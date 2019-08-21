Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Investors Continue To Seek Safer Assets

Most of the funds from the sector are trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.73 and finished the Friday session at $115.30 per share. The inverted yields on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys was the reason why the investors stayed away from riskier assets and preferred to include safer ones to their portfolios. The inversion of this key part of the yield curve has previously been a reliable indicator of economic recessions.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Over the past week, we saw 10-year Treasury note yield below 1.50% which was its three-year low. However, at the end of the week, the yield bounced back from its bottoms.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several funds announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definitely, the last several months were very positive for the municipal bonds. As we saw, their benchmark reached its highest level for the last decade and it continues to climb new peaks week after week. As a consequence, the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds narrowed the spread between their prices and net asset value which was accompanied by higher Z-scores.

The Z-score is one of the key metrics which I use to make an analysis of the sector or a specific fund. It is a statistical approach which helps us to figure out how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Respectively, if the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds. If we take into consideration the strong performance of the municipal bond closed-end funds, we can say that the lack of the statistical edge in the sector is expected.

If we want to include a fund which a negative Z-score to our portfolio, then New York PIMCO funds PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) and PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) are interesting candidates which you can review. I believe all of us know how valuable is the PIMCO management team and it may be a good opportunity to buy some of their funds at price close to their net asset value. On a weekly basis, their NAVs reported an increase of more than 1.00%, so I do not see anything concerning in their portfolios which may be a driving factor for the negative Z-scores.

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The main aim here is to show us which of the funds are statistically overpriced at the moment. If you hold a long position in some of the funds which are traded above 2.00 points Z-score, I will recommend you to close it and wait for another good entry point to buy them. Based on the statistical approach if the Z-score is above 2.00 points, we can categorize the fund as relatively expensive, and I will give a very good example.

Last time, Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) was on the second position with a Z-score of 3.40 points. No doubt, relatively high Z-score which was not supported by any fundamental reason. So, in my previous article, I mentioned that it will be difficult for the fund to remain at these price levels. As we expected, the price of DMB fell by 2.86% and the fund was among the worst performers of the past week.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) is another good example of a fund where we saw too much optimism. Currently, its statistical parameter is 2.30 points and it is traded at a premium. From my perspective, it will be a good decision if you close your long position in this fund.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.13 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.24 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, all of the net asset values of the funds remained in a green territory while the performance of their prices was not so decisively. So, compared to the previous week, we see higher discounts from the municipal bond funds.

Although it is difficult to find a statistical edge among the funds, based on the difference between their prices and net asset value, we can find attractive valuations. The BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) is taking the second position after the announced dividend cut from $0.0530 to $0.0460 per share. A brief check of the portfolio shows that 99.08 of the investments are by issuers located in Pennsylvania and 43.79% of the assets are labeled as "A" rating. The current yield of MPA is 3.85%, while the yield on the net asset value is 3.37%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Although we saw a dividend cut for several PIMCO funds in April, the funds from this sponsor continue to be the ones which are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value.

My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in closed-end funds which are traded at a high premium or relatively high Z-score. Western Asset Managed Municipals Portfolio (MMU) is a good example of what I am talking about. No doubt, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) is another fund which should be avoided.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -5.07%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.85%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return for the sector for this period is 5.55%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price is 4.11%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.91%. An important notice that I would like to make here is to be rational and to include the earning/coverage ratio to your analysis. Some of the market participants invest in the funds which pay higher yields, but they do not take into consideration the risk of a potential dividend cut if the dividend is not covered by the earnings.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is a fund which caught my attention in a positive way. It offers a 4.97% current yield, and its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Source: CEFdata.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.6%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on August 18, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.