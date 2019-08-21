Lumentum: Government Policy Is A Wildcard

Government policy is still a wildcard that could disrupt business at Lumentum, despite all the progress made so far.

Lumentum has made some progress in reducing its reliance on Apple, even though the latter remains its most important customer.

Lumentum’s stock dropped when restrictions were put on Huawei, but it now appears that the restrictions are not as big a problem.

Lumentum (LITE) managed to beat FQ4 top-line and bottom-line estimates. In addition, Lumentum’s EPS and revenue forecast for FQ1 2020 was better than expected. As a result, the stock rallied after the release of the FQ4 2019 earnings report on August 8th. However, Lumentum is no stranger to big swings in the value of the stock as many investors are probably aware of.

For instance, the stock lost more than a third of its value in May when China and the U.S. escalated their trade war instead of coming to a deal as had been expected. The U.S. government also put China’s Huawei on its Entity List in May, which means that U.S. companies are restricted in doing business with Huawei. Prior to that, Lumentum suffered a similar drop in November due to weakness in iPhone sales.

Weak sales of iPhones at Apple and Huawei restrictions are problematic for a company like Lumentum. That is because two of its biggest sources of revenue happen to be Apple and Huawei, which contribute 30% and 11% respectively according to the company’s fiscal 2018 Form 10-K report.

However, Lumentum’s FQ4 2019 earnings call seems to suggest that there is reason to be optimistic despite the concerns that some investors have. Lumentum’s FQ1 2020 guidance is a reflection of that optimism. It appears that the issues surrounding Huawei and Apple may not be as bad as some had feared. To understand whether that is warranted, we need to take a closer look at what was said in the earnings call.

FQ4 2019 earnings

Before turning to the earnings call, it’s important to take a look at Lumentum’s latest earnings report for some background information. As mentioned previously, Lumentum managed to beat both the top and bottom line. The table below lists the latest numbers as reported by Lumentum. Note that the quarterly results for fiscal 2019 include the impact of the Oclaro acquisition starting from December 2018.

FQ4 2019 FY2019 Revenue $404.6M $1565.3M Net income (loss) ($25.8M) ($36.4M)

Forecast FQ1 2020 Revenue $435-455M EPS (non-GAAP) $1.12-1.26

Lumentum reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 and revenue of $404.6M for FQ4. The outlook for FQ1 2020 expects revenue of $435-455M and EPS of $1.12-1.26. The midpoint for revenue and EPS are substantially higher than consensus estimates, which expected $439.8M and $1.11 respectively.

FQ4 2019 earnings call

The good news wasn’t restricted to just improved guidance. Lumentum also addressed the two issues that had weighed on the stock: Huawei and weak iPhone sales. Management stated the following in the FQ4 earnings call:

“Now turning to the fourth quarter. net revenue for the fourth quarter was $404.6 million, which was down 7% sequentially due to lower sales to Huawei and the expected decline in lasers.”

So Lumentum did take a hit in FQ4 due to the restrictions imposed on Huawei. The effect is expected to last into the new quarter, although it’s difficult to make accurate estimates. From the FQ4 earnings call:

“Sales to Huawei were down 25% sequentially in the fourth quarter as a result of these actions. Looking to the first quarter, we expect sales to Huawei to be flat to down sequentially, as you can imagine the very dynamic nature of the current geopolitical situation as to the challenges of projecting future Huawei revenues.”

But even though Lumentum got hit by Huawei restrictions, the company was able to partially compensate for the loss by increasing sales to other customers. From the FQ4 earnings call:

“In the fourth quarter, telecom revenue declined 6% sequentially due to lower shipments to Huawei, partially offsetting the Huawei decline was growth in other customers. Despite the geopolitical disruption during the fourth quarter, we again, achieved record ROADM revenue. We were able to partially offset lost Huawei ROADM revenue in the quarter through sales to other customers after we redirected manufacturing capacity to them late in the quarter.”

More importantly, Lumentum determined that it’s possible to continue doing business with Huawei because not all of its products fall under export restrictions. From the FQ4 earnings call:

“Subsequently, we completed a detailed analysis of the products we supply to Huawei and determined that certain products were not subject to export administration regulations. We resumed shipments of these products late in the quarter after putting in place new business processes to ensure compliance with government requirements on an ongoing basis.”

