What The Fed Might Do

Recent developments in the stock markets have seen a marked increase in volatility. At the same time the yield curve has clearly inverted. To make matters worse the Treasury will have to find more than $ 1 trillion to finance the current government deficit. This will result in a shortage of liquidity and possibly a credit crunch, which the Fed can counter with rate cuts and QE. It is to be expected that the Fed balance will increase significantly. Investors should prepare in advance for the turmoil.

Volatility

After the extended period of exceptionally low volatility in 2017, when the 10 level became normal and which resulted in extreme complacency in investors, there was a spike in 1H2018. Things calmed down again only to have a sharp decline in stock prices in December 2018 with heightened volatility. The recovery in January 2019 saw another drop in the VIX down to 15 with a smaller spike in May. There was then a return once again to calm until quite recently with volatility coming close to the 20 level. These recent movements in the VIX should convince investors that complacency has no place in today`s market.

Bloomberg

Yield Curve Inversion

There has been a lot written about yield curve inversion. The point here is that this is a sign of a probable recession in 12-18 months. One can expect the Fed to act belatedly rather than anticipate the economic downturn. If the Fed cuts the fed funds rate further in 2H2019, then it will have fewer means to counter a recession. See the good recent Seeking Alpha article by Victor Dergunev Oh Yes! The Recession Is Coming for yield curve inversion and other recession indicators.

Oh Yes! The Recession Is Coming

Another good article on the inverted yield curve is by Lance Roberts

Real Investment Report

The conclusion to be drawn from these two articles is that it is highly likely that there is going to be a recession in the US within 12-18 months. For a good discussion of where the cycle is at the present time, see the Zero Hedge article by Eric Hickman, Why The US Treasury Bull Market Has Barely Started.

Why The U.S. Treasury Bull Market Has Barely Started

Fed Debt and Treasury Financing

The federal debt is already over $ 22.5 trillion and the annual deficit may be over $ 1 trillion. This will have as a result that the Treasury will need to raise not only the money to roll over existing debt but also find the funds to finance the deficit. One should also take into consideration that the trade war is ongoing and the Chinese could opt for the "nuclear option", namely, selling portions of the $ 1.3 trillion in Treasuries held by the PBoC. Such a move would cause widespread havoc in bond markets and also spook stock markets. A tightening of liquidity is to be expected in any case as the Treasury absorbs dollars in new issues of government paper destined for rolling over old debt and financing the deficit. At the same time the availability of credit will be put under pressure as there are large amounts of corporate debt that have to be rolled over in the near future.

Rising corporate debt: Should we worry?

It is well known that corporations have been issuing bonds and taking out loans and earmarking profits to finance share buyback programs. In case of a recession there will be tighter profit margins and less profit to put into share buybacks. If there is a shortage of liquidity and a credit crunch at the same time with banks restricting credit because of the economic slowdown, there may well be a corporate debt crisis. With the Treasury needing more funds for debt financing, the situation could become rather serious.

What The Fed Might Do To Counter a Slowdown, Ease Tight Credit and Increase Liquidity

Fed intervention in the economy usually takes two forms, namely, changing the fed funds rate and various variations of QE. In July the Fed lowered rates by 25 bps to 2%-2.25%. There are only 200 bps left before arriving at zero. The advisability of employing negative rates is questionable. See the Zero Hedge article 12 Reasons Why Negative Rates Will Devastate The World.

12 Reasons Why Negative Rates Will Devastate The World

As for the Fed`s balance at the moment, despite some tapering, it is still at about $ 3.8 trillion. Tapering will end in September.

Federal Reserve Board - Recent balance sheet trends

It is highly probable there will be an economic slowdown and even a recession starting in about a year or a bit more. See above for the inverted yield curve. There is also the possibility of a corporate debt crisis and stock market turmoil. Lowering the fed funds rate to zero will not be enough to save the situation if there is a crisis. QE remains the panacea for a crisis. Just how far the Fed might go in implementing QE4 and possibly QE5 is at the present time unclear. It is also not clear what products the Treasury would put on the market as the TBAC (Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee) was recently against extremely long-term bonds, e.g., 50 years or 100 years.

Trump Administration Considering Issuance Of 50, 100-Year Treasuries

Japan Shows The Way

Taking a look at what has been done in Japan is helpful as an indication of what the Fed might do in extreme conditions. The BoJ balance is presently 571 trillion yen with 471.7 trillion yen in JGB.

BoJ Balance sheet|1998-2019|Chart

The BoJ has also bought large quantities of ETFs.

The GDP of Japan in 2018 was US $ 4.971 trillion, about 25% of US GDP. The 2019 estimate is $ 5.18 trillion. However, if one reckons the BoJ assets in US dollars with an exchange rate of ¥ 106/USD, the figure is $ 5.38 trillion.

Japan GDP

This calculation makes it clear that the assets of the BoJ are more than 100% of GDP. If one considers that the present amount of assets on the Fed`s balance is less than $ 4 trillion, then the Fed could increase its assets to $ 20 trillion before it reached 100% of US GDP.

The ECB

The ECB (European Central Bank) has increased its balance significantly in recent years and is now over € 4.5 trillion.

Eurosystem balance sheet

Yields on European sovereign bonds are extremely low and in many cases below zero. This has not produced an economic upswing.

Zero Hedge

The Fed Save US

Given the conditions mentioned above, the Fed might follow the example of the BoJ, ECB and even the SNB (Swiss National Bank). President Trump likes to take credit for what he considers the booming economy, and he will likely have to take the blame for any downturn. Therefore one can assume that he would put tremendous pressure on the Fed to intervene massively in case of a recession.

Since the Fed has only 200 bps more that it can lower rates before they reach zero, NIRP may well be resorted to in an effort to stave off disaster. Much more probable is that the Fed might start an invasive QE program that besides buying government paper might also include purchasing corporate debt, especially if there is a corporate debt crisis because of tightening liquidity due to the Treasury`s demand for cash. The Fed might also resort to the purchase of ETFs and stocks to stave off a stock market collapse in case of a sharp downtown that could cause panic.

Every Man For Himself

In case of a severe downturn investors that have not taken reasonable precautions will be caught off guard and suffer serious losses in equities. The fact that many investors have already started repositioning their portfolios with the purchase of Treasuries is an indication that sentiment has turned defensive. This writer has suggested making gold and gold stocks a part of one`s portfolio as a hedge against loss. Gold is now above $ 1,500.00 an ounce. Diversification into other currencies like the Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and Swiss franc with investments in these currencies could help to hedge portfolios against loss.

What is particularly disturbing about the possibility of the Fed employing invasive methods to offset an economic downturn is that the position of the US dollar as the dominant global reserve currency could be endangered. In that case the "great reset" that John Mauldin has hinted at may well be set in motion. Investors that are overweight in equities in the belief that the so-called "recovery" still has another 12-18 months to run will suffer the most in a sharp downturn. This does not mean that this writer is encouraging investors to sell everything and keep only cash. If the SPY recovers and tends towards 3,000, investors can still make some gains, but they should be prepared for whatever happens by hedging, cutting out losers, buying gold and gold stocks, giving more weight to fixed income, e.g., IG bonds while at the same time avoiding HY bonds. As we noted last year, T-bills are still a valid way of hedging before the storm breaks loose.

