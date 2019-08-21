Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (RNFTF) Management on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (OTCPK:RNFTF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pavel Fedorov - Chairman

Alexander Krastilevskiy - President

Didier Casimiro - VP Refining, Petrochemical, Commerce & Logistics

Artem Prigoda - CFO & VP, Operational Planning

Eric Liron - First VP, Production

Alexey Medvedev - Senior Geologist & Head, Exploration

Otabek Karimov - VP, Commerce & Logistics

Conference Call Participants

Ildar Khaziev - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Rosneft Q2 2019 IFRS Results Presentation. I will now hand over to the management team to begin.

Pavel Fedorov

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Rosneft. Welcome to this conference call dedicated to Q2 of 2019 financial results. Welcome, everyone. So, as you all know, in June of this year during the shareholder meeting, we approved the record level dividend; so -- and last month, Rosneft has completed paying out final dividends for 2018 and thus fully committed it's responsibility to current shareholders.

Now, an increase in profit in the second half of this year is a great foundation for further increase in shareholder value. And just to inform you of the fact that yesterday, the Board of Directors of the company has recommended to pay dividends of RUB15.34 per share for the first six months of 2018, which is a 5% increase compared to the previous year. So dividend yield therefore interim -- of interim dividend exceeds 3.7%. Also taking more attention to the fact that despite negative trends over the past several years -- several months; the company has managed to increase output of it's hydrocarbons by 1.8% compared to the previous year. Which is a direct impact of the efforts of company's management to increase hydrocarbon increase since the easing of external limitations in the middle of last year.

Now, in the second half -- in the second quarter, the company is going to continue to generate considerable cash flow; so as of the 12 months it amounts to US$17 billion or worth profit margin of 25%, as we stand and talking about cash flow yield, 25%. Now, today during this presentation we'll give an overview of operational and financial indicators for the second quarter. As well as -- of course, for Q&A, joining us today is Eric Liron, First Vice President of Production Department; Didier Casimiro, Vice President of Refining, petrochemicals, Trade & Logistics; as well as other senior officers of the bank. We also have Mr. Medvedev here, Senior Geologist and Head of Exploration Department etcetera.

Now, just to point out the fact that this presentation also contains information about future events and outlooks. Now, for the reported period external factors have made major impact on the performance of the company; as it was duly noted in press release, mostly had to deal with limitations as per OPEC plus, as well as issues with accessing the system of trunk pipelines for Transneft. Now, another negative factor in the second quarter is of course a lagging effect of export duty as you know that the duty increase has outpaced the actual sales price of oil and oil products; so the management continues to take every step to minimize the negative effect of these factors, still the results of the reporting period are mixed due to these factors.

Now after 80% increase of average daily hydrocarbon increase in the fourth quarter of last year with the company had no external limitations in the first quarter of this year we see a decline of 0.6%, and in the reported period 3.3% compared to the previous quarter. Now that said, we fully met our responsibilities as per OPEC plus in terms of production quarters. But that said, I have to say that Rosneft has a tremendous output potential which is currently curtailed by the OPEC plus equipment which will be extended to Q1 2020. On top of that, of course, we had issues with accessing the Transneft pipeline system and since May 1 all the way to July 15 we had to actually reduce our production output by 1.7 million tons because of that. These limitations are one-off for the company, we continue to invest in both greenfield, mature, as well as new assets.

And as you well know in terms of our production development, we actively support our mature fields and despite the depletion levels and despite the water cut, we believe that this program is very successful. In particular, due to this additional investment stimulus for Samotlor field, we see an active increase in output and we're adding new wells, and as a result we see the oil production stabilizing at around 380,000 barrels per day. So in the previous years before the investment program it was declining on average about 5% per year; so as we speak the production output for Samotlor is 380,000 barrels a day which is similar to previous year.

And in 2018, this financial stimulus has managed to generate additional tax revenue for the federal budget due to additional MET and export duties and considering the positive, the per tax deductions, we are talking about extra RUB20 billion in tax revenues in 2018 for the government. Yuganskneftegaz, you know, is the number one largest production asset of Rosneft; so we have to acknowledge a considerable decline in production output at Yuganskneftegaz due to our oil delivery limitations to Transneft pipeline. And as a result for the reported period compared to the peak levels of last October, so the decline has exceeded 4%. The key potential increase factor for Yuganskneftegaz will be of course the fuel deposit [indiscernible] field; and that -- if that can be implemented in full should the stimulus be provided.

