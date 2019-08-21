Commodities  | Market Outlook

Natural Gas: LNG Demand Hits New All-Time High

by: HFIR Energy
Summary

For our short-term trades, we are looking at going back long UGAZ if the mid-September warmth follows through.

Welcome to the LNG demand edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect +62 Bcf for the week ending Aug. 16. A build of +62 Bcf would be compared to the +51 Bcf five-year average and +48 Bcf last year.

LNG demand hits new all-time high

LNG demand is picking back up following the maintenance in late July to early August.

LNG feed gas hit an all-time high today and we expect the year-end exit to be around ~7.5 Bcf/d as there are delays with start-ups for the remaining projects this year.

Elevated LNG exports will go a long way in helping alleviate the market surplus we are currently seeing. Implied surplus over the next five weeks is around ~1.94 Bcf/d.

You can see the comparison in the chart above. The surplus we are seeing today rivals that of the one we saw in 2015.

On a relative basis, we can see the surplus translating to storage builds higher than the five-year average with the deficit narrowing to just ~40 Bcf by the middle of September.

Our EOS estimate is 3.735 Tcf, which is above the 3.7 Tcf five-year average.

If we adjust the weather outlook to show cooling demand matching that of the 30-year average, the implied surplus in the market today is ~3 Bcf/d. Taking into account the increase in production and demand, we estimate that the production increase into year-end will offset all the demand increases leaving the surplus unchanged.

As a result, lower 48 production needs to decrease back to ~91 Bcf/d just to balance the market even with the increase in LNG demand coming. This would represent a drop of ~1.5 Bcf/d from today's level along with taking into account any future production increases.

Short-Term Trade

As for the short-term trade, we are seeing a rather interesting set-up. We sold our UGAZ position last week for a small gain, but the weather outlook by mid-September has turned warmer yet again. This along with positioning massively skewed to the bear side coupled with positive technicals indicate to us that we should still see a rally to $2.30 in the near term.

We will be looking at putting on another UGAZ trade if the weather outlook cooperates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UGAZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.