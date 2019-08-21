Despite some encouraging news from Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), the stock fell nearly 7% following Q2 results. Most of the retail sector has been a disaster this year following tariffs, and Kohl's has been no exception. The good news is that the department store retailer has numerous initiatives in place to reverse the weak comp sales trend in a positive sign for the stock.

From Bad To Good Enough

The department store retailer was crushed last quarter when the company had to lower EPS estimates due to weak comps. The end to Q2 and start of Q3 was much better, leading in part to the big revenue beat in the last quarter.

CEO Michelle Gass started the Q2 earnings call with this statement for the quarter that ended August 3:

We are pleased to report that our business strengthened as we progress through the second quarter. Comparable sales were better than the first quarter and improved during the period turning positive during the last six weeks of the second quarter with a 1% growth. This positive trend has continued into August, driven by a successful start to the back-to-school season.

In essence, the retailer has predicted a two-month period of 1% comp sales. Sales aren't booming, but the company can do a lot with positive comps with their profit profile.

The improved prospects interestingly tie in with the completed rollout of the Amazon (AMZN) returns program. Kohl's finished the nationwide rollout on July 8 and is already seeing positive results of having customers visiting the store in off-peak times.

In addition, the department store is working on product initiatives that will make the stores a destination to check out new launches from country music star Brett Young to Scott Living from Jonathan and Drew Scott of Property Brothers fame to the new Curated by Kohl's products showcasing emerging digitally native brands.

Instead of old and stale brands, Kohl's will become a destination to constantly checkout modern brands whether via established stars or emerging brands. The customer will now have multiple reasons to visit stores. Where department stores could take the next step forward is to have these stars make promotional stops at leading Kohl's stores.

Capital Return Machine

When the market gets comfortable that Kohl's has the initiatives in place to remain a highly relevant retailer and even destination place, an investor can focus on the strong cash flows of the company that leads to massive capital returns in relation to the market cap.

The stock hit a high just over $80 last year when comp sales reached 2.5% in Q3. The stock rolled over as tariff fears and weak holiday forecasts eventually hit the stock.

The key here is that another return to expectations for comp sales returning to 1%+ growth will boost the stock. In the process, the stock will benefit from the constant share buybacks that have the diluted share count down to 160 million shares following the 2.6 million shares bought during Q2.

Data by YCharts

The share buybacks build on an already strong 6.0% dividend yield. The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield to indicate the value of a stock in relation to the capital a company has for capital returns. In the case of Kohl's, the net payout yield is now above 12%.

Data by YCharts

In the past, the stock has rallied as the yield surges beyond 10%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Kohl's is an exceptionally cheap stock trading at only 8.5x '20 EPS estimates. While other investors are waiting on the next shoe to drop, the company is busy piloting dozens of new initiatives that product launches will usher in the next rally in the stock. Use this weakness to own the stock into holidays.