The Markets Are Lining Up For A Technical Rebound (Technically Speaking For August 21)

While the markets might be aligning for a relief rally, there's a fair amount of technical resistance standing in the way of a true breakout rally.

A hard Brexit is now back on the table and a growing possibility on October 21. From the NY Times (emphasis added):

Highlighting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s determination to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 even if no divorce deal is in place, his government said as of Sept. 1 it would stop attending all European Union meetings where its vital interests were not at stake. Johnson’s office at Downing Street doubled down on the message later, stating that unless the trade backstop on the Irish border was abolished, “there’s no prospect of a deal.” The European Union, which is not known for its speedy diplomacy, took only half a day to rebuff a four-page proposal by Mr. Johnson on breaking a deadlock over ensuring a transparent border between Ireland, a member of the bloc, and Northern Ireland, which is part of Britain. The bloc said that one key part of the proposal was “incorrect” and another was “misleading.”

The Irish backstop indirectly keeps the UK in the EU's customs rules to the contravention of the hard Brexit crowd. However, since Ireland is an EU member, some type of compromise is required. Adding to the problem is that the EU has no incentive to negotiate for fear such activity will provide other member states with an incentive to leave. All this adds up to hardened positions that make a hard Brexit the most likely outcome.

Is it time to short the bond market? A series of articles in today's FT implies that it should be on the table (see here and here). The logic is straightforward: this year, the bond market has enjoyed an incredibly strong rally, based on a perception that economic weakness is just around the corner. What if the economic fundamentals snap back? For example, assume the Trump administration -- which is growing increasingly concerned about an economic slowdown -- suddenly signals a significant shift in trade policy? Or, assume the data from the EU -- which has been weaker over the last year -- suddenly starts to improve? Both of those events could cause a "taper tantrum," sending yields higher and bond prices lower. This does not mean it will happen. However, it does mean we should start to at least consider it.

The BLS has revised its establishment survey benchmark: That's a big revision. Also of note: downward revisions are more common at the end of an economic cycle than the beginning.

Let's take a look at today's performance table:

Today was the exact opposite of what we've been seeing for most of the last few weeks. Equities rallied, with the large-caps posting gains just below 1%. This was followed by small, micro, and mid-caps. The Treasury markets were off modestly.

Looking at the daily charts, it's possible to argue we're about to see a quick rebound. Let's start with the SPY: The SPY has been consolidating between the 282 and mid-290s levels for most of August. Prices have been using the 200-day EMA for technical support. Volume has been steadily declining and the MACD has given a buy signal. The QQQ has the same technical features.

But don't get too excited about the rebound yet, as small-cap indexes might hold up the rally. Micro-caps have been consolidating below all the EMAs. Should they rebound, they are are still contained by the downward sloping trend line that is connecting the series of lower highs that have been printing all year. Small-caps would have to rally 10 points before hitting the 159-160 area, which has provided resistance to the index all year. And the IJH also has 10 points before hitting resistance in the upper-190s.

At this point, an astute market observer would comment that the larger-cap indexes have outperformed smaller-caps for most of the year, meaning that a stronger rally is still possible This would, however, leave us with the same problem we've had all year: a market that continues to signal concern about top-line growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.