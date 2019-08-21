Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/16/19

|
Includes: ATNX, CNDT, GTES, NOG, TWOU, UAL, WBA
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • 2U (TWOU)
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG)
  • Gates Industrial (GTES)
  • Athenex (ATNX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Conduent (CNDT)
  • United Airlines (UAL)
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
  • Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)
  • Workiva (WK)
  • Wendy's (WEN)
  • Vonage (VG)
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK)
  • Paycom Software (PAYC)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Essex Property Trust (ESS)
  • Alteryx (AYX)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Icahn Carl C

BO

Conduent

CNDT

B

$12,753,034

2

Fertitta Frank J Iii

DIR, BO

Red Rock Resorts

RRR

B

$4,355,506

3

Alvarez Carlos

DIR

Cullen Frost Bankers

CFR

B

$2,552,400

4

Blackstone

BO

Gates Industrial

GTES

B

$1,955,070

5

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$1,573,941

6

Moreland W Ben

DIR

Clear Channel Outdoor

CCO

B

$913,680

7

Shapiro Edward

DIR

United Airlines

UAL

B

$820,000

8

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

JB*, B

$749,200

9

Nelson Ronald L

DIR

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

WH

B

$499,500

10

Chernis Mark

COO

2U

TWOU

B

$498,908

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hostess Cdm Co Invest

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

JS*

$148,149,792

2

Trian Fund Mgt

BO

Wendy's

WEN

S

$79,869,920

3

Vanderploeg Martin J

CEO, DIR, BO

Workiva

WK

S

$32,343,750

4

Cdm Hostess Class C

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

S

$13,474,608

5

Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony

VP, CAO, GC

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

S

$10,868,505

6

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$9,989,336

7

Stoecker Dean

CB, CEO, BO

Alteryx

AYX

S

$9,974,662

8

Masarek Alan

CEO, DIR

Vonage

VG

AS

$7,396,913

9

York Jeffrey D

SO

Paycom Software

PAYC

AS

$5,821,009

10

Burkart John F

VP

Essex Property Trust

ESS

JS*

$4,316,345

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.