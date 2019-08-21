Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 183 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed income ETFs with a market capitalization of over $21.7B in general, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 68% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupy almost 80% of the market capitalization of the fund, and also 69% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with a market capitalization of 73%. Still, with more than $3.1B in baby bonds, in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed income securities.

PFF

Source: Author's spreadsheet

PGX

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has broken through the psychological 2% yield mark, and it has fallen to the rate of 1.54%. With the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) reaching its all-time high last week, a 2-10 yield curve inverting was observed for the first time since 2007. All bond prices are rising as investors prefer to put their money into safer investments, pushing yields lower, and triggering a recession warning. An inversion for this part of the yield curve, where the 10-year yield slips below the 2-year yield, has preceded every recession in the last 40 years. The current yield of the 2-year Treasury Note is at 1.52% (2 bps lower). Despite the risk of recession, the fixed income securities have followed the bond rally and remained slightly bullish, and as we can see in the second and the third charts, PFF and PGX have continued their rise with more than 11% gain from their December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 has sharply turned lower from the $300 barrier and it's been on a roller coaster, with the weaker-than-forecast Chinese retail sales and industrial production and a contracting German economy contributing to the narrative of a softer global economy.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to 84 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, Yield Curve:

Source: Author's database

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

There are not many investment-grade bonds left to be below par.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

Source: Author's database

Even the speculative group has been reduced over the past few months to only 4 securities. Still, keep in mind that they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch. Despite the huge drop in the price of Maiden Holdings (MHLD) that is trading at only $0.50 and is facing a serious risk of bankruptcy, MHNC is currently at a YTM of 9% and only MHLA has remained with its YTM of 10.12% (on the verge of also leaving this section).

The Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, take part in this group due to the shareholders' concern about the potential merger of Medley Capital (MCC), MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp. Despite the most recent rally due to last month's amendments to the merger deal, the two senior notes continue to fall into the column "high risk".

As for AFHBL, it has lost 65% of its market capitalization since Atlas Financial's (AFH) earnings report on 03/04/2019 that noted the need to boost its reserve estimates for unpaid losses, which resulted in a 96%(!) fall of AFH. At the moment, AFHBL is trading at 69%(!) Yield-to-Maturity with 2 and a half years remaining until maturity.

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, only the rated ones. For a better idea, I've excluded Telephone and Data Systems (TDA), that is the only callable one, so for us to have a clearer look over the Yield curve.

Source: Author's database

The two investment-grade baby bonds with the highest Yield-to-Worst currently are the Qwest Corp.'s CTV and CTZ with YTC of 6.22% and 5.94%, respectively. PBC follows with YTW at a rate of 5.53%, and all other baby bonds have their Yield-to-Worst of below the 5% threshold. Moreover, an interesting observation can be made with the almost flat Yield curve.

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Since after the call date they all change their nominal yield, this chart may be misleading. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

INBKZ and AQNB are located at the top of the chart, meaning it has the best Yield-to-Worst from the group. However, together INBKZ and INBKL are the only that are not rated by S&P. Except for AQNA and AQNB, the rest of the baby bonds carry an investment-grade rating.

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll leave only that securities that are not callable yet, trade above par, and have a positive YTC. Let's examine the Yield curve of all BDCs' baby bonds.

Source: Author's database

Take note that except for PBB and PBY, all other securities are not rated by any of the big three rating agencies.

7. Ex-Dividend Dates:

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

There are 3 securities called for this month:

Scorpio Bulkers 7.50% Senior Notes due 9/15/2019 (SLTB)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Apollo Investment Corp 6.875% Senior Notes due 7/15/2043 (AIY)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

And...

Newtek Business Services Corp., 7.5% Notes due 9/2022 (NEWTZ)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPO:

Only one baby bond was issued for the past 1 month: Newtek Business Services Corp., 5.75% Notes Due 08/1/2024 (NEWTL). It is curious that the company uses the same ticker symbol as an old issue that was redeemed on March 23, last year. The company used the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem its outstanding 2022 Notes (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) on 08/29/2019, thereby saving itself an annual rate of impressing 1.75%

Source: Author's spreadsheet

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved since the start of the month. A clearly quite positive month with the large majority of being "up" for the past 30 days.

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks look like at the mid of August. After the amazing New Year's rally, the prices of all fixed-income securities seem sky high and slowly the rally is still going on. In fact, yields fell with each month and there is no correction since December last year. Despite the more hawkish than expected Fed, the fixed-income remained bullish, and it is still hard to find a worthy stock without adding some extra credit risk. The pursuit of decent returns is becoming more and more severe. At this point, one of the best issues without any call risk and with relatively low credit risk is the PSEC's baby bond, PBC. With 5.50% YTW, it can easily be hedged with PBB if needed. Another baby bond I like is QVCD. It trades close to its par value, is investment grade, and gives a quite good return at a rate of 6.43%.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 08/19/2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