And this potential I believe will be implemented in fold because thanks to the stimulus provided and approved by the government similar to Samotlor field, and this stimulus were already approved personally by the President of Russia. Now as we speak, we have received positive opinion on the support measures from both, Ministry of Natural Resources, as well as Ministry of Energy; so we do expect a final positive statement as to the amount of investment stimulus from both executive bodies. So we're currently finalizing the procedure, we believe that the final statement will come out as soon as possible.

Now, for the stimulus to develop -- hard to recover reserves for probe [ph] licensed area, uniform of tax deductions on the mineral extraction tax of RUB46 billion annually will allow us for the next 10 years to additionally invest considerable funds to further develop this field, and this will provide positive side for the federal budget as well as dramatically improve production output. We are absolutely sure that this guaranteed amount of investment will be a very positive for us and very important source of tax revenue for the government budget. So when it comes to the actual numbers of this investment program from 2020 to 2029, we are talking about additional 70 million tons of oil due to the stimulus and this will also provide additional tax revenue of RUB660 billion and additional dividend stream of RUB120 billion; so the multiple effect of this investment yield or this additional investment into related industries will amount to about to RUB5 trillion [ph].

So the company continues to develop it's new production assets in terms of the current and future production assets. I would say that all the way to 2029 Rosneft is an undisputed leader in the Russian oil and gas industry; so we are very actively developing our recently launched greenfield projects in all key areas and we are ramping it up and reaching a rated capacity such as for instance, the West Erginskoye field was launched in Erginsky cluster which also had developing infrastructure and ready for commercial production of the revenue of deposit which will be the core element of the Danilovsky oil and gas cluster in Eastern Siberia. Also to inform you that Rosneft is the only company bidding for the West Erginskoye field in Krasnoyarsk region, so that's located in North of Krasnoyarsk Region.

At the moment probable reserves of oil and gas at that lot amount to over 500 million tons of oil equivalent with a dramatic upside potential provided with this additional exploration; so this is a strategic development for as the capital continue to develop this arctic cluster. So trying to maximize production output and trying to maximize available synergies in the north of Krasnoyarsk region. We also believe that this project will be part of Vostoch oil and our company, as you know, is currently actively developing this project. So total production of hydrocarbons in Russia has increased -- from new fields has increased, it has exceeded 380,000 barrels of oil equivalent; so it's share in total portfolio of the company is currently in excess of 8% and considering new launches by 2022, the share of new launches will increase by over 20%.

Now, couple of words about our foreign assets I would definitely point offshore Egypt which is the key contributor to our production of gas on the capital -- in the first half of this year; so daily output exiting 66 million cubic meters of gas and all the way to the year-end we're planning to increase the average daily gas output to 676 million cubic meters of gas and in the second half of this year also additional wells were commissioned at the [indiscernible] fields for Yuganskneftegaz with very high gas factor.

Now, just a couple of words about the downstream part of the company, about the oil refining. So, we see a reduction in output which has to deal with upgrades and also some additional supply and demand situation. I would say I need to point out very important event that took place in July of 2019. So we completed a utility hookup of ESBO pipeline to the pipeline of -- comes from Moscow refinery which is a very, very important utility hook-up, from the logistics standpoint, it provides a major, major benefit. As you will know, previously the transportation of oil was done by rail which is about 10 days on route and daily output about 17,000 tons to 18,000 tons, and thus creating a major and road stocks [ph] of about 3,000 oil railcars, which was not good, so -- and -- so 3,000 oil cars daily and road stock [ph]. So after that hookup, now we have managed to actually reduce that balance down to zero. So, this dramatic -- this cost -- of course, a dramatic reduction of overall cost by about 35% from the current level. So, we believe that the cost reduction will be in excess of 35% and that means that will also reduce working capital by about RUB2 billion due to better logistics and this will also improve performance of the funding by extra 1 million tons of refining products per year.

