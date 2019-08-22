Financial Advisors | Retirement | Editors' Picks | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Paula Hogan On Safety-First Wealth Management (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Paula Hogan of Hogan Financial eschews standard industry practices focused on portfolio averages in favor of asset-liability matching aimed at ensuring client financial safety in retirement.

The Milwaukee-based RIA stresses the need to assess the standard of living you cannot go below – risk capacity – before determining risk tolerance.

Hogan discusses how she sets up an interdisciplinary fiduciary team – including financial, legal, and geriatric expertise while the clients are still managing their affairs, prior to any cognitive decline.

She also offers insights into dual-career couples, and her determination to defer to client wishes, rather than push her own understanding of how to decide personal financial matters.

In this podcast interview (17:28), leading advisor Paul Hogan offers insight into the workings of her own RIA practice, its demographics, and the unique processes she has put into place to keep her older clients safe, as well as the challenges common to her younger clients.

