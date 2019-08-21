Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/19/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/19/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Target Hospitality (TH)

PBF Energy (PBF)

NGL Energy (NGL)

W. R. Grace (GRA)

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Sirius International Insurance (SG)

J. C. Penney Company (JCP)

Okta (OKTA)

Morningstar (MORN)

Genpact (G)

Facebook (FB)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Altice USA (ATUS)

Amazon.com (AMZN)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

ProSight Global (PROS)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 40 North Latitude Fund BO W. R. Grace GRA B $6,240,151 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF JB* $1,855,274 3 Robertson Stephen DIR, BO Target Hospitality TH JB* $1,184,750 4 De Crescenzo Neil E CEO, DIR Change Healthcare CHNG B $1,062,750 5 Krimbill H Michael CEO, DIR NGL Energy NGL B $763,122 6 Tysoe Ronald W DIR J. C. Penney Company JCP B $590,000 7 Eliasson Fredrik J VP, CFO Change Healthcare CHNG B $549,200 8 Ballotti Geoffrey A CEO, DIR Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH B $502,599 9 Hobson Andrew W DIR Clear Channel Outdoor CCO B $463,360 10 Oberting Kernan V CEO, DIR Sirius International Insurance SG B $450,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bain Capital BO Genpact G JS* $430,289,280 2 Next Alt DIR, BO Altice USA ATUS JS* $396,030,016 3 Gic Private O Genpact G S $76,085,720 4 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $43,461,328 5 New Leaf Venture Mgt Iii BO Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH S $12,748,132 6 Goldman Sachs BO ProSight Global PROS JS* $8,249,990 7 Horowitz Benjamin A DIR Okta OKTA AS $6,215,564 8 Wilke Jeffrey A CEO Amazon.com AMZN AS $6,164,625 9 Jassy Andrew R CEO Amazon.com AMZN AS $5,734,364 10 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS,JS* $3,002,443

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

