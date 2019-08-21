Fiverr: From The People Who Brought You Wix

The company's management includes past and present executives of Wix, which could turn out to be Fiverr's X-Factor. Now it may be a good time to initiate a position.

Fiverr International (FVRR) is an Israel-based company that operates a worldwide online marketplace for sellers (called "freelancers") to sell their services (called "gigs") and buyers to bid on them. The sellers offer a variety of services using the company's platform. Using either its search or navigation tools, buyers can easily find and purchase productized services, such as logo design, video creation and editing, website development and blog writing, with prices ranging from $5 to thousands of dollars.

Since its IPO back in June (and a dazzling 90% gain on its first day of trading), the company has lost almost 50% of its value and is trading close to its offering price of $21. Now, after the IPO's dust has settled and macro-economic concerns are all around the place, can be a good time to initiate a position in one of the most promising growth companies in Israel.

The Fundamentals of Fiverr

Fiverr's revenue is primarily comprised of transaction fees and service fees. The Company earns transaction fees for enabling the orders and service fees to cover administrative fees. The service fees vary depending on the order amount. In recent quarters, more than 50% of the company's revenue came from the U.S, and the company estimates the total market opportunity within the U.S to be approximately $100 billion.

Source: Author's process of Fiverr's Prospectus

Moreover, Fiverr derives the majority of its revenue from existing buyers. Repeat buyers contributed 57% of its revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018, up from 55% in 2017. The repeat purchase activity from existing buyers reflects the underlying strength of the business, and Wall Street surely likes to see recurring revenues.

Source: Fiverr's Prospectus

Fiverr's cost of revenue is mainly comprised of server hosting fees (through Amazon Web Services), costs of the company's customer support personnel, amortization of capitalized internal-use software and developed technology and expenses related to payment processing. Over the past 18 months Fiverr has managed to maintain a decent gross margin of around 80%.

Fiverr's biggest expenses in recent years have been its sales and marketing expenses, accounting for 64.8% and 65.8% out of total revenues in 2017 and 2018, respectively, representing the company's efforts to attract and retain buyers, as well as expand its geographical footprint.

The company measures the efficiency of its buyer acquisition strategy by Time to Return On Investment ("tROI"), which represents the number of months required to recover the "performance marketing investment" during a particular period of time from the revenue generated by the new buyers acquired during that period. Historically, over the eight quarters ending December 31, 2018, Fiverr has been able to consistently achieve tROI of less than seven months. For example, as of March 31, 2019, the cumulative revenue from the Q1/17 cohort has reached over 2.5x of the company's performance marketing investments for the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Fiverr's Prospectus. ** The performance marketing investment differs from sales and marketing expenses presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to sales and marketing expenses.

Fiverr is not profitable, and doesn't expect to be profitable in the foreseeable future. As of June 30, 2019, the company has accumulated a deficit of $141.9 million. There are no expectations from the company to be profitable right now, but the best catalyst for stock price appreciation will be a path towards profitability.

This is what Ofer Katz, the CFO of Fiverr, said about the company's path towards profitability in the latest earnings call on August 8:

We continue to drive operating leverage and deliver significant EBITDA margin improvement during the quarter. And third, our guidance for Q3 and full-year 2019 demonstrates our commitment to achieving strong growth, while driving towards profitability in the long-term.

The Future of Labor Market - Investment Thesis

Fiverr's business model rests on the transformation that the labor market is undergoing. According to a recent report by Deloitte, by 2020, the number of self-employed workers (a.k.a freelancers) in the United States is projected to triple to 42 million people.

As of the second quarter of 2019, Fiverr had 2.175 million Annual active buyers (14% increase from the corresponding quarter in 2018). By definition of Fiverr, active buyers are buyers who have ordered a gig on Fiverr within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Annual spend per buyer, another important metric for Fiverr, was $157 (16% increase from the corresponding quarter in 2018). Both of these metrics make up Fiverr's GMV (Gross Merchandise Value), and from that GMV the company's revenue is derived. Dividing the last 12-month revenue by the GMV for such period will give us Fiverr's "take rate". The company aims is to maintain a consistent take rate for the foreseeable future, around 25% out of its GMV.

