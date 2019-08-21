Cloudera: I Know You Deceived Me, Now Here's A Surprise

We are only at the start of Cloud evolution and it’s those companies that can change their models to reflect the present and path to the future that will survive.

The new Cloudera management team needs to define The Who of what the Company is and isn't.

The title of this article is from The Who’s classic “I Can (Icahn) See for Miles and Miles and Miles.” Like Roger Daltrey who sees long lines of people for miles and miles and miles, I can see the reasons why investors might be lining up to buy this beaten-down company. As you can tell by now from any of my writings, I need to maintain a sense of humor as Cloudera (CLDR) has put me half way to Chapter 11. As I’m now at Chapter 5 ½, hopefully the fix will be apparent to all with the fourth quarter 2020 earnings call in March 2020. That covers the time to when the new free-based model has fully been implemented per the company’s blog release of July 10, 2019. Additionally (and hopefully) with the new CDP (Cloudera Data Platform), the company may have navigated its path to find a true and prosperous course going forward.

However, before any vision can be realized, Cloudera’s new management team must see what went wrong starting top down. With the past a guide to the present, then a clear vision can be presented of the future to the investor world. Defining what Cloudera is and isn’t is important in that a company without a message as to what they do will be lost in the stockpile of failed companies.

In my last article, “Cloudera-The Truth is Out There,” an addendum to the original article was added to state in no explicit terms that I had any connection to any investment group or publication other than my relationship with Seeking Alpha. Near the end of the article I stated, “now for the first time since I’ve invested in Cloudera, I can see the path to success.” My article was submitted to Seeking Alpha prior to the time Carl Icahn announced his over 5% interest in the company.

It’s my past investment experience of more than 40 years and hands-on management background where I’ve realize when things are going wrong you need to sit down and drill down to what exactly transpired. Without a clear vision of the past you’re bound to repeat mistakes.

With Carl Icahn’s team being given two seats on the board, a top-down analytical approach needs to follow that drills down on management forecasts the past two quarters (fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2020) that shows the variables where the financial team used were so far off from the reality of what transpired. Once corrected more reliable modeling can be projected going forward. Were the errors caused, as I suggested in my previous article, from the timing of the decision to go to an open source model? Is the technology just not that good and companies are fleeing to options based on several factors? Were the modeling errors caused by management stating companies are waiting for the new CDP (Cloudera Data Platform) to come out in September (2019) before committing? Whatever caused the modeling errors they need to be corrected going forward. There is no excuse for Cloudera’s financial team putting out projections the past two quarters that were so far off from reality.

Icahn’s team is extremely proficient at correcting past problems when the reasons for the source problem(s) can be so obvious. The new management team can correct projections going forward to reflect a more accurate reality of the company and with that the street cred the investment world constantly seeks.

At the same time Cloudera’s management needs to define who they are. Management in the past repeatedly stated they are going up against Amazon’s AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft’s Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) and others that have a large cloud presence. Articles I’ve read suggest it’s Databricks, MonzoDB, Redis Labs, etc., etc.

As Roger Daltrey and The Who once questioned:

Well, who are you? (who are you? who, who, who, who?) I really wanna know (who are you? who, who, who, who?) Tell me, who are you? (who are you? who, who, who, who?) Cause I really wanna know (who are you? who, who, who, who?)

Now with the July 10, 2019, blog post, Cloudera management believes the company is the next Red Hat. It’s like Cloudera has become a chameleon stock transforming themselves into the flavor of the day.

My belief still is the major asset - the workforce of engineers specializing in a technology that's transforming itself like the evolution of the database worksheet. The spreadsheet started with a technology known as HAL, evolving into Lotus before finally leading to Excel. The Excel spreadsheets over time became what all good tech software becomes, user friendly and more functional.

However again, a consistent message needs to be told to the investing public. If we’re this confused, just think if your one of the sales reps at Cloudera how they feel in trying to keep existing customers and recruit new ones. Please, new Cloudera management tell us once and for all, “who are you?”

What Icahn brings to the table is a proven history on how to maximize shareholder returns. As of this writing his company ownership has been capped out at 20% in exchange for two seats on the board. Once the Street saw his group wasn’t trying to flip Cloudera for a higher price, the stock dropped from over $7/share and is lingering in the $6 range. What the Street misses here is that if you are looking for undervalued companies that are undervalued for a reason that can be fixed, why sell before the fix is in? Icahn’s strength is bottom fishing. In this market, stocks like Cloudera are tough to find as much of the market is fully priced.

In my case I thought I saw an undervalued company when I first took a position in CLDR, but afterwards I couldn’t imagined it dropping as low as it did. In the investment world, as in real life, it’s always woulda, coulda, shoulda. I’m no exception to the rule.

Once the fixes are set in place, history suggests there will be a point in time Icahn will sell his position. After the Icahn Lift his team had no intention to sell or take control of the company as all that he wanted was two board seats and a say in steering the ship in the correct direction. The Icahn Lift from an article by Lenny Lubitz of Business Leaders (June 25, 2019) is, “increase in stock price caused by the anticipation that Icahn would uncover shareholder value.” There are different phases and terms used to describe what transpires as it relates to Icahn’s attempts to extract maximum value, but I will safe those for later articles and charts showing Icahn’s entry and exit points and stating the why.

Icahn’s philosophy in why he took a large position in Cloudera is his focus is on the entire business and not the quarterly earnings and forward-looking statements Wall Street analysts focus on. He buys assets, looking at special situations finding out why the company has underperformed, and help finds a fix.

The “kill the messenger” mentality against this company will then be alleviated after a few quarters release of forward-looking information that proves to be correct… assuming it’s positive. Going forward after that it’s how Cloudera positions itself to evolve as part of the cloud universe that will change over the coming decades. It’s the Darwinian Survival of the Fittest that will ultimately determine the winners and losers in a game that has only started to play out.

Hopefully I’m right this time as “I Don’t Want to Get Fooled Again!”

