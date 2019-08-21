Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/16/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

2U (TWOU)

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG)

Gates Industrial (GTES)

Athenex (ATNX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Conduent (CNDT)

United Airlines (UAL)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Workiva (WK)

Wendy's (WEN)

Vonage (VG)

Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Paycom Software (PAYC)

Facebook (FB)

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Alteryx (AYX)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Icahn Carl C BO Conduent CNDT B $12,753,034 2 Fertitta Frank J Iii DIR, BO Red Rock Resorts RRR B $4,355,506 3 Alvarez Carlos DIR Cullen Frost Bankers CFR B $2,552,400 4 Blackstone BO Gates Industrial GTES B $1,955,070 5 Rowling Robert B BO Northern Oil & Gas NOG B $1,573,941 6 Moreland W Ben DIR Clear Channel Outdoor CCO B $913,680 7 Shapiro Edward DIR United Airlines UAL B $820,000 8 Perceptive Adv BO Athenex ATNX JB*, B $749,200 9 Nelson Ronald L DIR Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH B $499,500 10 Chernis Mark COO 2U TWOU B $498,908

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hostess Cdm Co Invest O Hostess Brands TWNK JS* $148,149,792 2 Trian Fund Mgt BO Wendy's WEN S $79,869,920 3 Vanderploeg Martin J CEO, DIR, BO Workiva WK S $32,343,750 4 Cdm Hostess Class C O Hostess Brands TWNK S $13,474,608 5 Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony VP, CAO, GC Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA S $10,868,505 6 Sandberg Sheryl COO, DIR Facebook FB AS $9,989,336 7 Stoecker Dean CB, CEO, BO Alteryx AYX S $9,974,662 8 Masarek Alan CEO, DIR Vonage VG AS $7,396,913 9 York Jeffrey D SO Paycom Software PAYC AS $5,821,009 10 Burkart John F VP Essex Property Trust ESS JS* $4,316,345

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.