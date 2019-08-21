Vipshop: JD.com Raises Its Stake, Analyst Upgrades, And Our New Price Target

You could say investors were pretty happy with Vipshop's (VIPS) second quarter earnings report as shares have risen by more than 30% since Thursday. The company delivered a knockout quarter as it beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Revenue jumped to $3.3 billion compared to $3.0 billion in the corresponding period last year. Analysts were expecting revenues to come in around $3.06 billion. On the bottom line, the company reported earnings per share of 23 cents, topping estimates by 57% with Wall Street forecasting 14 cents per share.

VIPS Q2 Results Revenue Earnings Per Share Analyst Estimates: $3.06B $0.14 Actual Results: $3.30B $0.23

Second Quarter Takeaways

The good news continued as the company's third quarter guidance came in just above Wall Street's expectations ($2.64B). Management expects its total net revenue to be between $2.60B and $2.73B ($2.66B midpoint), which represents year-over-year growth of approximately 0-5%.

However, investors should remember that Vipshop's guidance has been exactly the same for the past three quarters, and the company has now delivered revenue growth of 7.3% (Q1), 8.4% (Q4), and 9.7% (Q2). Taking this into consideration, if VIPS can continue the trend - with grow between 7% and 10% - investors can expect revenues to come in around $2.78B to $2.86B next quarter, easily surpassing expectations of $2.64B.

The third quarter has always been the lightest for the company due to the seasonality in the apparel category as well as limited promotional events. Management has always been pretty conservative during this time and made sure to note this on the earnings call. The fact that management still guided for YOY growth between 0% and 5% - like it has for the past three quarters - is promising as it looks to top earnings estimates once again. In fact, since going public in 2012, VIPS' top-line growth has managed to beat analyst expectations in Q3 every single year, and I expect that trend will continue.

Of course, there are several other areas to watch besides whether a company beats on the top and bottom lines as well as future guidance.

Active Customers: In just the past quarter, VIPS has grown its active users from 29.7 million to 33.1 million, for an increase of 11%. On a year-over-year (YOY) basis, VIPS also grew 11% from 29.8 million active customers. This growth is a welcome sight for investors after seeing active customers stay relatively flat over the past year. Of course, the more people the company can turn into loyal customers and grow its user base, the more it can grow its top and bottom lines.

Orders: While the number of customers has increased - which is nice - it doesn't tell us the whole story. Another important figure to pay attention to is the number of total orders.

During the second quarter, the number of orders totaled 147.8 million for an increase of 33% YOY. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, orders jumped more than 25% from 116.5M. Repeat customers also jumped up to 87.1%, and the number of orders from repeat customers has risen to 97.2% this year, compared to 95.9% in 2018.

Again, for investors, this is a welcome sight as Vipshop has managed to turn most of its customers into loyal users. From 2013 to 2018, the percent of orders from repeat customers hovered around 94%. With this figure over 97% this year, it should come as no surprise to see why Vipshop has beaten analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Margins: No matter how many customers or orders a company has, it needs to make a profit. That is why another key metric to watch is if margins are growing, staying flat or contracting. This quarter, Vipshop took a giant step forward as gross margins increased from 19.5% in the prior year to 22.4% this past quarter. Looking over the past two years, this past quarter's gross margin was the highest since 2017. And on a quarter-over-quarter basis, margins jumped from 20.4% to 22.4%.

After years of seeing decelerating revenue growth and margins, Vipshop bounced back in a big way with accelerating top-line growth and, most importantly, boosted its bottom line numbers with improved margins, orders and the number of active customers.

* Image taken from VIPS' latest investor presentation

Analyst Upgrades

The blowout quarter had analysts updating their projections and price targets for VIPS, with numerous sell and hold ratings changed to buy and outperform.

Credit Suisse upgraded shares to outperform, from neutral. CICC analyst Yue WU did the same and upped VIPS' price target from $8.00 to $8.50.

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong upgraded shares of Vipshop to a Buy and upped his price target to $8.60, citing valuation and better margin performance and outlook. New Street analyst Jin Yoon also switched to a buy rating and raised his price target to $9.50 from $6.00 after the company's impressive second quarter and outlook.

JPMorgan analyst Andre Chang continues to be one of the most bullish on VIPS as he reiterated his overweight rating and $11 price target. Chang noted in his report that margin improvement was "way ahead of expectations" and that margins should continue to improve as the company cuts costs and improves logistics.

Lastly, analysts at KeyBanc and Benchmark both raised their price targets to $12 from $11 and $10, respectively. Based on Monday's closing price, the new price targets imply upside of 45%.

As our followers and readers know, we aren't big fans of analysts - seeing as they are usually behind and are playing catch-up, especially with Chinese companies - but the fact that so many have raised their price targets, or have come off the sidelines is a very positive sign.