Now in terms of financial results; in the second quarter our price recovery continued due to geopolitical instability, while -- and the prices were also supported of course by OPEC plus which is still in effect and the prices are back to Q4 of 2018 but basically covering up the decline in Q1. And there was one-off external factors that impacted the financial performance of the company, will -- such as we fully implement the potential of production ARPU due to OPEC plus limitations and also due to the contamination of Druzhba pipeline.

Now in the second quarter, the revenue is up 3% compared to Q1 to RUB2.14 trillion despite positive price environment. The company's EBITDA went down by 6% to RUB515 billion due to sales capabilities because of the Transneft and duty increase. So, in the first quarter of 2018, we had to write-off a number of refining and retail assets and the net profit is upto -- up 1.5 times to RUB194 billion. Now, in terms of CapEx, so in Q2 compared to and the first half of 2019 that pretty much at the same level as 2018 in line with the OPEC plus in June 2019; so all the way to March 2020 there will be further reduction in production ARPU; so the company has double-digit adjusted and therefore reduce this output from RUB1.1 trillion to RUB1.3 trillion to RUB1.1 trillion in 2019. Still, I would like to underline the fact that an increase in production output is one of the top priorities and the company will continue to invest in the future to develop new assets as OPEC plus will mature and finally be lifted.

Now, we believe that the financial outstanding of the company is very stable in terms of all key financial KPIs and a top strategic priority for the company is to continue to reduce debt. So we've managed to actually reduce debt by over RUB800 billion which is about 14% since the beginning of the year. As of the second quarter, so the shorthand of debt is to -- at the level of about 20% but compared to 56% as of the end of 2017. So, and in terms of debt to EBITDA for the reported period is at 1.3 times.

Now, we also see that managed to reduce the demand of advanced payment and positive trend in terms of recovery, now, in terms of PDVSA; so that was reduced by $2.3 billion to $1.1 billion. Also a reduction in advanced payment is now improving compared to the previous periods based on terms and conditions from new contract. Now, the Rosneft will continue to operate continually to maximize profit and free cash flow despite negative impact of outside factors and existing limitations which we considered to be one-off. Now, a reduction of debt in an improving dividend is one of our top priorities, so an increase in production output in mid-term perspective, as well as gas production output, including the high margin barrel component will help us stay ahead of our competition. We hope that as we fulfill our goals, the market will benefit and the price performance of our shares will also benefit from this.

So that's all from me. Thank you very much. And I'm open to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Ildar Khaziev from HSBC. Please go ahead, Ildar.

Ildar Khaziev

Thank you very much. I have three questions. One, about the supplies of oil to Asia will see an increase in deliveries. Are these deliveries out of Russia or are these some transit deliveries or is it just China or other Asian countries? That's my first question. My second question is about the German situation. So, I know that one of the production assets was suspended and I wonder if you will receive some insurance coverage on that? That's the second question. And the third question is, still don't understand -- I'm looking at operational cost -- the amount of operational cost in Q2. So the way I read it, the upstream and downstream amount actually exceeds the total amount of cost that you disclosed in your report. I wonder if this has something to do with some annual stocks effect?

Pavel Fedorov

So, Alexander Krastilevskiy will be able to answer that; so on the first two questions and also on the German refinery. Please, Krastilevskiy.

Alexander Krastilevskiy

Yes, thank you very much. As in terms of oil deliveries, we are talking about Russian oil delivered to mostly China -- mostly China; and of course, we're also talking about other Asian destinations but of course the bulk is China, of course, and this is Russian oil, this is not a transit oil. And what particular refinery are we talking about in Germany and when? Well, because -- well, there could be different things happening. I don't remember exactly but I know there was an accident or something that -- we will clearly see it in terms of refining volumes in Germany; so there was a decline. I know there was some sort of an accident, I could be wrong, correct me, if I'm wrong.

Pavel Fedorov

Okay. Yes, please. Sure, go ahead.

Didier Casimiro

I can comment on that. Yes, no problem. So, my name is Casimiro, I'm Vice President on Refining. I guess we are speaking about buyer oil that -- indeed a year ago, there was a major accident and basically, that refinery was halted and it was non-operational throughout the year, and that of course caused a decline in the overall refining output. But 8 months ago, it was recommissioned out of whatever was left and we are now trying to ramp up production so -- and from so reforming, fractioning, as well as bitumen production units already back online. So -- and in September, we also add diesel capacity, so that's -- I guess the asset that we're talking about, so -- and this actually is the main -- the result of the previous decline, but again, we're now coming back to normal. And in terms of insurance coverage; we will come back to that because -- well, that's a separate issue, so we'll come back to you on that.

