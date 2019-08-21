Buying Greenbrier
About: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)
by: Patrick Doyle
Summary
After being bearish on this name for several months, I'm going to start building a position.
I think the dividend is sustainable, and I demonstrate this by looking at cash from operations and net income.
Although some questions remain about manufacturing in general and the ARI acquisition in particular, I'm confident enough to buy at this price.
Since I published my most recent article that was critical of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), the shares are down ~20%. While this is gratifying on some level, the fact is that at