Samsonite International S.A.'s (SMSOF) CEO Kyle Gendreau on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCPK:SMSOF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Yue - IR

Timothy Parker - Chairman

Kyle Gendreau - CEO

Reza Taleghani - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chen Luo - BoA Merrill Lynch

Dustin Wei - Morgan Stanley Hong Kong

Erwan Rambourg - HSBC London

Operator

Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Samsonite International 2019 Interim Results Earnings Call. Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. William Yue, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

William Yue

Thank you, operator. Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening everyone. Thank you for joining the earnings call for our first half earnings. Today, we have our Chairman Tim Parker; CEO, Kyle Gendreau; and CFO Mr. Taleghani Reza. Tim will begin the presentation with some articles or few opening remarks.

Thank you very much. Over to you, Tim.

Timothy Parker

Okay. Thank you very much William, and welcome everyone. I must say in the eight or nine years that I have been associated with the company, we have faced some of the most difficult macro conditions, but I do see Kyle and the team have really drawn the nettles [ph] and when this sort of thing comes along it makes you examine every components of the business. In terms of products, in terms of brands, in terms of our market position, I'm very happy with where we are.

It has also made us look very closely our cost structure and it has also made us examine the management structure, the team we have and we've made one or two changes there, but all-in-all I feel we have actually strengthened the business. We certainly have, I think strong foundation to move forward. And if we look at the first half, I think we are probably moving to a point where things are unlikely to get any worse and we can actually detect signs of the improvement.

Alongside the focus as we've always had on growth in its own over in our business, we've also reexamined and really focused on the quality of our earnings and so the teams are very much prioritized, improving the top structure and improving the growth margins, and are very focused on making sure that in the future, and it may take a couple of quarters to get there, and we really do see the operating leverage in the business coming to the fore.

So it's not yet the moment I think to be cheering, but it is a moment where I feel we've gotten a much stronger business and are looking forward to the third and fourth quarters moving in the right direction. When you get to these sort of much tougher conditions, I think it really is a good opportunity for brands like ours with strong market position to really consolidate where we are in the marketplace and I think the team has taken every opportunity to do that.

So, I must say that this is, as I said, probably the toughest conditions we're seeing, but I'm very confident that we have a management team here which is [indiscernible] on all the right things.

And with that Kyle, I'd like to hand over to you and you can tell the story of the first half.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay, great. Thank you Tim, and thanks everyone for joining. So I'm on Slide 5, and the way I might position backing up what Tim said is despite some of the continued headwinds in a few markets our business is stable and positioned well from improving sales and profitability as we move forward.

The company's net sales are stabilizing, stabilizing in Q2. We were down just 0.7% in Q2. This was compared to down 2.4% in Q1. And again this is against a very large growth of last year and I'll cover that in another slide, but we were significantly up last year in the first half close to 10% and very skewed [ph] U.S.

China B2B, South Korea and Chile which are really the four markets that we've been seeing some unusual and pressures in the market. Our underlying business is up 3.6%. And I might give you some trending and in the month of June we were up around just under a point, in July it was looking like it's up in the kind of 3% range from a sales growth perspective. So really positive kind of movements on the sales side, not actually numbers that we're used to managing, but definitely stabilizing from what we saw in Q1.

Another positive on the China sales, our China net sales were up 5.1% in Q2, despite the continued softness both designed and just in the market of China B2B business. And if I adjust out B2B business in China, China sales in Q2 were up 11.2% and for the full half it is up 8.7% adjusting for that. So really excited up in China seeing what they are doing. Our Latin American business is back to teens growth. In Q1 we saw a slight growth in Latin America, but Q2 is just under 13% and that's carrying into Q3 and Q4. So our Latin America business is back to the level that we'd expect.

We started talking about cost savings initiatives at the end of last year and into Q1 and I would say we've accelerated those as we moved into Q2 and it is really positioning the business to improve profitability in the second half. You will see we got some benefit of that in Q2, but more to come in the second half of the year. And there has been some recurring costs, non-operating costs associated with that, that Reza will cover in a bit, but we're seeing the benefits of those initiatives on the profit side.

We continue to make very good progress with working capital. This was an area where we identified and started to fix at the end of last year for the month of June or for the period end June we're just 80 basis points unfavorable to prior year. If you remember at Q1 we were 220 basis points unfavorable to the prior year. And from a percentage of sales net working capital efficiency we're at 14.8 [ph], at the half we were 16.7 [ph] at Q1. This was moving in the right direction.

Our view is we get through below our target levels which is 14% by the end of the year and that is very positive. That's translating into this continued strong cash generation. In the half, we've doubled our – more than doubled our operating cash flow, so we're $113 million against last year which was $56.2 million and in addition to that our CapEx was a little lower than last year around $50 million. So very strong cash generation carrying in for the full half of 2019.

On the pressure points, the U.S. China trade tensions continue and continued into Q2 and actually stepped up when we did get a second round of tariffs that impacted the luggage sector. So if you recall, we had a 10% tariff in September of last year, in the second quarter of this year that was increased by another 15%. So we are dealing with a 25% tariff increase.

And that has had the effect of really impacting our U.S. business in two ways; one it is impacting the way wholesale customers are buying as they manage and anticipate kind of the impact of tariffs and we're clearly seeing some traffic impacts with the trade tensions between U.S. and China.

