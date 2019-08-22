SL Green's Path To Outperformance

The Buy Thesis

Fundamentally, SL Green (SLG) is a great stock to own due to its mix of FFO/share growth, cheap valuation, quality properties, dividend growth, and aligned management. These aspects position it for outperformance going forward, just as SLG has outperformed historically. This fundamental story has been the case for quite some time, yet SLG has been selling off materially.

A catalyst has now entered the picture which we believe will turn the stock around in the near term, allowing the long-term fundamentals to show through. Specifically, SLG is uniquely positioned to benefit from the declining interest rate environment.

The fundamental backdrop – overcoming the challenge

SLG has sold off materially.

Source: SNL Financial

We believe the primary reason for the selloff is SLG’s 100% NYC portfolio, combined with reports of massive supply growth in the MSA. The supply situation can be seen in the Marcus & Millichap produced graphs below. Note that these images are referring specifically to NYC.

Source: M&M

Demand growth remains fairly robust in NYC as it has arguably the greatest concentration of workforce talent and companies often choose to locate in NYC to access the skilled labor. However, 11.1mm square feet of construction outpaces the demand growth. Naturally, this is causing an uptick in vacancy, and landlords are compensating by mildly reducing rent.

Source: M&M

Vacancy is up and rent is down. SLG has essentially a 100% concentration in this market, so that explains why SLG is down 25% in the past 52-weeks while the REIT market is up 10%.

From a high level macro view, the market has been fully rational in selling SLG. However, I believe the market has missed the company specific things that have allowed SLG to overcome the challenge. We see 3 keys to SLG’s operational outperformance in the MSA.

Superior portfolio

Strategic asset sales

Proactive leasing

The Marcus & Millichap report that shows declining occupancy is looking at NYC as a whole. Properties in NYC run the gambit from trophy assets to the rundown and poorly located. It is from the weaker assets that the new construction is stealing occupancy. SLG’s portfolio is at the high end of the quality and location spectrum. It has been resilient in this challenging environment and even grown occupancy.

Source: SNL Financial

A very small portion of SLG’s portfolio is of lower quality or located in lesser suburban areas and SLG has remedied these weaker assets through strategic sales. Note that cap rates are quite low presently, so SLG is not giving away these assets. In fact, they are selling at a healthy profit.

Source: SNL Financial

SLG has a critical concentration of assets in NYC that allows them to be the dominant player in the market. They have better info and more experience in the area than anyone else, and it gives them an edge in leasing. The combination of experience, market share, and high quality assets led to the following leasing results in the first half of 2019. (from the earnings release)

“Signed 40 Manhattan office leases covering 507,743 square feet in the second quarter and 72 Manhattan leases covering 915,645 square feet in the first six months of 2019. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases for the first six months of 2019 was 30.5% higher than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.”

SLG fully fought off the challenging NYC office environment. While the MSA was down in both occupancy and rent, SLG grew occupancy and signed 915,645 square feet at +30.5% rent rolls. It is this operational excellence that has led to SLG being a serial outperformer.

The significant pricing dip at the right side of the above chart represents an opportunity to get into this blue-chip REIT. We have always considered SLG to be a top notch company, but as dedicated value investors, it was historically challenging to invest in SLG because it has usually traded at a premium multiple and at times a premium to NAV.

With the recent pricing dip, SLG is now both quality and value. At $79.47, it trades at a mere 65% of its NAV.

Source: SNL Financial

It also trades at a multiple discount to peers with an AFFO multiple of 17.7X compared to the sector mean and median of 23.9X and 21.3X, respectively.

Source: SNL Financial

I suspect this discount to peers is a brief phenomenon that will not last long. SLG is superior to its peers in both asset quality and management. It is also growing the bottom line more consistently than the rest of the sector which should cause it to trade at a premium multiple, not a discount. Analyst consensus is calling for $7.01 of FFO/share in 2020, representing about 6% growth from 2018.

Source: SNL Financial

6% over 2 years is not rapid growth, but these are challenging years for NYC office. The ability to grow the bottom line during hard times places SLG in an elite club with only a handful of other REITs.

Simon Properties ( SPG ) has managed to grow FFO/share through the current “retail apocalypse”

Realty Income ( O ) was able to stabilize earnings and grow its dividend through the financial crisis

Extra Space Storage ( EXR ) has continued to grow rental rates even as self-storage becomes vastly oversupplied

The difference between SLG and the other members of this club is that the other members all trade at premiums to their sector peers. SLG is uniquely opportunistic in its combination of quality and value.

Unique advantage of SLG

As we all know, REITs must pay out 90% of their taxable income to maintain their tax advantaged status. This can, in some circumstances, leave minimal retained capital for growth, and most REIT executives see this as a green light to be serial issuers of common equity. It almost becomes their excuse for issuing even when it's dilutive.

