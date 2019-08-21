Sterling Construction Expands To Adjacent Market With Plateau Excavation Buy

STRL is continuing to acquire firms in adjacent markets with greater than 15% margins as it seeks to diversify its revenue sources.

Plateau provides construction excavation services to a variety of growing industries in the U.S. Southeast.

Sterling Construction has agreed to acquire Plateau Excavation for $400 million.

Quick Take

Sterling Construction (STRL) announced it has agreed to acquire Plateau Excavation for $400 million.

Plateau Excavation operates as a site infrastructure improvement contractor.

With the deal, STRL is diversifying its business through acquiring firms in adjacent markets with greater than 15% margins and with growing underlying industry dynamics.

Target Company

Austell, Georgia-based Plateau Excavation was founded in 1983 to provide large-scale site infrastructure improvement and excavation contracting services to large companies in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center and warehousing, and energy sectors.

Management is headed by Founder, President, and CEO Greg Rogers.

Plateau's primary offerings include commercial, industrial, transportation, energy, and landfill services. Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by IBIS World, the US excavation contractors market was valued at around $48 billion in 2009 and is projected to reach $67.9 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 4.6% between 2009 and 2019 and a year-over-year increase of 0.7%, as shown by the graphic below:

Major vendors that provide excavation contracting in the US include:

Renfro

Koba Excavating

RE Peterson Excavating

Perry & Sons Excavating

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Sterling disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $375 million in cash plus $25 million in Sterling stock and seller notes.

STRL said it will finance the deal as follows:

Sterling plans to finance the transaction and replace its current borrowing facility with a new $400 million term loan together with a $75 million revolving credit facility, for which it has received a financing commitment from BMO Harris Bank N.A., and its available cash balance.

Management expects that, excluding transaction costs, the deal will be accretive to earnings per share and produce free cash flow by the fourth quarter of 2019.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial figures indicates that as of June 30, 2019, Sterling had $71.7 million in cash and equivalents and $325.2 million in total liabilities of which long-term debt represented $66.5 million.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($8.4 million).

In the past 12 months, STRL's stock price has dropped 25.1% vs. the U.S. Construction industry's fall of 12.8% and the broader overall U.S. market's rise of 0.3%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped significantly from a high in mid-2017, although appears to be roughly even recently, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Sterling is acquiring Plateau as part of a stated aim to expand into adjacent markets with greater than 15% margins.

As STRL stated in the deal announcement, the acquisition's top two rationales are that it:

Provides Sterling with diversification of revenue streams, a broad range of high-quality customers in rapidly growing end markets, increasing profitability and cash flow, and reduced execution risk for the Company overall. Geographic expansion into growing Southeast U.S. market where Sterling has no presence, in addition to opportunities created by Plateau's newfound exposure to the South and West regions where Sterling has a strong foothold.

Plateau has repeat customers that serve growing industries such as e-commerce warehouses, data centers, and distribution centers.

Additionally, this business presents a lower risk profile than Sterling's highway business while providing higher margins.

Although the stock initially sold off after the deal announcement, it has since rebounded to currently greater than 5% higher than it was pre-announcement.

The deal makes good strategic sense as Sterling seeks to diversify its revenue streams in a profitable manner.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.