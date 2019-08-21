Phillips 66's Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings

Meantime, eliminating the IDRs and GP interest at its MLP will grow PSX's LP ownership level in it to 75%.

Going forward, Phillips 66 has the growth projects to continue to grow the dividend and deliver excellent total returns.

That turned out to be the case. Q2 was more like what we have come to expect from Phillips 66: $3.12 in quarterly EPS and a 12.5% dividend boost.

As I suggested in my last Seeking Alpha article on Phillips 66, the company's awful Q1 was an aberration and a "one-off".

Phillips 66 (PSX) has been a quite a ride over the past year, trading from $120 to below $80. Everything from Buffett and Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) selling to an awful Q1 EPS report has rocked the shares. The stock now sits in the middle of that range. As I mentioned in my last Seeking Alpha article on PSX (See: Phillips 66: Serious Cash Flow Generation Despite Q1 Aberration), the Q1 EPS report was an anomaly and "one-off" for fairly obvious reasons. I've been following PSX since the spin-off, and have never seen Phillips 66 report a quarter similar to Q1 before.

The Q2 Earnings Report

And the Q2 EPS report proved me exactly right. The Q2 report was excellent and more of what shareholders have come to expect from the company:

Earnings of $1.4 billion or $3.12/share.

Generated $1.9 billion in operating cash flow; returned $861 million to shareholders.

Increased quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.90 per common share.

Operated at 97% utilization in Refining.

Delivered record Midstream results.

The graphic below shows strong financial results across all segments, with the Midstream segment being particularly strong:

Midstream benefited from higher pipeline and terminal volumes at both wholly owned and joint venture operations, higher margins and volumes at the Sweeny Hub, improved butane trading results, and higher distributions from DCP Midstream (DCP) - primarily reflecting favorable hedging impacts. DCP is a publicly traded MLP whose GP is 50% owned by PSX, and 50% owned by Enbridge (ENB). DCP owns 59 gas processing plants, 12 fractionators, and is one of the biggest producers of NGLs in North America.

The Marketing & Specialties segment ("M&S") also had a stellar quarter on the back of strong global margins and refined product exports of 187,000 bpd.

Growth Outlook

Going forward, PSX has a plethora of growth projects that will ensure it will remain one of the best dividend growth companies in the entire S&P 500. These projects include:

The Gray Oak Pipeline: initial capacity of 900,000 bpd will transport Permian and Eagle Ford crude oil to Texas Gulf Coast and is expected to go in-service by the end of this year. The pipeline will connect to destinations that include Corpus Christi, the Sweeny area, including the company's Sweeny Refinery, as well as access to the Houston market. Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) has a 42.25% ownership in the pipeline.

(PSXP) has a 42.25% ownership in the pipeline. PSX is constructing 2.2 million barrels of additional crude oil storage at its Beaumont Terminal. Upon completion in Q1 of next year, the terminal will have 16.8 million barrels of total crude and product storage capacity.

The Gray Oak Pipeline will connect to multiple terminals in Corpus Christi, including the South Texas Gateway Terminal currently being constructed by Buckeye Partners, L.P. The marine export terminal will have two deepwater docks, with initial storage capacity of approximately 7 million barrels and up to 800,000 BPD of throughput capacity. PSXP owns a 25% interest in the terminal, which is expected to start up by mid-2020.

Phillips 66 announced a joint venture to construct the 24" Liberty Pipeline that will provide crude oil transportation from the Rockies and Bakken production areas to Cushing, Oklahoma. Liberty is supported by long-term shipper commitments and initial service is targeted for Q1 of 2021. Phillips 66 owns a 50% interest in Liberty and will construct and operate the pipeline.

Phillips 66 also announced a 50/50 JV with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to construct the Red Oak Pipeline system that will provide crude oil transportation from Cushing, OK, and the Permian Basin to multiple destinations along the Gulf Coast, including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Houston and Beaumont, Texas. Red Oak is supported by long-term shipper commitments and initial service is targeted for Q1 of 2021. Plains will construct and Phillips 66 will operate the pipeline.

(PAA) to construct the Red Oak Pipeline system that will provide crude oil transportation from Cushing, OK, and the Permian Basin to multiple destinations along the Gulf Coast, including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Houston and Beaumont, Texas. Red Oak is supported by long-term shipper commitments and initial service is targeted for Q1 of 2021. Plains will construct and Phillips 66 will operate the pipeline. PSX continues to expand the Sweeny Hub to meet increasing NGLs production and market demand. The company is moving forward with plans to build a fourth fractionator with 150,000 BPD of capacity that is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2021. Fracs 2 and 3, each with capacity of 150,000 BPD, are anticipated to start up in Q4 of 2020. The new fractionators are supported by long-term customer commitments. Upon completion of Frac 4, the Sweeny Hub will have 550,000 BPD of fractionation capacity.