In fact, after close examination, it appears that most of what Huawei buys from Lumentum is not subject to U.S. Export Administration Regulations or U.S. EAR. From the FQ4 earnings call:

“So, I don’t want to comment on specific products, but I would say that the vast majority of our products are not subject to EAR.”

In addition, demand outside of Huawei is strong. From the FQ4 earnings call:

“Looking to the first quarter, we expect telecom revenue will be flat to up sequentially. Telecom customer demand outside of Huawei is strong.”

Lumentum also addressed the second issue that has led to concern. Lumentum appears to have made some headway in reducing its reliance on Apple with regard to 3D sensing. Thanks to these efforts, revenue increased more than expected in FQ4. From the FQ4 earnings call:

“Turning to our industrial and consumer product lines, which includes 3D sensing. Fourth quarter revenue was up 13%. This growth was larger than our prior guidance for both industrial diodes and 3D sensing lasers.”

The company expects the momentum to continue in the new fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to increase in the first half of fiscal 2020 compared to the year before. From the FQ4 earnings call:

“Taking into account, the accelerated four quarter shipments and expectations around global smartphone volumes and our market share, we expect 3D sensing revenue in the first half of fiscal 2020 be slightly up from the first half of fiscal 2019. We continue to make good progress on 3D sensing customers worldwide, including in world-facing applications.”

Lumentum’s outlook calls for more design wins that will see more smartphone manufacturers adopt its 3D sensing solutions. From the FQ4 earnings call:

“based on customer activity, we expect the major smartphone manufacturers to introduce products with new world-facing capabilities in calendar 2020. this combined with increased customer demand for smartphones driven by future 5g availability, should drive a significant increase in 3D sensing market in calendar 2020 and 2021. We are very well positioned for this growth up – growing opportunities.”

In a nutshell, Lumentum seems to have addressed the two major issues that have given it problems. The Huawei restrictions are not as severe as initially expected and other customers are compensating for the slight hit in revenue. Lumentum is also broadening the customer base of its 3D sensing products and is on its way to becoming not as reliant on a single customer.

Why Lumentum needs to reduce its reliance on Apple

The latter is very important. Lumentum happens to be a company that is heavily exposed to Apple and the sales of iPhones in particular. Lumentum is the primary supplier of components needed in Apple’s Face ID. Unfortunately, sales of iPhones have been weak in recent quarters. According to Canalys, Apple’s unit shipments dropped again by double digits in Q2.

Q2 2018 shipments Q2 2018 share Q2 2019 shipments Q2 2019 share YoY Samsung 72.6M 21.4% 76.9M 23.2% +6% Huawei 54.3M 16.0% 58.7M 17.7% +8% Apple 41.3M 12.2% 36.0M 10.9% -13% Xiaomi 32.2M 9.5% 32.1M 9.7% -1% Oppo 30.6M 9.0% 30.6M 9.2% 0% Others 108.7M 32.0% 97.6M 29.4% -10% Total 339.7M - 331.8M - -2%

While the market shrank by 2%, Apple declined by 13%. Weak iPhone sales are no good for Apple suppliers and that includes Lumentum. It’s therefore important that Lumentum finds alternatives and diversifies. If Lumentum is able to score some Android wins, then that would go a long way in compensating for the slack in iPhone sales.

Investor takeaways

Lumentum seems to be on the right track. Not only did it beat earnings estimates, but its forecast suggest that there is more good news to come. The two issues that people have been concerned about seem to be on the wane. Lumentum can continue to do business with Huawei and the company’s dependence on Apple is being reduced.

However, it’s important to remember that U.S. Export Administration Regulations are not set in stone, but subject to change. If the U.S. government makes changes to regulations, then it’s possible that Lumentum may be barred from supplying components to Huawei that are currently allowed under existing regulations. In other words, Lumentum is not out of the woods regarding Huawei. The company could still take a sizable hit if business with one of its largest customers is completely or severely curtailed.

Another wildcard is what happens in the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. While Apple has thus far managed to stay out of the dispute, it’s not inconceivable that could change in the near future. For instance, China could decide to retaliate against the U.S. by explicitly boycotting Apple products. That would affect all of Apple's suppliers, including Lumentum.

Bottom line, investors need to keep an eye on government policy because it has the potential to sway the fortunes of a company like Lumentum. Lumentum may have made some progress in diversifying, but Apple remains its most important customer by far. If Apple becomes a casualty in the trade war, then Lumentum is certain to feel the impact. For better or worse, Lumentum will get dragged along if Apple and Huawei are having issues.

