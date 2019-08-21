Natural Gas: LNG Demand Hits New All-Time High

For our short-term trades, we are looking at going back long UGAZ if the mid-September warmth follows through.

On a relative basis, we can see the surplus translating to storage builds higher than the five-year average with the deficit narrowing to just ~40 Bcf by the middle of September.

Elevated LNG exports will go a long way in helping alleviate the market surplus we are currently seeing. Implied surplus over the next five weeks is around ~1.94 Bcf/d.

LNG feed gas hit an all-time high today and we expect year-end exit to be around ~7.5 Bcf/d as there are delays with start-ups for the remaining projects this year.

We expect +62 Bcf for the week ending Aug. 16. A build of +62 Bcf would be compared to the +51 Bcf five-year average and +48 Bcf last year.

Welcome to the LNG demand edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

LNG demand hits new all-time high

LNG demand is picking back up following the maintenance in late July to early August.

You can see the comparison in the chart above. The surplus we are seeing today rivals that of the one we saw in 2015.

Our EOS estimate is 3.735 Tcf, which is above the 3.7 Tcf five-year average.

If we adjust the weather outlook to show cooling demand matching that of the 30-year average, the implied surplus in the market today is ~3 Bcf/d. Taking into account the increase in production and demand, we estimate that the production increase into year-end will offset all the demand increases leaving the surplus unchanged.

As a result, lower 48 production needs to decrease back to ~91 Bcf/d just to balance the market even with the increase in LNG demand coming. This would represent a drop of ~1.5 Bcf/d from today's level along with taking into account any future production increases.

Short-Term Trade

As for the short-term trade, we are seeing a rather interesting set-up. We sold our UGAZ position last week for a small gain, but the weather outlook by mid-September has turned warmer yet again. This along with positioning massively skewed to the bear side coupled with positive technicals indicate to us that we should still see a rally to $2.30 in the near term.

We will be looking at putting on another UGAZ trade if the weather outlook cooperates.

We will be watching weather models closely

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UGAZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.