Phillips 66 Partners is adding 6 million barrels of storage capacity at Clemens Caverns (part of the Sweeny Hub). Upon completion in Q4 of 2020, Clemens Caverns will have 15 million barrels of storage capacity. Phillips 66 Partners is also constructing the Clemens to Gregory (C2G) Pipeline, a 16 inch ethane pipeline that will connect Clemens Caverns to petrochemical facilities in Gregory, Texas, near Corpus Christi. The project is backed by long-term commitments and is expected to be completed in 2021.

In Chemicals, CPChem (the 50/50 JV between PSX and Chevron (CVX)), and Qatar Petroleum signed an agreement to jointly pursue development of a petrochemical facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast that would add world-scale ethylene and derivative capacity to meet growing global demand. The U.S. Gulf Coast II Petrochemical Project is expected to include a 2 million metric tons per year ethylene cracker and two high-density polyethylene units, each with capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. CPChem would own 51% and have responsibility for the construction, operation and management of the facility. Final investment decision is expected no later than 2021, with targeted startup in 2024.

(CVX)), and Qatar Petroleum signed an agreement to jointly pursue development of a petrochemical facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast that would add world-scale ethylene and derivative capacity to meet growing global demand. The U.S. Gulf Coast II Petrochemical Project is expected to include a 2 million metric tons per year ethylene cracker and two high-density polyethylene units, each with capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. CPChem would own 51% and have responsibility for the construction, operation and management of the facility. Final investment decision is expected no later than 2021, with targeted startup in 2024. CPChem also signed an agreement with Qatar Petroleum to pursue the development, construction and operation of a petrochemicals complex in Qatar. The facility is expected to have a 1.9 million metric tons per year ethylene cracker and two high-density polyethylene derivative units with a combined capacity of 1.7 million metric tons per year. Pending final investment decision, the project is expected to start up in late-2025. CPChem will own a 30% share of the joint venture.

In Marketing, PSX continues its program to roll out updated signature image designs for Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco branded sites in the United States. During Q2, ~400 sites were re-imaged. Since the program’s inception in 2015, approximately 3,300 sites have been re-imaged.

The PSXP MLP

In July, PSX announced it would eliminate all of Phillips 66’s incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") and its 2% general partner ("GP") economic interests in PSXP in exchange for 101 million newly issued PSXP common LP units. The newly issued PSXP units have a total equity value of ~$5.4 billion based on the PSXP closing price of $53.95 on July 25, 2019, or $5.2 billion based on a 30-day volume weighted average price of $51.18.

Using forecasted 2020 GP/IDR cash flow, these equity values represent multiples of 16.7x and 15.8x, respectively. While those are very high ratios for midstream assets (typically 8-12x), they are reasonable for GP/IDR valuations.

This transaction is expected to be accretive to PSXP distributable cash flow per LP unit by Q4 of 2020. Following the close of the transaction, PSX will hold a non-economic GP interest in PSXP and own ~170 million PSXP LP units, which equates to ~75% of PSXP’s total outstanding common units.

The transaction was expected to close on Aug. 1, 2019 and is expected to:

Simplify the capital structure. Reduce PSXP's cost of capital. Align GP and LP economic interests.

In addition, there is the potential for accelerated distributions now that the IDR obligations are out of the way. On the Q2 conference call, Kevin J. Mitchell, PSXP VP &CFO, said:

"...we’re not giving distribution guidance other than we expect to remain competitive, top quartile level. But the one comment I would make is with IDRs out of the way, once you get to sort of mid-to late-2020, PSXP has the ability to increase the distribution at a faster pace than it could with IDRs in place. Once you get past a year or so, you have the potential to do that. Now, whether we choose to do that or not is another matter and there’ll be a lot of factors that go into that, but we’re very well-positioned for continued distribution growth."

Summary & Conclusion

Phillips 66's Q2 EPS report showed that the terrible prior quarter was simply a one-off anomaly. The company is back on track and increased the dividend by 12.5% to $3.60 annually. PSX could easily earn $8/share this year and $10.50/share next year:

As a result of the company's excellent balance sheet (debt-to-cap ~29%), shareholder friendly management, excellent growth prospects, solid earnings and dividend growth, and attractive 3.65% yield, I reiterate my $110 price target. Phillips 66 remains one of the best ways investors can profit from the "USA Shale Renaissance".

