Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended August 18, 2019

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Patterson Lake South uranium project in Canada

On August 14, Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF) released results from three dual-purpose holes drilled during the winter 2019 program at its Patterson Lake South (PLS) uranium project, and the best interception was 38.0m @ 3.52% U3O8 from 140.5m in hole PLS19-PW-09. This is equal to 1,522m(AuEq.), and all of the holes returned substantial high-grade intervals which were previously not accounted for. Also, two of the holes intersected notable gold mineralization.

PLS is located in the Athabasca Basin, and the Triple R deposit is one of the largest high-grade undeveloped deposits in the world:

Triple R is a rare uranium deposit as it’s shallow, high-grade, and part of it can be mined using open pit.

PLS’ economics look amazing at $50 per pound of uranium. However, the net present value is negative at today’s depressed levels of just above $25 per pound. This is a project which is very sensitive to uranium prices:

Another concern I have about PLS is that the majority of the mineralization at the project is located underwater. I don’t like technically-challenging projects.

2) Hope Bay gold mine in Canada

On July 15, TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) announced that it intersected 10.79m @ 110.77g/t Au from 90.31m in hole TMDBE-19-50507 at its Hope Bay mine. This is equal to 1,195m(AuEq.), and the hole was drilled at the BTD Extension zone of the Doris deposit.

Hope Bay is a high-grade remote gold mine located in Nunavut:

As of the end of 2018, the project had proven and probable reserves of 3.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.8g/t:

The mine is currently ramping up and is expected to produce between 160,000 and 170,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $950-1,050 per ounce in 2019.

I expect the reserves and resources to grow fast as TMAC is focusing a lot of funds on exploration with C$25 million budgeted in 2019.

As of June, the company owed $117 million under a debt facility, but I think that the interest rate on that is pretty good for a mining company - it stands at 6.5% plus three-month LIBOR. In August, TMAC sold an additional 1.5% NSR on Hope Bay for $40 million.

3) Hilarion polymetallic project in Peru

On August 13, Nexa Resources (NEXA) released results from the exploration drilling campaign at its Hilarion polymetallic skarn project and the best interception was 61.8m @ 0.43% Zn, 0.29% Pb, 768.4g/t Mo, 5.99g/t Au and 62.26g/t Ag from 397.55m in hole PEHILD000006. This is equal to 459m(AuEq.), and the company said that drilling during H1 2019 has extended the Hilarion mineralization by a kilometer to the northeast, thus cutting the unexplored gap towards the El Padrino deposit to 1.5 km.

Hilarion is located 50 km south of the Antamina mine in the Ancash department and is an exploration-stage project which Nexa could start developing in a few years:

In H1 2019, Nexa drilled several holes totaling 4,650 meters, which were targeting part of the 2.5 km unexplored gap between the Hilarion and El Padrino deposits. In the second half of the year, the company plans to drill another five holes totaling 4,000 meters.

If all goes well, Nexa should complete a PEA on the project in October 2019. Hilarion is likely to become an underground mine that will either use its own processing plant or one of the several existing plants nearby, such as Pachapaqui, Huanzala, and Atalaya.

Conclusion

Fission Uranium’s PLS uranium project is shallow and high-grade, but its NPV is negative at the current uranium prices. The company has partnered with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), which holds 19.9% stake in it, and there’s also an offtake agreement in place. I think that the management of the company should consider merging the project with the adjacent Arrow property of NexGen (NXE) to add value. At these uranium prices, PLS is pretty much worthless just like more than 90% of uranium projects in the world.

TMAC delivered yet more good drill results from its ambitious 2019 exploration program at Hope Bay. The company is also ramping up production and has recently entered into an agreement with its creditors, which eliminates $26 million in principal payments until April 1, 2020. However, TMAC is already valued at almost $500 million by the market, and I think that this is just too much at the moment.

Nexa delivered good exploration results from Hilarion and managed to extend mineralization by a kilometer, which should significantly boost the project’s resources. I think that it’s an interesting project with a lot of metals, and the PEA should be an interesting read. However, Hilarion is just a small part of a global zinc producer with a market cap of over a billion dollars. Nexa’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $118 million in Q2 2019, and the company looks undervalued. Sure, FCF was negative during the quarter, but this could be attributed to Nexa’s expansion strategy.