And something about operational cost, the Q2 results indeed; so Artem Prigoda, our Vice President, Operational Planning. Please, Artem.

Artem Prigoda

Okay. So let's take it offline. We have an Appendix and the Appendix -- it's all very, very detail so you can see the numbers in the Appendix. I mean, that will be the best way. Okay?

Ildar Khaziev

Okay, got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

Patricot [ph] from UBS. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello everyone. Thank you for the questions. For me the first one on the downstream side of the business in Russia; can you comment on the macro situation for the second half of the year of the changes through the damping [ph] mechanism local pricing? What can we expect in terms of the utilization and sell in the domestic market? And then, secondly, just on the gas business; can you provide a bit of an update on production of the rest of this year and next year in terms of the targets -- exploration was down slightly this quarter compared to the first quarter, slowed since 2019 there [ph] but if you could update on the targets for there rest of the year that would be helpful. Thank you.

Didier Casimiro

Thank you very much for the questions. What it comes to the damp product we received and the exiting amount I would address this to Otabek Karimov, please. And in terms of the gas business, very -- we have Alexey Medvedev here, so maybe the financial -- the CFO of financial -- of gas business. We have very interesting development there, especially in light of Rospan project.

Alexey Medvedev

Yes. Hello, and just very briefly on that as far as the damper [ph] was introduced in the Russian Federation to stimulate the fuel delivery to the domestic market and reduce the gap between the export parity and the domestic prices; so that damper [ph] as we call it -- there is a formula -- actually, there is a price formula. So, and that has been with the -- the company, when they deliver oil domestically then get a recovery. So again, the government is doing is to stimulate fuel supplies to the domestic market but we are not exporting -- we of course supply both, domestically and globally. So because we have our responsibilities to the government, so we do both, regardless of the damper [ph]. Total net effect is about RUB9 billion, total positive net effect of this action is RUB9 billion.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And Otabek, please on the gas side.

Otabek Karimov

Yes, thank you very much. Well, as you can see from the presentation, the first half results of production output for gas -- pretty much on the same level compared to the previous year, we expect that in the second half of this year this trend will continue and the production output will be similar to the first half of the Rospan project that we're planning to launch in 2019. So far it has not had an effect on the production output. Well, the thing is that the Rospan project -- the commissioning itself will be quite short and quick; so this will not effect on the production output, so we do expect a similar production output for gas as in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Good afternoon. I have several questions. My first question is about the situation with the Druzhba pipeline contamination. So from what I understand Rosneft has made some adjustments and also bear certain costs due to this contamination, this accident. So I was wondering about what numbers are we talking about in the Q2 -- what kind of damage -- financial damage, and how will Q2 be different from Q3 and onwards. So, do you have any plans to recover these costs due to this Druzhba situation? And if you are planning to recover this damage; so what kind of recovery can we expect? So that's the first question. The second question that I have for you is the level of EBITDA that you have achieve it. So, specifically and -- and then the free cash flow on that -- on the Indian assets?

Pavel Fedorov

As far as the Druzhba situation, I will address it to Mr. Karimov and in terms of EBITDA on energy, I will have Artem Prigoda. Please, gentlemen.

Otabek Karimov

Yes, hello. Speaking of the Druzhba contamination accident that took place earlier this year; as of now it is very difficult to fully calculate the damage. The problem is that the tankers carrying the contaminated oil that our counterparties are currently holding, the majority of them has not been -- it's still in the tanks, so the claims have not been produced yet. So at this point, it is too early to calculate the full damage of that situation. So, we as a company has shipped eight tankers; as you know, and these 8 tankers were holding contaminated oil. So it is difficult at this point to fully calculate it, so it has several elements. First of all, the contaminated oil itself. Secondly, a reduction in production output due to a choke in the Transneft pipeline -- because it's translating -- because of the contamination you know, we had reduced the throughput. And there this also a refinery impact in Germany because -- well, German refineries had to actually buy oil from third-parties because at that point we couldn't physically deliver oil. So, once we are able to calculate full damage and receive all claims, then of course we will produce the statements, and then of course we will act upon this. I mean, Rosneft has been a very high quality supplier of oil historically.

