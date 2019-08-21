Semiconductor Stocks: It's About Being Diligent

It's time for investors to be more diligent when investing in chip stocks.

Despite the positive outlook for the semiconductor sector, not every semiconductor stock will have a bright future.

Tech stocks have remained at the center stage of stock market investments throughout the last couple of decades. However, the ride for tech stocks has not been a smooth one, especially considering the fact that inflated tech stocks lead to the dotcom bubble which wiped off billions of dollars off global equity markets. Nonetheless, tech stocks including billion-dollar names such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) were instrumental in driving the markets to record highs in 2019.

The semiconductor sector is closely monitored by many tech investors to identify potential investment opportunities. Considering the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, it's proving to be a difficult task to predict the U-turns of semiconductor stocks. With all the technological developments that are driving the global economy forward, it's easy to assume that the semiconductor industry is primed for a significant rebound.

Not every assumption turns out to be correct, which makes it important to dig deep to identify the dynamics driving the semiconductor industry to assess whether now is the right time to invest in chip stocks.

Despite a sell-off in May, semiconductor stocks have outperformed the market in 2019

Earnings misses by a majority of semiconductor firms triggered a sell-off of semiconductor stocks in May. However, with the recent rebound of overall markets, semiconductor stocks have quickly recovered.

The year-to-date (YTD) performance of semiconductor stocks easily trumps that of the broad market, as measured by the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

The YTD performance of the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) vs. the S&P 500 Index

(Source - Yahoo Finance)

The primary reason behind the positive performance of semiconductor stocks in 2019 is the optimism surrounding the rollout of 5G technology and the increasing shift on a global basis to use smart devices. However, the trade war between the U.S. and China needs to be monitored closely as well since adverse developments from this end could turn out to be a too difficult challenge to overcome for the semiconductor industry.

Internet of Things is a catalyst for the industry growth

Consumer trends are dynamically changing. The growth of smart devices underpins the importance of the semiconductor industry to evolve in order to meet the growing demands of consumers. From light bulbs to children's toys to vehicles, an increasing number of products are being connected to the internet and developers and manufacturers of these products are continuing to research for ways and means to connect their products to the internet to provide a seamless and smart experience to end-users of their products.

The global smart home market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% through 2023, which provides a robust opportunity for semiconductor manufacturers to secure contracts with developers of smart home products.

(Source - IDC)

Even though the expected growth of the global smart home market is good news for the semiconductor industry, not every company will benefit equally. It's imperative to identify companies that are working on securing long-term contracts with manufacturers of smart home devices as these companies will most likely outpace the growth of others.

The invention of autonomous vehicles marks another important milestone for the semiconductor industry. As billions of dollars are put on the table by industry-leading automobile companies, demand for advanced chips will soar to new highs as the functionality of self-driving or autonomous vehicles depends primarily on the capacity of chips. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the obvious name that comes to mind when it comes to autonomous vehicles, but many other billion-dollar companies are eyeing this space.

Below table comprises of some of the companies that are looking to make a difference by embracing autonomous vehicle concepts. These companies will eventually turn out to be significant players in determining the future of the semiconductor industry.

Company Project Apple Building an employee transportation network with autonomous vehicles. Currently owns 66 self-driving minivans on the road in California Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) The first company to test self-driving in Singapore. Working on collaborating with ride-hail services such as Uber and Lyft to develop the concept of self-driving Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) Unveiled an autonomous A8 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) Plans to deploy self-driving cars on the road by 2021 Ford (NYSE:F) Plans to deploy self-driving cars on the road by 2021 Honda (NYSE:HMC) In collaboration with Waymo, the company is planning to finalize its first autonomous vehicle soon Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Plans to deploy self-driving cars on the road by 2025 Jaguar and Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) Will deploy a fleet of 100 self-driving research vehicles in the United Kingdom by 2021 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/Renault (OTC:RNSDF) Plans to unveil its first autonomous vehicle by 2020

(Source - Company filings)

As the automobile industry experiences rapid changes by way of the introduction of autonomous vehicles, the semiconductor industry should thrive upon the additional demand for chips created by these automobile companies. It's important to analyze which semiconductor companies are standing out from the rest of the crowd by forming strategic, long-term partnerships.

Chipmakers that enter into such strategic, long-term partnerships with smart device manufacturers and leading automobile companies could secure profits for many years to come.

The rollout of 5G technology is another good news for the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are at the core of 5G technology and the demand for existing and new chips will soar as 5G technology is embraced by major regions in the world by 2020.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning creates more room to grow

Since its emergence in the 1950s, Artificial Intelligence has made progress in leaps and bounds. Processing data has never been more important than it is today, and this is fueling the growth for machine learning and AI as there's no other way for companies to process billions of data points. The semiconductor industry is right in the middle of this growth story.

The technology stack for AI contains nine layers. One of those layers represents chips.

(Source - McKinsey)

With the growth of AI, semiconductor companies will find greater demand for their existing chips but could also benefit by developing novel technologies such as workload-specific AI accelerators.

Research by McKinsey reveals that AI-related semiconductors will grow at a staggering 18% annually through 2025, whereas semiconductors that are not related to AI will grow at a meager 3-4% annually over the same period.

(Source - McKinsey)

Once again, as investors, it's important to distinguish between semiconductor manufacturers that deal with AI-related chips and others that do not deal with AI-related chips. Growth estimations for both these segments clearly indicate where to place bets.

The escalating trade war and the possibility of an economic slowdown are concerns

In the midst of the escalating trade war with the U.S., Chinese technology giants including Huawei are facing the threat of losing access to American technology. It's clear that the U.S. chip industry is decades ahead of China, even though the latter is ramping up its own semiconductor industry.

In case the U.S. decides to cut off China from access to U.S. technology, American-based semiconductor companies will certainly take a hit as some of the Chinese companies are major partners with whom these U.S.-based companies deal with.

The escalating trade war has so far lead to drastic price movements in chip stocks over the last couple of years.

(Source - Bloomberg)

If the trade war escalates further, which is likely to happen, semiconductor stocks will remain volatile despite positive developments that we discussed earlier. As investors, it would pay to remain patient with investments in the semiconductor industry as volatility driven by trade war concerns could prove out to be a temporary concern, especially considering the positive developments that will help the industry grow in the long term.

On top of the trade war concerns, there's the risk of a slowdown in global economic growth. The trade war is only aggravating the situation. The World Bank projects economic growth to slow down considerably through 2021, which poses a risk to the continued growth of the semiconductor industry. A slowdown in economic growth on a global scale will force companies to pause their growth operations, which would significantly reduce the demand for chipmakers.

Conclusion

The semiconductor industry has outperformed the broad market in 2019 and there are various positive developments supporting the thesis that semiconductor stocks will continue to provide stellar returns to investors. However, it pays to be selective and identify the chipmakers who cater to growth companies that will demand advanced chips for many years to come. The trade war and the possibility of an economic slowdown pose a threat to the semiconductor industry, which emphasizes the importance of investing in chip stocks that are trading at attractive valuation multiples and possibly at deeply undervalued levels. Patience is the key to investing in the semiconductor industry as these stocks will be volatile over the next couple of years.

