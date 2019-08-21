I Told You About Kraft Heinz's Goodwill - More Trouble Ahead

The company's Q3 has historically been a weaker quarter compared to the beginning of the year. That plus the pulled guidance makes me think the rest of 2019 will be tough for shareholders.

The negative news just keeps pouring in for Kraft Heinz (KHC). First it was the -36% dividend cut and the $15B Goodwill Impairment charge (which I warned about back in 2017 in my Seeking Alpha article: Kraft Heinz's Intangible Assets Might Not Be As Valuable As Presented). Then came the warnings from the NASDAQ and S&P 500 for filing their 10-k late. Now, they've continued their tardy behavior with 2 more late 10-q's, the most recent finally filed on August 13th, 2019.

Since all of the devastating news, analysts have mixed opinions. Piper Jaffray recently called a bottom, and Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale upgraded KHC from their Underweight and Sell ratings respectively. Of course, many other analysts have downgraded the stock, especially after that double whammy of bad news back in February.

But, there could be hope on the horizon as the company hired a new CEO, and started to unwind some of its brands for better financial stability and efficiency. Before we get too excited, however, we need to understand that turnaround stories take time. While a low valuation such as a P/B under 1 and dividend yield above 5% can make for a tempting offer, it's usually better to wait for tangible improvements in the company's financials before taking a value play. The goodwill and intangible asset impairments aren't just a slap on the wrist and be done with it story. It was because of lower profitability and earnings power that these assets got written down, and so that usually means a tough future ahead and a long road to better profitability. So let's look at the latest 10-q and see how the company has done since.

For the 2Q 2019 quarter, the company's Net Sales dropped from $6.69B to $6.406B YOY. For the YTD, that represents a drop from $12.994B to $12.365B YOY which doesn't seem too bad. But, the financials from 2018 were restated, so we have to keep those YOY numbers in context. For perhaps a better visualization on this quarter's results compared to the company's recent history, let's examine this chart:

Remember that the large jump in 2015 was mostly due to the merger, and not anything organically inside the business. While Net Sales haven't improved since the merger, it hasn't dropped terribly even after the large $15B impairment, which is encouraging. The chart for Diluted EPS tells a more sobering tale, and represents one of the major reasons behind the disappointment on Wall Street:

I've included Shares Outstanding because it gives context on EPS. Since shares outstanding fell in this 3 year period, we can deduce that the levels of EPS were supported by a falling shares outstanding figure and not necessarily indicative of real profits for the business. The diluted EPS is down around 25-50% since the 3Y period started depending on which quarter you're examining, as the last 2 quarters have a range of $0.33 - $0.37 since the big $15B impairment (also shown with the steep drop in EPS). As a prospective investor, I'd want to see improvements in EPS that are noticeably better than the improvements from share dilution (in this case repurchases).

2019 Q3 and Q4 Outlook

To try and get a feel for how the last 2 quarters of 2019 will fare for the company, let's look at its historical Quarterly EPS. If certain quarters tend to be more profitable than others due to a cyclical nature of the business, then we can think on whether the damage is (likely) fully represented or not.

Ignoring the two big anomalies in the data (Q4 2018 at -$10.31 and Q4 2017 at $6.47), it seems like the rest of the history is somewhat inconclusive (though data before 2016 suggests that Q1 & Q2 have been stronger than Q3 & Q4). 2018's strongest quarters happened Q1 and Q2, while 2017's strongest quarter was Q2, and 2016's strongest quarter was Q1 and Q4. To me, this suggests that Q3 will be a tougher one than 2019 Q1 and 2019 Q2 have been, but I don't think so much so to cause negative earnings. Perhaps investors should wait and see until after this report to whether the damage is fully realized or not (personally I'm waiting for a new 10-k with positive earnings before making a potential play for a bottom).

What worries me more is the fact that the company pulled guidance for the rest of the year, as CFO David Knopf explained in the latest earnings call (transcript link):

Chris Growe Yes, that makes good sense. And thank you for that color there. I had a quick question for David. Just do you expect -- you're not giving guidance for the year, but if you could provide us some context around FX and variable compensation and non-key commodity? Are those figures you can update today David or you would wait to get more information on those? David Knopf Yes, Chris, thanks for the question. So, like Miguel said, we're not providing at this point guidance. But I can give some additional color on some of the items below the line. So we continue to expect up to $0.25 of unfavorability below adjusted EBITDA line for the full year relative to 2018. And this negative impact will be greater in the second half relative to what we saw in the first half for a couple different reasons. First off, the largest driver is tax. We have some discrete benefits in the first half, whereas we expect some discrete costs within the back half of the year. Second, we did see some FX favorability in the first half in other income that may flip in the second half. Third, related to incentive based comp, will have a significant expense in the second half of the year. And this is due to the timing of the delayed filings of our 10-K and our 10-Qs whereas we typically expect that to happen in the first half of the full year. And then finally, we may see some higher interest expense in the second half as well.

These developments are cause for concern for me looking out into 2019's Q3 and Q4. Not only will the adjusted EBITDA line cause a drag on EPS, but the interest expense will damper profitability on top of the possibility of a weaker Q3 compared to the rest based on recent history.

Also, the company recently charged another Goodwill impairment, this time to the tune of $1.2B (causing the stock to fall -13% premarket). As CFO David Knopf stated on the call, impairment testing happens in 2Q every year at KHC. Waiting for a 2Q where the company books no impairment charges would likely also be a prudent move for investors looking to get in.

Long Term Outlook

But outside of trying to time the market for this stock, I think it's prudent to look at the company's long term health. Many current shareholders or prospective shareholders will be thinking about this, whether they agree with my viewpoints on profitability or not.

Circling back from my previous article on the company's assets, let's return to the balance sheet now that the impairments are realized. What I see inside of here is encouraging for the long term.

Source: KHC 2019 10-k

There was an increase in Long-term debt (8.7%), but not one too concerning considering all of the moving pieces behind what's transpired lately. Goodwill and Intangible assets are obviously down YOY and that effect to the balance sheet has been realized in the annual 10-k.

From a Debt to Equity standpoint (Total Liabilities / Shareholder's Equity is how I like to define it), the company is right at 0.998. That's a good metric if the company can hold it around there. Long Term Debt to Equity stands at 0.594. I took a peek at the 10-q again to see if either of these metrics materially changed since the annual report. In fact, both of these improved at 0.997 and 0.557 respectively. Of course the quarterly reports aren't final figures, aren't audited and could be adjusted in the 10-k, but this is a positive sign. I expect the balance sheet picture to only improve over time, as the various asset sales close.

Takeaway: Bearish Short Term, Bullish Long Term

I generally like many of the Kraft Heinz brands and the core of its business model. I do believe the company will rebound and one day be a strong divided play again. But, I'm not ready to call a bottom just yet. Knowing the way that I invest, I'm betting I'll be late to the party. But I'd rather be safe than sorry, and I don't think the smoke has cleared just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.