Intra-Cellular Therapies: Revisiting The Investment Case

We highlight key recent news and re-examine the prospects of this biopharma stock in the paragraphs below.

The stock has fallen by 25% over the past month on disappointing trial results and a three-month delay to a critical PDUFA date.

Today, we revisit the investment case for Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI). The stock has dropped by about a quarter over the past month. A disappointing trial result and a three-month delay in a critical PDUFA date are the main culprits behind the recent decline of the stock. Based on a key upcoming catalyst, recent analyst commentary, and some big insider buying in the shares in June, the shares seem more than oversold. We re-examine this biopharma’s prospects and potential for capital appreciation from current levels in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a New York City-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drugs for the treatment of diseases and disorders of the central nervous system - specifically, neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and behavior disturbances associated with dementia.

Intra-Cellular Therapies was founded in 2002. ITCI’s inception came by way of leveraging technology from the lab of Nobel Laureate Dr. Paul Greengard. The ITCI pipeline is focused on three platforms: The ITI-007 platform, of which lumateperone is the most advanced program; the PDE platform, of which ITI-214, a PDE1 inhibitor, is the most advanced program; and their discovery platform, which includes ITI-333. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a market cap of just under $600 million after the pullback in the shares over the past month.

Recent News

On July 8th, the company disclosed results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating its primary drug candidate lumateperone in patients with bipolar depression. The first study (404) met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score versus placebo (p < 0.001). Key secondary endpoints were also met.

However, the second study (401) failed to achieve the primary endpoint. One of the primary reasons for this was the unexpectedly high response rate in the placebo arm of this particular trial. Unfortunately, in study results involving CNS diseases, this is not uncommon. After all, it is much easier to determine the shrinkage of a tumor than it is to determine if someone has become less agitated or is experiencing lower levels of dementia.

Two weeks later, news hit about cancellation of the FDA advisory committee meeting to review and discuss the company's marketing application for lumateperone for adults with schizophrenia citing "new information" pertaining to the filing, just over a week before that Ad Comm Panel was scheduled on July 31st.

On August 5th, the company said it would submit additional pre-clinical data to the FDA in support of its NDA for lumateperone. The result of all this news/actions is that lumateperone's PDUFA date has moved back three months later than originally scheduled to December 27th of this year.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Analysts seem sanguine about the prospects for Intra-Cellular Therapeutics. The current median analyst price target sits just south of $25.00 a share. Two weeks ago, RBC Capital reiterated its Buy rating and $26 price target on ITCI. Five days later, Jefferies initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $16 price target.

The company ended the first half of 2019 with approximately $285 million in cash on its balance sheet (just more than half its current market cap). Intra-Cellular is burning approximately $35 million in cash a quarter for operational and R&D costs so far in 2019.

Verdict

Trial results will have little to no impact on the company's seeking approval for lumateperone for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia. Results in those trials make approval highly likely and not be impacted by its bipolar trial results. I personally was not counting on results for these bipolar studies being positive. The three-month delay in the lumateperone is disappointing but manageable and does not impact the drug candidate’s long-term prospects.

It should also be noted that one company director added just over $3 million to his core holdings during May and June via new insider buying, a nice vote of confidence on the company's prospects. Intra-Cellular Therapies’ risk/reward profile seems attractive after the stock’s recent 25% drop. I have added exposure to this name over the past few weeks using the type of buy-write option strategies I highlight often in these pages.

