SpringWorks Therapeutics Files To Start IPO Process

Assuming a successful IPO, SWTX will have significant resources to propel its pipeline through to next milestones.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatments for diseases such as desmoid tumors and neurofibromas.

SpringWorks Therapeutics aims to raise $115 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $115 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases.

SWTX is a mid-stage biopharma with two commercial collaborations for its earlier-stage pipeline.

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Stamford, Connecticut-based SpringWorks was founded in 2017 and focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases and cancer.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Saqib Islam, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously Chief Business Officer at Moderna Therapeutics.

SpringWorks' lead drug candidate is Nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma-secretase inhibitor [GSI], currently in development for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Desmoid tumors occur rarely and are often debilitating as they disfigure soft tissue for which there are currently no therapies approved by the US FDA, according to management.

Below is a brief overview video of Lara Sullivan, company founder, discussing gamma-secretase inhibitors and desmoid tumors:

Source: CheckRare

SWTX licensed nirogacestat from Pfizer (PFE) in August 2017, and the FDA has since granted the compound Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for this indication.

In May 2019, the firm announced the initiation of the 'DeFi' trial, which is a potentially-registrational Phase 3 clinical trial of the company's lead drug candidate for patients with desmoid tumors.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in SpringWorks include OrbiMed, Bain Capital, LifeArc, Perceptive Advisors, Boxer Capital (LON:TAVI), HBM Healthcare Investments (SWX:HBMN), BVF Partners, Surveyor Capital, Samsara BioCapital, ArrowMark Partners, as well as other institutional investors. Source: Crunchbase, company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Market Research Future, the global desmoid tumors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the rising demand for effective chemotherapy treatments, high unmet clinical needs of current treatments, as well as an increase in research and development investment.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, desmoid tumors' rate of occurrence is estimated at 1 to 2 per 500,000 people globally, while nearly 900 to 1,500 new cases are registered annually in the US.

Currently, utilized practices and medicines for desmoid tumor treatment include anti-inflammatories, chemotherapies, hormone therapies, and surgeries among others, while various other agents under development, such as Angiogenesis inhibitors.

Major competitors that provide or are developing desmoid tumor treatments include:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Cellestia Biotech

Iterion Therapeutics

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) (TYO:4568)

Exelixis (EXEL)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)(SWX:ROG)

Infixion Bioscience

NFlection Therapeutics

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

SpringWorks' recent financial results are typical of clinical-stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with the firm's pipeline.

Below are the company's financial results since inception (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $185.3 million in cash and $11.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim).

IPO Details

SWTX intends to raise $115 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO, although I would expect to see this element in future filings.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our ongoing Phase 3 DeFi trial of nirogacestat in patients with desmoid tumors and, if the results from this trial are favorable, to file for regulatory approval in the United States and select international markets; to fund our upcoming Phase 2b ReNeu trial of mirdametinib in patients with NF1-PN and, if the results from this trial are favorable, to file for regulatory approval in the United States and select international markets; to fund our ongoing Phase 1b trial of mirdametinib and lifirafenib and, if initial results are favorable, to fund additional expansion cohorts; to further develop our lead product candidates as standalone or combination therapies in new oncology and rare disease indications; and the remainder, if any, for working capital, general corporate purposes and to continue building our clinical development, medical affairs and commercial infrastructure to support the advancement of our product candidates.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

SpringWorks seeks public capital to fund its Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials for its lead candidates.

Its lead candidate for the treatment of desmoid tumors is already in Phase 3 trials.

The IPO net proceeds, combined with the firm's existing cash resources, should position SWTX well for reaching its next milestones with ample resources.

The market opportunity for the treatment of desmoid tumors is growing moderately and is difficult to determine the exact size; the firm faces significant market competition.

SWTX has developed two commercial collaborations - BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), although the programs for those two partnerships are still in Phase 1 safety trial stages.

Management's assumptions about valuation will be important as will existing investor support or lack of support for the IPO.

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.