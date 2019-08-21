Intuit Earnings Preview: Analysts Expect The Company To Lose Money In The Quarter

Sentiment towards the stock is slightly more bearish than most stocks and it has also been moving to a more pessimistic view.

The stock has been trending higher for over three years with just a few pullbacks.

Application software company Intuit (INTU) is expected to report earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. Analysts expect the maker of TurboTax and Quickbooks to report a loss of $0.14 per share for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company is expected to report revenue of $961.89 million. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same period one year ago on revenue of $988 million.

The company has seen earnings grow by 24% per year over the last three years while sales have grown at a rate of 14% per year. In the third quarter, the company saw earnings grow by 16% while sales increased by 12%. Analysts expect earnings for 2019 as a whole to show growth of 16% on a revenue increase of 13.2%.

The management efficiency measurements for Intuit are incredibly strong with a return on equity of 81.5% and a profit margin of 36.3%, at least according to Investor's Business Daily. Because the numbers were so high, I also checked the Wall Street Journal and it has those figures at 65.32% and 20.31%, respectively. Even with the lower figures from the Journal, the figures are still very impressive.

There are a couple of factors that account for the expected decline in earnings. First, the fiscal fourth quarter is traditionally slow for Intuit as it comes right after the tax season ends during the fiscal third quarter. Secondly, the company acquired Origami Logic during the quarter and there could be some acquisition costs associated with the transaction.

Strong Upward Trend with Few Pullbacks Over the Last Three Years

The weekly chart for Intuit shows a persistent climb for the stock over the last few years with very few major pullbacks. The only time the stock has pulled back below its 52-week moving average was in the fourth quarter when the stock closed below the trend line for one week.

We see that there was a minor pullback in the second quarter of this year, but that didn't bring the stock down to the long-term moving averages. It did bring the overbought/oversold indicators down out of the overbought territory, but not down to oversold territory.

Looking at the 10-week RSI, the indicator hasn't been in the oversold territory in the last three and a half years. The reading just below the 40-level in December was the lowest reading for the indicator going back to August 2015.

Both the RSI and the weekly stochastic readings were in overbought territory toward the beginning of July, but the increased volatility in the overall market and the little slip for Intuit brought the indicators down slightly. I wouldn't mind seeing them a little lower before possibly jumping into a bullish position.

The Sentiment Toward Intuit is Moderately Pessimistic

Turning our attention toward the sentiment indicators, we see a slight skew to the pessimistic side. There are 23 analysts following the stock with 12 "buy" ratings, eight "hold" ratings, and three "sell" ratings. This puts the overall buy percentage at 52.2% and that is below the average buy percentage in the 65% to 75% range. There haven't been any changes in the analysts' ratings in the last three months.

The short interest ratio is at 3.39 and that is a little higher than the average stock. What may be more important than the actual reading is the trend in the ratio. At the end of April, the ratio was only 1.3 and it has increased steadily over the last few months. We also see that the ratio is getting higher as the result of the short interest increasing as the average daily trading volume has been declining. While this change is indicative of increasing pessimism, if the increase in the ratio had been due to a big increase in short interest while the trading volume was constant, that would have been a stronger indication of increased pessimism.

I was a little surprised when I checked the put/call ratio. The ratio is right at 1.0 with 17,513 puts open at this time and 17,523 calls open. The ratio wasn't the surprising part, the low open interest was what surprised me. The total open interest is only 35,036, and I expected it to be much higher. Looking back at May 23 when the company last reported earnings, the ratio was only 0.56, so option traders have become more bearish in the last three months. I also took note that the overall open interest was 45,773 before the last earnings report.

Overall, I think the sentiment is slightly more bearish for Intuit compared to other companies and it is slightly more bearish compared to the last earnings report. The short interest ratio is higher and the put/call ratio is almost twice as high.

My Overall Take on Intuit

As a long-term investment, I like Intuit. The company has solid fundamental statistics, the overall trend is higher, and there is some skepticism toward the company. Those circumstances are usually good for a stock over the long term.

There are some concerns for the stock with the biggest one being the expected drop in earnings on a year over year basis. The overall 2019 results are still expected to show a solid growth rate, so that takes away a little bit of that concern.

A second concern is the proximity to overbought territory for the RSI and the weekly stochastic readings. As I mentioned before, the 10-week RSI hardly ever gets to oversold territory, but I wouldn't mind seeing it below the 50-level before buying the stock.

I like the fact that the sentiment indicators are showing some skepticism toward the stock, and I like that the pessimism seems to be growing. This usually indicates that the expectations are low for the earnings report.

Intuit has a habit of beating earnings estimates, and it has done so in each of the last five reports. The stock has tended to respond positively after the earnings reports with the exception being back in November. Of course, the market was extremely volatile back in the fourth quarter and that may have had an impact. The initial reaction was to the upside, but once the calendar rolled over to December, the stock slid with the rest of the market.

While I like Intuit, I won't be buying it ahead of the earnings report. I think the risk is greater than the reward ahead of the report. If the company beats forecast and maintains or boosts its outlook for fiscal 2020, the stock should move higher for several weeks and maybe longer. There is enough skepticism toward the stock that it will take a little time for it to shift.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.