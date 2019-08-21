Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/19/19

Includes: CCO, CHNG, GRA, NGL, PBF, TH, WH
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/19/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
  • Target Hospitality (TH)
  • PBF Energy (PBF)
  • NGL Energy (NGL)
  • W. R. Grace (GRA)
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Sirius International Insurance (SG)
  • J. C. Penney Company (JCP)
  • Okta (OKTA)
  • Morningstar (MORN)
  • Genpact (G)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
  • Altice USA (ATUS)
  • Amazon.com (AMZN)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • ProSight Global (PROS)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

40 North Latitude Fund

BO

W. R. Grace

GRA

B

$6,240,151

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

JB*

$1,855,274

3

Robertson Stephen

DIR, BO

Target Hospitality

TH

JB*

$1,184,750

4

De Crescenzo Neil E

CEO, DIR

Change Healthcare

CHNG

B

$1,062,750

5

Krimbill H Michael

CEO, DIR

NGL Energy

NGL

B

$763,122

6

Tysoe Ronald W

DIR

J. C. Penney Company

JCP

B

$590,000

7

Eliasson Fredrik J

VP, CFO

Change Healthcare

CHNG

B

$549,200

8

Ballotti Geoffrey A

CEO, DIR

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

WH

B

$502,599

9

Hobson Andrew W

DIR

Clear Channel Outdoor

CCO

B

$463,360

10

Oberting Kernan V

CEO, DIR

Sirius International Insurance

SG

B

$450,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bain Capital

BO

Genpact

G

JS*

$430,289,280

2

Next Alt

DIR, BO

Altice USA

ATUS

JS*

$396,030,016

3

Gic Private

O

Genpact

G

S

$76,085,720

4

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$43,461,328

5

New Leaf Venture Mgt Iii

BO

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

DCPH

S

$12,748,132

6

Goldman Sachs

BO

ProSight Global

PROS

JS*

$8,249,990

7

Horowitz Benjamin A

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$6,215,564

8

Wilke Jeffrey A

CEO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$6,164,625

9

Jassy Andrew R

CEO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$5,734,364

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS,JS*

$3,002,443

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

