapse of Valeant

Pearson's strategy worked mainly because insurance companies, for the most part, were footing the bill. When insurance pays for it, everyone pays for it with increased premiums. Valeant was able to run this scheme successfully for years without catching the eye of politicians or regulators. This likely would have continued if it weren't for one man.

Enter Martin Shkreli.

Known as "Pharma Bro", Shkreli, another pharmaceutical executive, attempted to copy Pearson's strategy, but took it to an even greater extreme. Shkreli purchased the rights to a drug called Daraprim and raised the price over 5000% from $13.50 a tablet to $750.

Shkreli went viral and the practice was exposed. A particular NY Times article on Shkreli also made mention Pearson had been using the same practice for years at Valeant. Within months, Pearson and Valeant were under investigation by Congress.

This occurred in 2016, which also happened to be one of the more contentious and well followed elections in recent memory. This also didn't help Pearson. In March 2016, Hillary Clinton aired an ad attacking Valeant. "The company is called Valeant Pharmaceuticals. I'm going after them. This is predatory pricing, and we're going to make sure it's stopped."

No doubt the increased attention was something Pearson would have liked to avoid, but Valeant's issue wasn't just its perception. A closer look under the hood would have shown the company had a lot more issues it was dealing with at the time.

Valeant had acquired hundreds of companies drug companies, slashed costs and R&D, jacked up prices and booked incredible growth. This caused its stock price to explode. This made Valeant extremely profitable at the time, but without R&D, how would they produce the drugs of tomorrow?

Wall Street expected Valeant's impressive growth to continue, but the only way to fuel this growth was to make bigger and bigger acquisitions. The company borrowed an immense amount of money to fund these purchases. Total Debt grew from $3.5 billion in 2010 to $31 billion in 2015. This system essentially became a Ponzi scheme, where new acquisitions were needed to pay off the debt from previous acquisitions.

When you consider the combination of the instability of their system, the increased political pressure, and some alleged fraud, it's not surprising that Valeant's stock price eventually tumbled. Billions of investor's dollars were destroyed, including large amounts of Bill Ackman's (aka "Baby Buffet"), John Paulson's, and Bob Goldfarb's capital.

The Rebrand

In July 2018, Valeant changed its name to Bausch Health (BHC) as a part of its rebrand. A rebrand probably isn't the correct way to describe Bausch, as Valeant needed a complete overhaul of the company following its 95% collapse. Businesses were sold off, debts have been paid, and executives have been fired in an attempt to rid Bausch of any leftover Valeant stink. The rebrand has been a successful one thus far, except for the fact the legacy of Valeant has kept share prices low, which presents us with an opportunity.

The plan for Bausch Health isn't a super complicated one. The company needs to change leadership, sell off assets, and pay down debt. As the company executes this three step plan, the public should start to catch on that Bausch does not deserve to trade at a discount due to Valeant's past.

New Leadership

The first of this trio of items has already been accomplished as Pearson was replaced by Joe Papa in April 2016. Papa had spent the previous 10 years as CEO of another pharmaceutical company, Perrigo (PRGO), whose stock had outstanding performance during his tenure.

Data by YCharts

In order to convince him to leave Perrigo, Bausch had to offer Papa a hefty pay package. This is actually a great thing for investors, as his compensation is tied in greatly with the long-term performance of Bausch's stock. Papa was given options on over 682,600 shares with an exercise price of $23.92. If Bausch's share price stays about $23.92 through 2026, then Papa will profit handsomely. The stock currently trades at $21.83 as of Wednesday's close. This means the stock needs to rise almost 10% for Papa to break even. On top of the options, roughly 60% of his executive compensation is linked to specific revenue and earnings targets.

Selling Assets & Paying Down Debt

With the company in seemingly good hands, the next step for Bausch was to sell off some of their assets. They've been aggressive in this endeavor, selling several skin care brands for $1.3 billion, iNova Pharmaceuticals for $930 million, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals for $820 million, TBD-OMP for $190 million, and a number of other companies and drugs for undisclosed amounts.

The goal of these sales was to pay down Valeant's massive debt levels, and Bausch has already taken a relatively large chunk out of that number. Bausch's debt is down to $24 billion from a peak of $31 billion, which saves the company $150 million in interest payments a year. A good sign that Bausch can continue chipping away at its debt while still making its interest payments is that Bausch's bonds currently trade above or near par. It is often said that the bond market is smarter than the stock market, and the bond market currently sees no sign of Bausch struggling to make their payments.

While the large debt level may scare away some investors, their ability and willingness to pay down this debt, combined with the stain of Valeant, makes Bausch an interesting deep value play.

The Future of Bausch: Not Just A Deep Value Play

Bausch's plan to move on from Valeant's infamous reputation has been successful to date, but the market hasn't taken much notice. What makes Bausch such an interesting investment is not just the deep value quality of being hated, but the company also held on to some promising businesses to lead it into the future.

In the period of time where everything Bausch owned seemed to be up for sale, they made an incredibly intelligent decision to hang onto the Bausch & Lomb business, which inspired their new name. Bausch & Lomb is an extremely well-known and respected brand in the eye care space, an industry that is expected to see tremendous growth into the future.

The company makes contact lenses, medications, surgical supplies, and other items related to the health of the eye. Bausch & Lomb is growing at about 5% per year and currently accounts for a little over half of Bausch's $8.3 billion and $2.8 billion in revenue and gross profits respectively.

The contact business is one particular area to note for Bausch & Lomb. The market for contact lenses grew at about 5% in 2018, but Bausch & Lomb grew at a staggering 13%. This hints that the company is picking up market share.

There's never been a better time to be in the eye care business. Specifically in the US, the population is aging as boomers start to break 65 years old, an age where individuals start spending a significant amount of money on eye care. On top of the aging population, younger people have never had more eye problems. Likely due to staring at computers and screens for over 12 hours a day, nearsightedness is on the rise amongst young people. You're going to see a lot more people with glasses in the future and Bausch stands to benefit.

Another segment that Bausch was smart to hold on to was Salix Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on digestive health. Their main drug Xifaxan relieves irritable bowel syndrome and has over $1 billion in sales.

What's most promising about Salix is that it actually has drugs in development. There are currently four Salix drugs in Phase II and III trials. In a shift for Bausch, they now spend over $400 million on research and development. While as a percentage of sales this is still less than the average pharmaceutical company, the push to spend more on R&D is a promising sign that the company is embracing a long-term approach.

The core businesses for Bausch look great, but most importantly, their commitment to growing these businesses shows that the Valeant days of acquiring companies and jacking up their drug prices are over.

Valuation

Bausch is currently trading at only 6 times future earnings. While this number looks extremely attractive, it probably isn't the appropriate valuation measure given Bausch's high level of debt.

For companies with high levels of debt, EV/EBITDA is a more appropriate valuation measure. When using this measure, Bausch trades for about 9 times earnings. The median for the S&P 500 is about 13 times earnings.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Investors loved Valeant when they should have hated it. Those same investors now hate Bausch Health when they should love it. It typically pays to be contrarian and it should here as well. Your goal when deep value investing should is to find profitable businesses that are unloved and overlooked by the broad market. That's exactly what you're getting with Bausch. Not only are you getting a low valuation given Valeant's terrible reputation, but you're also getting Bausch's long-term potential growth at a great price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.