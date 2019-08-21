46 U.S. WallStar REITs Are Top Rated By August Brokers

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield US REIT WallStar stocks showed 2.59% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price REITs led the pack as of August 19.

Top 10 net-gainers, LADR, GLPI, RC, MGP, JCAP, PK, DX, GNL, CHMI, and BHR, ranged 18-57.6% as of 8/19/19. The top 45 US WallStar REITs by yield represented All 7 REIT industries.

Braemar Hotels rated top by broker-estimated-gains, while Cherry Hill Mortgage promised the top-yield out of 46 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts screened by broker bias of August 19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18% To 57.61% Net Gains By Ten US REIT WallStars Come August 2020

Three of ten top dividend-yielding US Real Estate Investment Trust WallStars found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices (they are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stars was certified 30% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to August 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) was projected to net $576.09 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates by five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% over the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) was projected to net $456.46 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 66% less than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) netted $312.37 based on median target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) was projected to net $305.09 based on dividends plus target price estimates from thirteen analysts less broker fees. A beta number was not available for PK.

Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP) was projected to net $287.87 based on median target estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% less than the market as a whole.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) was projected to net $254.22 based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% less than the market as a whole.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) was projected to net $253.30 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% more than the market as a whole.

Ready Capital (RC) was projected to net $195.66 based on dividends plus median target estimates from seven brokers less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% less than the market as a whole.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) made the list with a projected net gain of $190.88 based on the median target price estimates from five analysts plus their estimated annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% under the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) was found to net $180.10 based on the median target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.12% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 20% under the market as a whole.

Source: thestar.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

46 Top US WallStar REITs By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Top 46 US WallStar REITs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top US WallStar REITs

Top ten US Real Estate Investment Trust WallStars of August selected as of 8/19/19 by yield represented three of seven constituent industries.

The first of three residential REIT industry representatives in the top ten took the lead - Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. [1]. The other two residential members placed second and sixth - AGNC Investment (AGNC) [2] and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) [6].

The first of five diversified REITs was placed third - Global Net Lease [3]. Thereafter, followed by diversified REIT representatives in the fourth, fifth, ninth, and tenth spots - Ready Capital Corp. [4], Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) [5], Ladder Capital [9], and TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) [10].

Finally, two retail REITs placed seventh and eighth - Whitestone REIT (WSR) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) - to complete the top ten August US WallStar REITs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten US WallStar REITs Reported 10.98% To 51.68% Price Upsides To August 2020; (22) No Downsides Were Allowed Per Broker Target Reckoning

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Detected A 2.59% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced US WallStar REITs August 2020

Ten top US WallStar REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was further limited to stocks reporting better than -11% total returns.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Real Estate WallStars selected as of 8/19/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of seven industries constituting the REIT sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield US REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 20.45% Vs. (24) 19.93% Net Gains by All Ten, Come August 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten WallStar REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 2.59% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced Real Estate top yield WallStar equity, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp., was projected to gain 45.65%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top yield US WallStar REITs as of August 19 were: Arbor Realty Trust Inc., Whitestone REIT, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp., Great Ajax Corp (AJX), and Ready Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $12.32 to $14.93.

Five higher-priced WallStar REITs were: AGNC Investment Corp., Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., and Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL), with prices ranging from $16.33 to $19.76.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your United States Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Wall Star stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Home dog photo: thestar.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.