SLG has steered clear of this excuse, instead opting to be good stewards of shareholder capital. They pay out dividends just like all the other REITs, and SLG’s dividend is even growing nicely.

Source: SNL Financial

SLG recognizes that beyond retained earnings and equity issuance there is a third source of capital; sale of appreciated assets.

The private market is valuing SLG’s assets at or above SLG’s NAV which is creating a massive disconnect between the private value of their properties and the public value of SLG’s equity. SLG is selling assets at the higher private prices and using the proceeds to buy back stock. This is not being done as a signal to the market that their shares are undervalued, but rather in a big and meaningful way with over 19 million shares bought back (it looks like about 18mm in the chart below due to the DRIP and other minor issuance).

Source: SNL Financial

I understand that there is some angst and even animosity regarding buybacks. Some consider it financial engineering or trickery to manipulate market prices. I don’t know where this negative view of buybacks came from, but when the shares are being bought at a discount to fundamental value the math is clear: this is very good for shareholders.

SLG is selling its assets at the equivalent of about $120 a share on average. Its recent sale of 521 fifth avenue was at a 4.6% cap rate, which is closer to $130 a share equivalent.

Source: SLG

Buying back its stock is literally buying its remaining pool of office assets, but they are buying those assets at about $80 a share. It is basically an arbitrage that creates value for shareholders every time it is executed.

Perhaps the most legitimate argument I have heard against buybacks is that companies lever up to buy the stock and that causes trouble down the road. In many cases, I think this is a fair criticism, but SLG is funding the buybacks with asset sales rather than debt. Thus, it is not levering up. Debt levels have remained constant.

Source: SNL Financial

SLG has a $2.5B buyback registration in place with roughly a billion remaining to be executed. If the pricing disconnect persists, I would not be surprised to see them expand this capacity even further.

Given recent macroeconomic changes, we believe there is now a powerful catalyst in play to accelerate SLG’s value creation.

Convexity of interest rates/cap rates

Not all percentage point changes are created equal. Going from 4.75% to 4.25% is a much bigger deal than going from 8.0% to 7.5%. Convexity is typically a bond term, but it applies here as the impact of a given delta to cap rates is non-linear with the impact ramping substantially as the starting cap rate gets lower.

The ten-year treasury has fallen dramatically in recent months, now sitting around 1.6%. Cap rates, while delayed, tend to move roughly in parallel with the ten year treasury. The potential cap rate change has not yet been factored into analysts' estimates as they are still using approximately the same cap rate as they were a year ago.

Source: SNL Financial

I believe the substantial drop in the 10 year treasury yield will cause a roughly 50 basis point drop in cap rates of class A NYC office properties and that this would take SLG’s private market cap rate to 4.25%. We built a sensitivity table below to get a sense for what this does to SLG’s NAV.

Because of the convexity of cap rates and how sensitive small basis point changes are when working with small cap rates, the 50 basis point drop takes SLG’s NAV to $150.

If cap rates do in fact follow the ten year yield, SLG’s current market price cannot persist long. If shares continue to trade around $80, SLG will be able to sell its assets at the equivalent of $150 a share and it will buy back shares hand over fist. This would then create a virtuous cycle in which the buybacks would further raise NAV. The end point of this cycle would either be SLG functionally taking itself private at a much higher price or the market recognizing the value and trading SLG closer to its NAV.

In either case, I want to be along for the ride. We see SLG as a great value blue chip. I was a bit early in my previous call but have continued to load up as it dropped. While I believe SLG represents a favorable reward to risk ratio, there are things that could go wrong.

Risks to thesis

Given its concentration in NYC, the biggest risk to SLG would be a worsening of the oversupply. While I feel confident that SLG is managing its operations well in NYC, if office fundamentals further deteriorate, their rents and/or occupancy may drop. If it looks like weak office fundamentals are going to be a sustaining problem in NYC, it may have an impact on NAV as well. The 4.25% cap rate I have proposed only makes sense if the market returns to healthy conditions at some point in the next few years.

Historically, NYC has been able to generate enough demand to overcome most previous supply shocks, but a couple factors have changed that may reduce its resiliency going forward.

SALT – the capping of deductions from state and local taxes has made living in NYC more expensive which may over time reduce the skilled labor force. Signs of being unfriendly to business. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) would have been a huge job creator and would have greatly increased demand for office space, but politicians essentially chased it out.

Between SALT changes and the Amazon fiasco, NYC’s business environment is getting pressured from both sides of the aisle.

Thus, my bullish outlook is contingent on NYC’s office fundamentals staying above a certain level. I view this as likely given the sustaining presence of demand growth even through the aforementioned challenges. Supply gluts will come and go, but if demand remains strong they will be absorbed in due time.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long SLG and SPG. I am personally long SLG and SPG. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLG, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.