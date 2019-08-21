Trade: Trump Waves The White Flag

President Trump and China President Xi Jinping. Source: Barron's

Economists seem conflicted over the current strength of the economy. The trade war with China has made future economic growth even more difficult to predict. Trade war uncertainty prompted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates to instill confidence within the business community. Now President Trump has delayed imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods until December:

The Trump administration said it would delay imposing a 10 percent tariff on a series of consumer goods imported from China — including laptops and cell phones — until December, in a bid to ease fears about the trade war’s impact on markets and the economy. The reprieve from Washington, which triggered a relief rally in US equity markets, was announced after Liu He, China’s vice premier, spoke with Robert Lighthizer, US trade representative, and Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, by phone on Tuesday and agreed to have another conversation in two weeks. The value of the goods that would see delayed tariffs is about $156bn, based on full-year 2018 figures, according to an FT analysis. That's more than half the $300bn of new goods that were set to be subject to the 10 percent tariff. The US trade representative’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the value of goods affected by the delay.

President Trump intimated he was delaying additional tariffs on certain products to protect shoppers for the Christmas season. The decision was apparently made after Chinese counterparts implied they were interested in making a deal.

The Situation

The trade war has been going on for a while. Thus far, tariffs have excluded consumer goods like clothing and toys. Tariffs can cause prices of imported goods to rise and create an implicit tax on consumers. Rising costs for cell phones and laptops may have hurt the Christmas shopping season, as electronics and gadgets are popular items people purchase over the holidays. The president has touted economic growth and low unemployment during his tenure. Consistent GDP growth could be a major selling point as he faces reelection in 2020.

Q2 2019 GDP grew 2.1%, which may have been considered solid given certain structural issues with the economy. However, it was below the 3.1% growth reported in Q1. GDP growth in Q2 was driven by contributions from personal consumption expenditures ("PCE"), federal government spending, and state and local spending. Declines in gross private domestic investment and exports created headwinds.

The trade war has made corporations skittish. Many companies do not know whether to make large purchases of equipment now or wait until the trade war is over. That uncertainty could put a lid on business fixed investment for the rest of 2019. That puts a lot of weight on consumer spending. If consumer spending falters then that would not bode well for GDP growth next quarter. The consumer must remain healthy. More tariffs could cause more price increases and lead to a fall off in PCE growth. That's likely why the president delayed the tariffs.

Is Trump Waving The White Flag?

I never thought the president wanted a trade war. I believed he simply wanted China to stop pirating our software. He talked the country into a trade war with an uncertain benefit and with an uncertain exit. Delaying more tariffs implies Trump is concerned about the economy. In my opinion, it also reflected a weak negotiating position. The government has also offered $16 billion in aid to farmers to offset the impact of the trade war. If Trump doesn't want a trade war to hurt farmers or holiday sales then it could be de facto capitulation.

The president will likely ask the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in order to paper over a failed trade war and/or failed tax cuts. Declining rail traffic and free falling RV shipments imply the economy already is cracking. Treasury yields already are below 2%, which should be a boon for the economy. Another rate cut likely will not matter.

Conclusion

President Trump appears to have waved the white flag on an ill-fated trade war. A recession could be next. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted companies that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.