Barrick Gold: A Shining Star In This Gold Bull Market

At current gold prices, Barrick is still quite undervalued as it would need to increase another 30% to get to the top of that historical range.

Over the last week or two, the vast majority of gold mining stocks have been consolidating, yet Barrick Gold (GOLD) keeps increasing and hitting new highs for the year. Since the beginning of August, GOLD is up over 10% as the stock continues to outperform not only its peers but the HUI as well.

GOLD has been a shining star in this gold bull market as it's up over 91% from the September 2018 sector lows. The stock is even handily beating the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), which contains higher leveraged small and mid-cap gold miners that should, in theory, be far outperforming senior producers. But Barrick is a special case, which is why I continue to view GOLD as not only the best option amongst the large caps but one of the best options in the entire sector.

What's Been Driving The Shares Recently

Strong Q2 results released over a week ago are giving another boost to Barrick's stock as gold production came in at 1.353 million ounces - which puts the company on pace to hit the high end of the guidance range -while AISC was just $869 per ounce and well below the $870-920 AISC per ounce guidance for the year. Meanwhile, AISC for copper production was just $2.28 per pound, also well below 2019 guidance of $2.40-2.90 per pound. Barrick remains not only the lowest cost senior producer but one of the lowest cost gold miners in the world. When your output is over 5 million ounces of Au per year, and you have margins like this, your stock should command attention.

Operating cash flow was $434 million, and Barrick had yet another quarter of free cash flow generation (its fourth positive FCF quarter in a row). I also want to point out the gold market price in Q2 was $1,309 per ounce compared to $1,500+ today. If Barrick is consistently generating free cash flow at $1,200-1,300 gold, imagine what it's capable of at $1,500+ per ounce gold. Back of the envelope: (~5.5 million ounces of gold) x (another ~$250 per once margin) = $1.375 billion of additional pre-tax cash flow.

Operating cash flow dropped 17% quarter over quarter and free cash flow was about one-third of what it was in Q1, but this was the result of Barrick having a bigger tax bill in Q2 ($234 million vs. $74 million) and also paying more in interest ($137 million vs. $28 million). The June 2018 quarter had a similar increase in interest and taxes as these liabilities are typically higher in Q2 compared to Q1. If we look at adjusted EBITDA to get a better comparison to first-quarter earnings results, the $972 million posted last quarter was just a $30 million decline compared to Q1. The company is tracking well within my expectations for EBITDA as I forecast ~$1 billion of adjusted EBITDA per quarter at just over $1,300 gold - and this is before the ~$300 million of synergies from the Nevada JV kick in.

Net debt remained steady quarter-over-quarter at $3.65 billion, but I would look for this figure to move lower over the second half of this year given that gold is currently trading above $1,500 per ounce and part of the savings from the Nevada JV will start to be realized. Interest will also be lower in Q3 as they only have $169 million of interest due for the remainder of 2019 and interest in Q4 is always higher than Q3 due to the timing of payments. It's possible taxes might be higher than Q2 given the rise in the gold price, though on a percentage basis, I would look for them to be lower than last quarter's.

Valuation Remains Attractive And Many Bullish Catalysts Ahead

If we annualize the adjusted EBITDA in Q1 and Q2 of this year, Barrick will generate about $4 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. That's factoring in a $1,300 gold price. If we assume a $1,500 gold price and include the impact of the synergies from the Nevada JV (~$300 million per annum), then on a go-forward basis, Barrick would generate $5.3 billion of adjusted EBITDA per year. The $200 per ounce rise in the gold price is adding another $1+ billion to EBITDA. This puts Barrick's forward EV/EBITDA ratio at just 6.9x, and historically, Barrick has traded in the 8-9x range. At current gold prices, Barrick is still quite undervalued as it would need to increase another 30% to get to the top of that historical range.

But there is even more upside than that, as the enterprise value will be coming down (all things being equal) as net debt will decline further over the next 1-2 years. This will be accomplished via free cash flow and additional asset sales.

Barrick has officially stated that its Kalgoorlie mine in Australia is up for sale. It's also open to selling Tongon and Massawa, even though it doesn't have a "for sale" sign up on these. Still, the company has made it known to other gold producers that it would entertain offers. Lumwana is also on the market. All of these are non-core assets and don't contribute much to EBITDA. Still, estimates for these sales are $1.5 billion, which would reduce net debt by almost half.

Combined with the free cash flow over the next 1-2 years, net debt should be close to $0 in the not-too-distant future. This not only lowers Barrick's EV but the interest savings amount to ~$200 million, which is added back to cash flow.

Other bullish catalysts include the Acacia (OTCPK:ABGLF) ordeal getting resolved and the company's Fourmile project in Nevada.

Acacia, which was spun off almost a decade ago but still majority-owned by Barrick, has been a thorn in Barrick's side recently as the Tanzanian Government accused Acacia's management of not paying the appropriate taxes over the years as well as causing environmental damage. The government wouldn't even negotiate with Acacia and has preferred to deal only with Barrick. Even Barrick had a deteriorating relationship with Acacia's management. Barrick stepped in and took control of the situation and has been working with the Government of Tanzania. Barrick finally reached an agreement to purchase all shares of Acacia it didn't own, which will open the door for a settlement with the Government and finally resolve this matter. Acacia had a strong Q2, as AISC declined 23% QoQ to $792 per ounce while production surged.

As for Fourmile, almost all Nevada mines and projects that Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) own are part of their new joint venture. In total, there are now 10 underground mines, 12 open pits, 2 autoclave facilities, 2 roasting facilities, 4 oxide mills, and 5 heap leach facilities. Over 4 million ounces of gold per year is coming from this JV. If you will notice, though, Barrick's Fourmile project isn't part of the agreement. This is because of the enormous upside potential at Fourmile as the grade is astounding.

The previously reported 679,000 ounce inferred resource has grade at 18.58g/t. Recent drilling is hitting even better grades over wide widths:

16.6m @ 63g/t (FM19-20D)

11.4m @ 29.9g/t (FM19-21D)

21.5m @ 40.2g/t (FM19-22D)

30.3m @ 23.2g/t (FM19-24D)

20.1m @ 20.0g/t (FM19-33D)

33.4m @ 44.0g/t (FM19-34D)

It's unclear how big Fourmile will get or what the average grade will be, but Barrick wants to find out the true potential before this becomes part of the JV. The company has 8 drill rigs at Fourmile as they are aggressively exploring the project. I believe this easily becomes a 2-3 million ounce deposit, and possibly a Tier 1 asset for Barrick in the near future. In that later scenario, Barrick will be able to command a premium for this asset if it's eventually included in the JV.

There are many other bullish catalysts as well, including Barrick exploring more JV deals on assets in South America such as Pascua Lama, the expansion at Pueblo Viejo, and exploration upside at its mines in Africa such as Loulu and Kibali.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.