On my behalf, I would like to point out that this is a one-off reduction effect which is at Q2 of 2019. And I would add to what's been said that in the future when it comes to damage calculations, so that is of course a legal issue and it has to be based on the actual claims made based on in terms of conditions of delivery contract. So at this point, it is too early too. On the Indian assets, I would address this issue to Artem. Well, as far as the Indian assets despite worsening in the market conditions in 2019 because of the sanction situations when it comes to Iran and Venezuela. So the heavy oil that was used from those regions, both general and financial performance compared to 2018 year-on-year is actually improving despite that. So we are improving our EBITDA, we're are improving our net profit, we're improving our net free cash flow; so we do expect that going forward -- so we will often ban using high sulfur heavy fuel, and because we're going to reduce the output of these particular oil products, I guess in terms of overall basket we will win eventually.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, and I have two questions. My first question is; if I'm not mistaken, in the second quarter Rosneft was planning to reduce debt by about US$3 billion. So was this -- can you give me an update. Are you planning any down payments in the coming quarters on that reduction? That's the first question. And speaking of in net free cash flow circulation; so operational cash flow has negatively impacted the working capital number quite significantly, we are talking about RUB250 billion. So, should we expect a positive recovery from the situation going forward? Just for my understanding, let's say -- so should we expect a recovery as of the year-end?

Pavel Fedorov

Thank you very much for this question. So let me answer this question. Well, the thing is that the Q2 numbers are -- a lot has to do with the outside factors and as it was stated in the press release and in my previous statements of the one-off situation were outside of our effect and these were mostly related to extraordinary events, and this had to do with the Transneft situation, this had to do with the strategic decision on the OPEC plus which is outside of our control. Hence, the oil numbers -- I mean are worse and lower compared to our original expectations that we had in the beginning of the second quarter of this year, number one. Secondly, of course that caused a cascading effect [indiscernible] increase in working capital. So -- and this is specifically to the limitation of access to our trunk pipeline of Transneft; and we, of course, believe that this was a one-off effect, and going forward, we will see a recovery, and we will see of course a positive dynamics on working capital going forward. So yes, we do expect recovery -- a positive recovery, but again, because of the forward-looking guidance policy I don't want to be overly positive. So I hope that this will happen, yes.

Operator

Thomas Edoff [ph] from Credit Suisse. Thomas, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Just firstly, a question of clarification, if possible. On the 1Q call you've guided to a net debt reduction for the second quarter of between $2 billion to $3 billion and you didn't quite achieve that. So I just wanted to double check with you whether this is entirely attributable to the issues with Transneft as well as the reversal in the prepayments in Kurdistan? And secondly, I just wondered if you can comment on what exactly you are doing in Kurdistan to see prepayment be reversed? And then, finally, if you don't mind commenting on the operating environment in Venezuela. I can see that you're getting paid but I just wanted to get an insight from you, what is going on on a quarter-on-quarter basis? Thank you.

Artem Prigoda

Thank you very much for the question. And in terms of the net debt reduction that we were planning and the degree to which we just related to the accident that happened; as I stated previously, indeed it was caused by that accident, so I confirm here, full stop, that it was the main contributing factor. As to the Venezuela situation, we have Eric here from E&P [ph], please. Eric, the floor is yours.

Eric Liron

Thanks for the question. So, the activities in Venezuela are continuing as before, it's just with being -- there being a handful of it by the lack of dealer and so we're funding as a technical solutions to that. Dividends are being paid to our accounts as normal and now we're cleaning up a little bit our commercial debt with Venezuela. So the only problem is unpredictability due to the restrictions imposed in the country. Thank you.

Pavel Fedorov

And in terms of Kuridstan, it's just an ongoing commercial activity, business as usual. There have been several prepayments and the down payments or the prepayments is on-schedule; so -- I mean, the oil has been off-taken. So, and -- we previously reported on Kurdistan, saw pipeline concessions that we are now partaking and the delivery contracts that are already covered. So other than that it's all business as usual.

And that's all we have in terms of the Q&A. Thank you very much. And we'll be back in three months. Thank you very much, and have a nice day. Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions on the line.

[Call ends abruptly]