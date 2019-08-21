Recession Is A Stimulus For Alphabet

The experience of Russia proves that the economic slowdown is a good stimulus for the Internet advertising market.

In such a situation, you have to think about the consequences of a possible recession for the company whose shares you own.

There are many market signals that indicate a high probability of a recession in the USA and the world in the coming years.

The UST 10-2 year yield being narrowed to zero as well as reaching the historical minimum of the UST 30-year yield are the market signals that indicate a high probability of a recession in the USA in the forthcoming year or two:

The fact that the world economy is nearing a recession is obvious from the dynamics of business activity:

Global PMI Tracker

Source: Bloomberg

As for Alphabet’s revenue structure dynamics, there is an obvious trend towards a decrease in the proportion of advertising revenues. Despite this, the digital advertising market will remain the dominant market for the company in the coming decade:

So... further, I can add a lot of expert and logical judgments on what effect the possible economic slowdown will have on the digital advertising market, but instead, I suggest that we consider a specific case in Russia.

The introduction of anti-Russian sanctions in 2014, as well as the collapse of oil prices, have led to a GDP decline in 2015 by 2.8%:

Due to the high sensitivity of advertising budgets to the economic factors, the advertising market in Russia declined by 10% YOY in that year. The only sector that avoided the decline was Internet advertising:

In 2016, the Russian advertising market grew by 11.5% YOY, completely offsetting the fall of the previous year. The segment of online advertising increased by 21% YOY - almost twice faster than the market.

The fact that Russian companies did not reduce their online advertising costs in a down economy shows high immunity of the Internet advertising segment to a slower economic growth.

Bottom line

In my opinion, the experience of Russia proves that the economic slowdown is a good stimulus for businesses to develop the Internet advertising market to the detriment of traditional forms of advertising. In any case, in the midst of economic difficulties, this item of expenditure in companies’ budgets is the least likely to be reduced. Or perhaps, which is not without logic, it will be increased in order to attract new customers. Therefore, in my opinion, Alphabet is not as vulnerable to a possible recession as, say, newspapers and traditional TV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.