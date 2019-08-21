Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/19/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
- Target Hospitality (TH)
- PBF Energy (PBF)
- NGL Energy (NGL)
- W. R. Grace (GRA)
- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Change Healthcare (CHNG)
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Sirius International Insurance (SG)
- J. C. Penney Company (JCP)
- Okta (OKTA)
- Morningstar (MORN)
- Genpact (G)
- Facebook (FB)
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- Altice USA (ATUS)
- Amazon.com (AMZN)
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- ProSight Global (PROS)
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
40 North Latitude Fund
|
BO
|
W. R. Grace
|
GRA
|
B
|
$6,240,151
|
2
|
Inversora Carso S A De C V
|
BO
|
PBF Energy
|
PBF
|
JB*
|
$1,855,274
|
3
|
Robertson Stephen
|
DIR, BO
|
Target Hospitality
|
TH
|
JB*
|
$1,184,750
|
4
|
De Crescenzo Neil E
|
CEO, DIR
|
Change Healthcare
|
CHNG
|
B
|
$1,062,750
|
5
|
Krimbill H Michael
|
CEO, DIR
|
NGL Energy
|
NGL
|
B
|
$763,122
|
6
|
Tysoe Ronald W
|
DIR
|
J. C. Penney Company
|
JCP
|
B
|
$590,000
|
7
|
Eliasson Fredrik J
|
VP, CFO
|
Change Healthcare
|
CHNG
|
B
|
$549,200
|
8
|
Ballotti Geoffrey A
|
CEO, DIR
|
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
|
WH
|
B
|
$502,599
|
9
|
Hobson Andrew W
|
DIR
|
Clear Channel Outdoor
|
CCO
|
B
|
$463,360
|
10
|
Oberting Kernan V
|
CEO, DIR
|
Sirius International Insurance
|
SG
|
B
|
$450,000
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Bain Capital
|
BO
|
Genpact
|
G
|
JS*
|
$430,289,280
|
2
|
Next Alt
|
DIR, BO
|
Altice USA
|
ATUS
|
JS*
|
$396,030,016
|
3
|
Gic Private
|
O
|
Genpact
|
G
|
S
|
$76,085,720
|
4
|
Zuckerberg Mark
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
FB
|
AS
|
$43,461,328
|
5
|
New Leaf Venture Mgt Iii
|
BO
|
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
|
DCPH
|
S
|
$12,748,132
|
6
|
Goldman Sachs
|
BO
|
ProSight Global
|
PROS
|
JS*
|
$8,249,990
|
7
|
Horowitz Benjamin A
|
DIR
|
Okta
|
OKTA
|
AS
|
$6,215,564
|
8
|
Wilke Jeffrey A
|
CEO
|
Amazon.com
|
AMZN
|
AS
|
$6,164,625
|
9
|
Jassy Andrew R
|
CEO
|
Amazon.com
|
AMZN
|
AS
|
$5,734,364
|
10
|
Mansueto Joseph D
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Morningstar
|
MORN
|
AS,JS*
|
$3,002,443
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.