However, despite the upgraded price targets, we still believe most analysts are still undervaluing Vipshop at the moment as we outline throughout the remainder of the article.

For example, in our article last month, our projected EPS for VIPS in 2020 was $0.93, of which, we've now raised to $1.00 due to margin improvement and a healthy outlook regarding top-line growth. The consensus estimate on the bottom line from analysts now has moved from $0.81 to $0.93 after VIPS' blowout quarter. Like we've stated before, our estimates have been pretty spot on, and we feel analysts are still undervaluing the company a little more than they should.

Profitability

One of the biggest takeaways that we noticed during the conference call was management's confidence and refocus in margin improvement. For the past couple of years, expanding and growing the business was the main objective despite margins continuing to fall every quarter. Since its IPO seven years ago, margins were stable at around 24-25%. However, in 2018, margins dipped around 20% before seeing a jump back to 22.4% this past quarter.

Part of the change in margin improvement was the company's refocus on the high margin apparel category to improve overall profitability.

Responding to an analyst comment about the company's recent acquisition of Shan Shan Outlets and margin improvement, Vipshop CEO Eric Shen said:

"No matter if the business is online or offline, our goal is to have a profitable business. Therefore, in the future we will continue to look at the profitability of both our online and offline business, looking at the best way to both expand the business while also making the businesses very margin accretive."

We wrote an article about the acquisition and the impact it will have, which should help drives shares higher. Shen also talked about the synergies that will come because of the acquisition and how the company will now have even greater bargaining power with suppliers with should boost margins. With a combination of management's refocus on margins, cost controls, and the synergy with the acquisition, VIPS is ahead of expectations as it looks to bring margins back up.

JD.com Boosts Stake In Vipshop

JD.com (JD) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) just keep buying shares.

According to an SEC filing today, JD has boosted its stake in Vipshop to 7.6%. This comes after the company upped its stake in VIPS last summer to 6.8% from its original 5.5% stake in 2017.

The new filing shows that JD used its investment affiliates to purchase 5.9 million ADSs, representing 1.1 million Class A Ordinary Shares on the open market with an average trading price of $9.42.

For those that are new to VIPS, on December 18, 2017, Tencent and JD invested $604 million and $259 million, respectively, for a 7% and 5.5% stake in the company. Both companies paid a 55% premium in the deal and later upped their stakes which had them at an average price of $14.15 at the time.

Both JD and Tencent have continued to increase their positions with Tencent now holding an 8.7% stake after purchasing 5.8 million ADSs or 1.1 million Class A Ordinary Shares this past March with an average trading price of $7.46.

As we have said before, investors are getting a steal with shares just over $8 per share. And with customers, orders, and margins growing, shares should continue to climb higher as the company looks to get back to its Wall Street darling ways. If shares remain at current levels ($8), it wouldn't surprise us to see the $5.6 billion company turn into a takeover target for other high-profile Chinese companies, or to see Tencent or JD just buy the company outright as VIPS is on track to do $13 billion in revenue this year and potentially $16 billion in 2020.

Price Target $15

Despite all the trade war noise, shares of Vipshop have been resilient and are now up 55% on the year and outperforming nearly every other Chinese company (Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), YY (NASDAQ:YY), Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)) who have seen their wings clipped as trade tensions and headlines have pushed investors to the sidelines. Yet, as earnings season has shown, with most Chinese companies topping analyst expectations, trade war fears have been a bit overblown and aren't as bad as its portrayed to be.

We believe shares should continue to outperform the market as VIPS' loyal shoppers continue to place more orders, combined with improved margins. With its second quarter acquisition of Shan Shan Outlets - which we outlined in a recent article and the benefits that will come - VIPS should see continued growth as it will allow the company to have more bargaining power with suppliers and offer more channels for the company to acquire new customers and explore online-and-offline integration.

Given the current market conditions and as trade war fears continue to keep some investors on the sidelines, shares may have some trouble breaking through into double-digit territory until an agreement can be reached. Knowing this, we still feel VIPS is still highly undervalued at the moment and have raised our price target from $12 to $15. This is based on 15 times next year's expected earnings ($1.00) as well as a resolution to the trade war as investors warm back up to Chinese equities. If no agreements can be reached, we expect shares to trade sideways in the $8-10 range.

Our $15 price target implies more than 75% upside from current prices and does not even factor in VIPS' nearly $2 in cash per share. If the U.S. and China can come to a resolution and end the trade war, we believe shares could easily climb back into the $17-18 range. And with Tencent and JD continuing to buy shares - and with how cheap Vipshop is trading at the moment - we believe investors can score a big return over the next 12 months as the company has all the tools and ingredients to continue to outperform the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.