Retirement Advisor: Paula Hogan On Safety-First Wealth Management (Podcast)

Summary

Paula Hogan of Hogan Financial eschews standard industry practices focused on portfolio averages in favor of asset-liability matching aimed at ensuring client financial safety in retirement.

The Milwaukee-based RIA stresses the need to assess the standard of living you cannot go below – risk capacity – before determining risk tolerance.

Hogan discusses how she sets up an interdisciplinary fiduciary team – including financial, legal, and geriatric expertise while the clients are still managing their affairs, prior to any cognitive decline.

She also offers insights into dual-career couples, and her determination to defer to client wishes, rather than push her own understanding of how to decide personal financial matters.