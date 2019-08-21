Target: How To Think About Shares Priced At Over $100

I remain on the sidelines, still appreciative of Target's successful journey from underdog in early 2017 to winner in the big-box retail space.

Target impressed by delivering results that were much better than my more aggressive estimates, and the stock had its best day ever.

Target's (TGT) 2Q19 results and outlook for the year were flawless. This is probably an understatement, as shares have been trading higher by an impressive 20% as I write this sentence.

Total revenues of $18.4 billion beat consensus and my own, more aggressive estimate handily, growing 3.6% YOY on comps of 3.4% that largely matched management's guidance of a low-to-mid single-digit increase. EPS shot through the roof at $1.82, a whole dime above the high-end of the company's guidance range.

Credit: Commercial Property Executive

Driving the impressive results were the usual suspects that I highlighted in my earnings preview: the company's new fulfillment initiatives that include Shipt, same-day pickup and curbside service. Aside from the digital channel and cutting against the grain in the brick-and-mortar world (Target produces nearly 93% of its sales from physical stores), traffic seems to have been quite healthy. Number of transactions processed accounted for more than two-thirds of the comparable sales increase in 2Q19.

Perhaps what impressed me the most was profitability. I had projected gross margin to dip 25 bps YOY, pressured by unfavorable trade policy developments and despite the company having done a good job at revamping distribution and managing the impact of higher tariffs on merchandise cost. Instead, Target managed to increase margin by about 30 bps, "reflecting the benefit of merchandising efforts to optimize costs, pricing, promotions and assortment, combined with the benefit of favorable category sales mix".

See P&L below. Across the board, from comps to gross margin to opex management, Target surpassed my expectations, leading to a sizable bottom-line beat.

Source: DM Martins Research, actual data from company reports

Triple-digit TGT

TGT has breached the $100/share mark for the first time ever, and now trades at a current-year P/E of 17.2x (likely a bit less, after earnings estimates are refreshed) that have not been seen since September 2018 peaks. I doubt that even the most bullish investor had expected shares to soar about 20% on earnings day, the stock's largest single-day gain ever.

To understand whether a triple-digit price tag on TGT makes sense, I think about it from a qualitative and a quantitative perspective.

Data by YCharts

Qualitatively, 2Q19 earnings may have marked an important psychological moment for the company and stock. Bears and skeptics might have finally become convinced that Target will ultimately be one of the few thriving brick-and-mortar retailers within a struggling sector plagued by higher tariffs, the dominance of Amazon (AMZN) and the "death of the mall" phenomenon - something that I have believed in for the past two years. Momentum is also a factor to be considered, as laggards could bid up the stock over the next few weeks, after turning into believers of the company's successful turnaround story.

This being the case, TGT could reasonably trade at a richer earnings multiple, a reflection of the increased perceived quality of the retailer and its shares. For example, in my most recent price target calculation, I assumed TGT would command a forward P/E of 15.0x in a steady state, up from the lower-teen average of the past few years. Perhaps my estimate was a bit too conservative, given what is known today about Target's outstanding performance.

Quantitatively, the bar has been raised substantially, and I believe that Target will need to work hard to continue delivering superior results and earn its stock's higher price tag. A couple of months ago, I ran a brief modeling exercise to understand what would justify TGT trading at $100/share. Below is the table that summarizes my findings.

Source: DM Martins Research estimates

Back then, I reached the following conclusion:

I now believe that Target would need to either produce mid-single digit revenue growth through the next few quarters, or achieve substantial margin expansion in an environment of higher operating costs and possibly increased tariffs, or a combination of both to support a stock climb into triple-digit territory (i.e. $100/share or higher) by next year and justify an investment at current levels.

It looks like Target is on the right path to achieve the results highlighted above, judging by its second quarter results and outlook for the remainder of the year. Of course, shooting for a price target of $100/share would no longer be enough to justify an investment at today's price, and a little bit more would be required to push the stock well into triple-digit territory.

In my view, TGT was more of a "no-brainer" opportunity back in mid-2017, when I bought shares that I considered undervalued at $56 and sold them one year later for a 50% gain when the market seemed to have caught on to the story. Now, I choose to remain on the sidelines, yet still appreciative of Target's successful journey from underdog less than three years ago to winner in the big-box retail space today.

I do not own TGT because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.