Source: Fiverr's Shareholder Letter, Q2-2019

The question is how much can Fiverr grow, and is it cheap right now? In order to answer that, we will assume a few assumptions:

In the next 5 years Fiverr will manage to maintain its growth rate as it was in the second quarter of 2019; an increase of 4.67% in spend per buyer per quarter ( CAGR of 20.01% ) and an increase of 3.57% in the number of active buyers per quarter (CAGR of 15.07%) .

) and an increase of 3.57% in the number of active buyers per quarter . Fiverr's take rate will stay steady at around 25%.

Source: Author's estimates based on Fiverr's Prospectus

As can be seen, under the aforementioned assumptions, in 2019 Fiverr is expected to reach annual revenue of $101.3 million (which is even lower than the company's current outlook for 2019; $101.5 - $103.5 million revenue), representing a forward P/S of 7.12 for 2019 and annual revenue of nearly $139.9 million in 2020, representing a forward P/S of 5.15 for 2020, a pretty modest forward multiple for a growth company. These estimates are also close to what analysts expect from Fiverr for 2019 and 2020:

Source: Business Insider

Just for comparison, other growth companies that are not yet profitable are trading at a Forward P/S for 2020 as follows:

Market Cap Revenue Estimate (2020) Forward P/S Slack (WORK) $15.38 Billion $0.831 Billion 18.5 Roku (ROKU) $15.6 Billion $1.478 Billion 10.5 Wix (WIX) $7.27 Billion $0.959 Billion 7.6 Upwork (UPWK) $1.6 Billion $0.363 Billion 4.4

Source: Business Insider (as of August 21, 2019)

Another interesting thing about Fiverr is whether it is the right time to invest in the company, with the consensus being that we are at the end of an economic cycle that has been going on for more than 10 years. If we really are heading into a recession, does it mean Fiverr will underperform the market? This interesting question was addressed by Micha Kaufman, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fiverr in an interview given to CNBC on June 13, 2019, the day of the company's IPO:

I hate to think about us as being counter-cyclical, but I think that we can actually benefit from a recession. I would not want to test that theory, but I think that in a downturn what would happen is that more people are going to look for ways to make money, so the supply is pretty obvious, and more businesses would like to focus on getting things done rather than hiring people. On Fiverr you don't hire anyone, you buy a well-defined product.

Kaufman's thesis does make sense. Now, that unemployment rates in the U.S. are at historic lows, many professionals have no special incentive to become freelancers. At times of recession, those professionals can join the gig economy through Fiverr, and will not necessarily leave it when a new financial cycle begins. I believe it's very possible that the gig economy will even play a major part in that new economic cycle.

Low Volumes & Shaky Stock Market Can Be Exploited

Since the IPO back in June, the company has lost almost 50% of its value and is trading close to its offering price of $21. However, I believe the recent declines create an interesting opportunity for long term investors. Of course, the 90% spike on the first day of trading was quite exaggerated and required a retraction, but the low volumes since then (Maybe all investors are vacationing in The Hamptons), combined with a general nervousness that currently prevails in the market, in my opinion, have taken this stock into an interesting level.

Source: Yahoo Finance

From The People That Brought Us Wix

One of the things that caught my attention was the great similarity between Wix (WIX), the Israeli cloud-based web development platform, and Fiverr. The companies don't operate in exactly the same field, but both try to take advantage of the e-commerce trend, each in its field. The two companies raised similar funds in their IPO's and at similar valuations: Wix raised $100 million at $600 million value in 2013, while Fiverr raised $110 million at $650 million value last June.

So far, this coincidence can be seen as a coincidence, but what's more interesting are the people who stand in Fiverr's management:

Ofer Katz, the company's CFO, served as an acting CFO in Wix for 4 years (until 2011).

Adam Fisher, a director in Fiverr, served on the board of directors of Wix for 9 years (until 2016).

Ron Gutler, a director in Fiverr, currently serves on the board of directors of Wix.

