A Short-Term Look At Johnson Controls

A mistake we made in yesteryear with respect to our short-term trading strategies was going far too quickly to the implied volatility chart of the respective underlying. In the past, the implied volatility chart would have been far higher up our priority list, whereas now, we use this metric simply to decide on whether we buy option premium or sell it. Let me explain.

For example, we have a possible buying signal in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) (The Diversified Technology Company) at the moment as its 4-day moving average has now crossed over both its 9-day and 18-day moving averages. The triple crossover method is used extensively among short-term traders, especially in the futures market.

The crossover is a signal to us to investigate how the stock has been trading and to see if we should contemplate putting long deltas to work. Before we look at the volatility numbers of Johnson, we need to go through a range of steps to see if this particular stock would be suitable as a short-term play in our portfolio at this present moment in time.

Remember when dealing with trades that may last up to two months at most, the long-term fundamentals of the stock or indeed the sector come in a distant second to how we believe shares will trade over the short term. Being chartists, we believe that all fundamentals have already been baked into the price action. Therefore, let's get to those steps before finally we see how the volatility numbers look like (which essentially would decide if we were to buy or sell option premium).

Trend

As the chart shows above, the 200-day moving average has been steadily increasing since February as a result of the blistering rally the stock has enjoyed since December last year. Many short-term traders only trade stocks trading above their respective 200-day moving averages. We can see this momentum on the earnings side with $2.53 in earnings per share on top of $25+ billion in sales expected next year. So far, so good here.

Technicals

If we go to the 3-month chart, we can see that, as mentioned, we have our moving averages cross over. In fact, the share price printed a higher intra-day high on the 20th when it rose above $43 a share. Traders here may be conscious of how far we are trading above the 200 DMA. Furthermore (even though we have a moving average buy signal which is being confirmed by the MACD indicator), the stock is nowhere near being oversold, which may present a slight concern. Why? Because the potential upmove may be less due to how stocks oscillate between oversold and overbought conditions. In fact, if we look at the RSI and MACD indicators, we can see that there seem to be divergences in play. These divergences could be stating that the recent rally is about to end. Therefore, irrespective of the crossover, we need to remain cautious about getting long up here.

Volatility

If we look at the implied volatility chart over the past year, we can see that JCI's present implied volatility seems to be near the lows of its 12-month range at just above 20%. The company's most recent earnings numbers resulted in an earnings beat which fueled recent share price momentum. Suffice it to say, if we were to introduce some long deltas into our portfolio for JCI, we would most likely be looking at a debit spread instead of a credit spread. There just doesn't seem to be enough premium in those call options to consider selling them at this moment in time. We would be looking for a gradual increase of implied volatility over the next month or so, which would increase the price of the options.

To sum up, we will be watching volume trends closely over the next few days to see if shares can keep on making higher highs. Buying volume has remained strong. Let's see if this stays that way.

