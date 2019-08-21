The Chinese State Is Key To The China Reflation Theme

As a state-led economy in a world that idealizes free market principles, China is unique and perhaps, misunderstood. History, after all, argues the Chinese approach is the wrong approach and its state-led push is destined to underwhelm, no matter the resources.

But the Chinese economy is unique and works far differently to the West despite surface-level similarities in the nomenclature. Thus, I hesitate to take a call on the success or failure of the Chinese approach, but I do emphasize the importance of understanding the fundamental workings of the Chinese economy and capital markets -- and recognizing the prominent role played by the Chinese state.

As the state rolls out its latest stimulus package, I think the "China reflation" theme is one of the best investment themes to play right now and favor positioning via large cap China ETFs.

The Chinese State-Led Push

In an effort to stem the deceleration of its booming economy, China has been branching outward over the last decade through state-driven initiatives such as "Made in China 2025" -- but these initiatives are not guaranteed to work. For instance, it is widely accepted in the academic world that few emerging countries successfully navigate their way out of a middle-income trap, especially when the initiative is state-led (Argentina, Turkey) vs market-led (Singapore, Hong Kong).

Though the Chinese find themselves on the wrong side of the equation (state-led) within a similar context, the outcome is not as obvious. China, after all, plays on a different scale -- the massive amounts of R&D being undertaken and intellectual property being generated have simply not been seen in similar emerging market countries caught in the middle income trap.

Source: Caixin Global

There is a feeling that the Chinese government’s focus on technology and technological solutions is helping the Chinese economy to continue to grow even though this is not currently showing in China's trade figures. And this may simply be because the data for the Chinese economy is not as readily available as the data on Western economies is.

But the prevailing view seems to be that over the next decade, the Chinese state is pushing its economy toward progress up the value chain -- from a reliance on manufacturing cheap, low-tech products into an economy that manufactures more complex, higher-value products.

This could well happen, but history shows us that heavy-handed state intervention has not led to success. Nor have scale and resources.

The Chinese Ming and Qing dynasties, for instance, made large investments in developing China's canals and infrastructure and took action to try to improve China's agricultural sector, but there was no Industrial Revolution.

Looking abroad, the Industrial Revolution in England was a result of private initiatives rather than state intervention.

If anything, history is littered with harsh lessons on the failings of the state. The most relevant precedent -- significant state intervention by the Soviet Union - over a quarter of GDP - between the 1950s and the 1980s, which completely flopped as productivity dipped and eventually fell toward the end of the Soviet era.

Source: Economist

The Chinese Economy Needs to Be Viewed Through a Different Lens...

Something that needs to be remembered where China is concerned is that although many of the terms used to describe Chinese organizations and sectors of the Chinese economy are the same as the terms used in the West; they mean very different things in China.

Moreover, the Chinese economy bears little resemblance to Western economies. The Chinese Central Bank, the PBoC, for instance, is far from independent and as a result, monetary policy typically moves in lockstep with the fiscal side. In China, the lines between the private sector and the state is blurred -- industrial and commercial sectors are largely made up of SOEs or "state-owned enterprises."

The implication here is that China is far from a "free market" in the traditional sense of the word -- its debt and bond markets are primarily driven by the Chinese government. The government effectively decides where and how debt and profits are allocated throughout the system.

At times when the government decides that economic stimulus is needed, this becomes particularly pronounced given the split of the Chinese economy -- "old economy" sectors such as materials, infrastructure, and financials, tend to be state-owned while more consumer-oriented and "new economy" sectors such as tech tend to skew toward the private side.

Source: MSCI

The way the economy works is largely dependent on the government -- when the state prioritizes stimulus, it actively funds investments which crowds out the private side and pulls profitability toward the state. This starves the private side of profitability, resulting in a profitability boost in SOE-heavy sectors and an inverse effect in the private "new economy" sectors.

This is exactly what has been happening in recent years.

Upstream profitability and returns have been boosted via government support, but this has constrained earnings and cash flows downstream. In 2017-18, there was a large rise in the profits, margins and return on equity of China's state-owned enterprises as the Chinese government stepped in to help them recover from exceptionally depressed levels, but as a result, the sectors that are not state-owned are now lagging. The cycle is set to turn though, as the Chinese government is now considering reversing the flow with the private sector in need of investment and growth.

Source: EIU

...So Should Its Capital Markets

This is also reflected in the debt and bond markets. At the moment, state-owned enterprises account for around a major portion of non-financial corporate debt burden in China. SOE debt levels have increased from rapidly with a major reason being the required rise in investment by the SOEs.

Source: OECD

Over the past 18 months, state-owned enterprises have started to de-leverage. In conjunction, private sector companies, like the SOEs, are facing investments constraints coming off a "bad year" and simply cannot afford to increase their investments in the same way they could before.

Source: Zerohedge

This makes it difficult for China to achieve its growth targets and the focus will likely be on shifting profits back to the state-controlled upstream sectors (e.g., industrial, materials etc) from the downstream sectors which can be done in a number of ways, by relaxing pollution control targets, for instance.

Arguably, rather than utilizing heavy-handed state policies like mandatory summer factory shutdowns and mine closures to control prices, China could move to open market policies and let the bond and financial markets facilitate capital allocation.

However, China’s bond and financial markets are simply unable to do this efficiently at present. The key reason -- China's bond market is extremely concentrated with the largest SOEs, e.g., China Railway accounting for an outsized share of the bond market. That means the onus for economic stimulus is firmly on the state.

In sum, Chinese capital markets are distorted by state priorities, which drive the majority of the bond market, for instance, leaving little room for capital markets to function in an efficient manner. This means paying close attention to the key drivers of regulatory decisions, e.g., credit and investment metrics, are crucial.

Conclusion

The purpose of this piece is not to say that I don't think China has been changing in recent years -- it has. However, without an independent central bank, separate fiscal and monetary policies, and much less government intervention where the economy is concerned, China is nowhere near the open and free market Western-trained economists idealize, with the status quo likely to remain.

As an investor, I do not think the outcome -- success or not -- matters. I think understanding the process and the prominence of the Chinese state is far more important. And with stimulus now a key focal point in the face of the challenging macroeconomic backdrop and the crowding out of the struggling private sector by SOEs, I think the stage is set for a swing of the pendulum back to private enterprises. I'd favor exposure via large cap China ETFs as a way to play the "China reflation" theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.