Nir Zohar, another director in Fiverr, is the current President and Chief Operating Officer of Wix.

Furthermore, one of the first investors in Fiverr was Bessemer Venture Partners, a venture capital firm from Menlo Park, California, that had previously invested in companies like Pinterest, Yelp, Shopify, Linkedin, Twitch, Twilio and... you've guessed it - Wix. Adam Fisher, a director in Fiverr, is also the founder of the firm's investment practice in Israel.

Since its IPO in 2013, Wix has yielded a staggering return of 771%. If the people behind Wix's success can do the same with Fiverr, then Fiverr's investors will enjoy phenomenal returns. Certainly, there will be some bumps along the way, but behind Fiverr stands a visionary management team with extensive experience creating value for shareholders in the long term.

Ifka Mistabra - Risks To Consider

The source of the phrase "Ifka Mistabra" is in Aramaic, meaning "On the Contrary". As for Fiverr, there are a number of micro and macro-economic risks that are important to consider:

Fiverr will continue to incur losses in the foreseeable future. The company expects to continue the development and expansion of its business and anticipates additional costs in connection with legal, accounting and other administrative expenses related to operating as a public company.

The company faces competition from a number of online and offline platforms and competitors that offer freelance services as part of their broader services portfolio. The most known competitors are Upwork (UPWK) and the Australian platform Freelancer (ASX: FLN.AX), but competition may also emerge from social network websites (say Facebook) and career-related internet portals (say Linkedin) that decide to target the market for freelance services. Although professional social network businesses with online recruitment functions historically have not had significant market positions in the market for freelance services, these businesses may dedicate resources to expand their operations and as a result, become a significant competitive threat for Fiverr in the future. Fiverr's and its main competitors' revenue, 2017-2018 ($million):

Source: Morningstar. $1 AUD = $0.677 USD

Despite the obvious competition, when asked during an interview, Micha Kaufman, the Co-Founder and CEO of Fiverr, said the main competition comes from another place:

Our primary competitor is definitely the offline market. I mean, I don't know if its 96% or 97% of the activity offline, but we don't need to eat anyone's launch to grow. We just need to move offline activity to the online.

The company's business depends on buyers and freelancers transacting through its platform. Despite efforts to prevent them from doing so, users may circumvent Fiverr's platform and engage with or pay each other through other means to avoid the transaction fees and service fees that Fiverr charges on its platform. This issue doesn't bother Fiverr only, but also its main peer Upwork.

The U.S. dollar is Fiverr's functional currency, but certain expenses comprising its cost of revenue and operating expenses are denominated in New Israeli Shekel ("NIS"), mainly payroll and rent. If the NIS appreciates against the U.S. dollar (or the U.S dollar weakens against the NIS, however you want to look at it), then the U.S. dollar cost of the operations in Israel would increase and the results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. I have already mentioned this same risk in my article about Wix ("Dovish Fed Can Cause Some FX Headwinds"), as this risk applies to many of the Israel-based tech companies. As there are more rate cuts on the horizon, the NIS appreciation trend versus the dollar will probably continue in the foreseeable future.

Like many new listed companies, Fiverr may exploit a surge in its shares price to raise additional funds via second offering (see Beyond Meat). Such an offering may dilute the value of its outstanding ordinary shares, and cause losses to current shareholders.

Continuous volatility, as we witness these days, can lead to major sell-offs and steep declines in the stock market. In this case, the shares of Fiverr, like many other small-cap growth companies, may suffer the most.

Conclusion

Despite the macroeconomic risks currently affecting the markets, investing in a company like Fiverr exposes investors to the transformation that is taking place in the global labor market, from a traditional labor market to a digitized one where more and more people are working as freelancers online. The people behind Fiverr were able to recognize the transformation of the web development trend on time and have been successful with Wix, and there is no reason why they wouldn't be able to achieve similar success with Fiverr. Undoubtedly, investing in a growth company is an investment that requires patience and involves a high level of risk. However, now may be a good time to initiate a position in one of Israel's most promising growth companies.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FVRR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions.