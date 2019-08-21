Silver Weekly: Not A Crowded Trade At All

We expect SIVR to continue to deliver well into the end of the month, with a target of $17.50 per share.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has continued to trend higher since our latest weekly publication, principally thanks to steady and substantial ETF buying. The increase in investment demand for silver has more than offset the weakness in other sectors like electronics, hit by increased technology tensions and global economic slowdown.

Interestingly, spec positioning in silver has continued to lighten, suggesting that the silver price strength is driven by an actual tightening of the fundamental picture, rather than an improvement in the forward fundamentals.

We therefore believe that SIVR can push further higher from here, retaining our forecast of $16.00/$17.50 for SIVR.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculative funds cut notably their net long position in Comex silver in the week to August 13, for a second straight week.

The net spec length dropped by 1,643 tons over August 6-13, equivalent to 5% of open interest and 6% of annual physical consumption.

Speculative funds have lifted only on the margin their net long positions in Comex silver over the past month (281 tons or 1% of OI), suggesting that the significant rally in silver spot prices has not been primarily driven by speculative activity. This is a bullish signal because it means that the silver price strength is driven by an actual tightening of the present fundamental picture (in contrast to stronger forward fundamentals proxied by the speculative length).

At 17% of OI, the net spec length is significantly below its historical high of 61% of OI, implying plenty of room for additional speculative buying in H2 2019.

Implications for SIVR: The presently light spec positioning is bullish for silver prices and thus SIVR because it means that there is plenty of dry powder among hedge funds to deploy on the long side of the silver market.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

The buying frenzy continued last week - ETF investors added another significant 481 tons to their silver holdings, marking a 2% increase in total silver ETF holdings.

In the year to date, ETF investors have accumulated about 2,520 tons of silver, which represents around 19% of annual physical consumption.

Source: Orchid Research

This has clearly tightened the supply/demand balance of the silver market, reflected in the marked appreciation of roughly 16% in silver spot prices since June. Although industrial demand for silver (50% of global silver consumption) is likely to have weakened this year due to the slowdown in economic growth on escalating trade frictions, this has been more than offset by the substantial rise in investment demand for silver.

Implications for SIVR: ETF inflows into silver have pushed monetary demand for silver strongly higher this year, which has tightened the market, push silver spot prices higher accordingly, which in turn has benefited SIVR.

Weak silver demand from the electronics sector

Silver demand from electronics represents around 24% of global silver consumption.

Source: Silver Institute, Orchid Research

Last year, we believe that demand from electronics contributed positively to silver consumption, reflected in a significant increase of 16% YoY in semiconductor sales.

Source: SIA, Orchid Research

This year, we believe that silver use in the electronics sector was dampened by the increased technology tensions (especially between Japan and South Korea) and the global slowdown in economic growth, which resulted in a marked decline in semiconductor sales (-10% YoY in H1 2019).

Implications for SIVR: While weaker demand from electronics will loosen the supply/demand balance of the silver market, we believe that this should be more than offset by stronger investment demand. On net, silver prices should rise, which should boost SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We believe that SIVR may continue to deliver well into the end of the month, as silver prices are in a firm uptrend on tighter fundamental dynamics driven by a significant increase in investment demand.

With silver's spec positioning very light, silver has not yet become an overcrowded trade, in contrast with gold, suggesting plenty of upside in the near term.

We expect SIVR to hit $17.50 per share by the end of August.