And it's the first year where we've seen inbound Chinese traffic down, my data would say down 6% versus in prior years, very close to double-digit growth in inbound traffic from the Chinese. That impacts are gateway steady and so in our U.S. business we're seeing impacts to gateway traffic up as high as 15% to 16% reductions. All of that equates to U.S. business which is down around 5%, it's around 5.7% for the half, a little better in Q2 than Q1 down 5% versus in Q1 we are down 6%.

And that continues and as we all know there is a further tariff pending that won't impact our product costing, but it will impact the U.S. consumer on a go forward basis that's been pushed out. But all that feeds into kind of trade tensions and impacts, both as far as wholesale customers are acting and how inbound traffic is to the U.S. which impacts us.

South Korea continues to be under strain, it's down 8.7% for the half which is really around weak sentiment in South Korea political tensions and fewer Chinese stores [ph] impacting South Korea as well. We've had a leadership change in South Korea, we did that in the last two months and I think that will help the team as we navigate through some of the pressure points in Korea.

And then the currency continues to be a challenge to the strength of the dollar in our reporting impact softened, so over the first half currencies had, on the sales side an impact of around $65 million. I expect to have currency pressure in the second half, but currency started to pick up in the second half of 2018 as well. So maybe not to the same extent, but we could assume that will continue to be translation effects on our business from a reported revenue and earnings perspective. So just concluding stable and well positioned for future story.

So going to Page 6, I think the takeaway from this slide is all of our regions are positive except for North America in varying degrees. Our North America business we're slight down 5.7 for regions we discussed. Our Asia business was slightly positive 0.2. And if I adjust for B2B China and Korea -- South Korea, it's up 4.6% underlying kind of strength in the Asian business.

Our Europe business is up 1.9% for the first half against an extremely strong first half last year, where they were up 11% as they were launching the American Tourister strategy with huge success. And so, that's a good result for our Europe business. There are pockets of tension in Europe, but the team is navigating and managing very well.

And as I said, in Latin America we had a positive first half, 3.4% with a meaningful shift from Q1 to Q2. We had some leadership change in Latin America. We had a change in our Mexico leader. We've just added a Brazil leader in the last few weeks and our second quarter low teens growth is the way to describe it and it looks like Q3 will be something similar with Latin America back where we typically see it running.

If I move to Slide 7, this is really to show some trends here and I think this is important to really point out what Q1 and Q2 2018 were, were they were extremely high really off the back of American Tourister. So we had 11% Q1, 9% blended, roughly 10% growth in the first half of 2018. We're popping against that this year in the first half. And if you go to the right of the page you can see in Q1 we are down to 4, we're down 0.7 in Q2 and our view is this trend is improving.

So you, and if you normally think about our forward view for this business we're anticipating a positive second half. We're anticipating a slightly positive Q3 and a slightly better positive Q4 really against the trend that we were seeing last year and all of that is playing out. We've seen a good July as I said earlier. So that feels positive to us.

And if I look at the next page, another cut that's failed, I think one of the things I take away when I look at first half versus last year, last year's first half sales were up $205 million in constant currency, so huge step up last year equating to this 10% growth. This year our first half is down around $28 million with an improving trend from Q1 to Q2.

So if I take out the U.S. business which is really hung in at this negative 5% or 6%, the rest of our business both the markets that are challenged or the few pockets that are challenges in the rest of the business actually was up in Q2 $11 million versus in Q1 it was slightly down when I combined all those together, slightly down around $2 million. So we see improving trends in many of our markets. The U.S. is really the market that continues to manage kind of the real headwinds of the impacts of trade tensions and tariffs from the sales side of the business.

Moving to Page 8, as you would expect the team has been very focused on actions to position ourselves to manage the sales pressures, but also to kind of improve the profitability in the business and so we've been very focused on managing and reducing SG&A expenses. We've had tight controls over expenses. We've had headcount reductions as I mentioned. And that's resulted in annual savings of around 14 million and Reza will cover that a little bit later in the presentation, but much of that will come in the second half of the year. So we had a very small amount in the first half of around $2 million of benefit and we expect around $9 million of benefit in the second half coming from purely these SG&A initiatives.

We've done a very extensive review of our retail strategy and as I talked the last time I was out and the time before, we had some rapid expansion of retail in Europe at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018. We throttled that back. So in the first half of this year we've opened 13 new stores in Europe, that versus 28 last year and 32 in 2017. So we've definitely throttled that back.

We think retail is still targeted. Retail expansion is still relevant in all of our markets, but at a pace that's appropriate for the business so we make good decisions and that's exactly what you see happening with our Europe business. We're targeting to close some unprofitable stores and you'll see in our number in this year we've taken an impairment charge against right-of-use assets and fixed assets for a handful of our stores where we describe it across Europe and North America that are feeling some pressures from both trade tensions and traffic.

And for Europe stores that have now been open for a little more than a year that we don’t see the ability for them to ramp these, some of these are these new stores that we've opened. So we're very focused on exiting some of these stores. We've taken impairment charge on that non-cash impairment charge for those right-of-use assets and the fixed assets and we will attempt to exit some of these stores. We're talking about 40 stores against a fleet of around 1,280 stores. So a small amount but meaningful impact to the business going forward if we can exit some of these.

We've also reorganized the retail management team in Europe and I think this is important as well. I think in the last round I talked about getting the balance right within Europe. What we've done in Europe is two kind of big steps, one we've changed the leadership in Europe. I brought back a guy who had been running Europe before with Tim and I in the last ten years, guy Fabio Rugarli. I have a ton of confidence in him. He understands and gets the balance of both retail and wholesale and one of the first things he has done is he has gotten in there is reorg that retail business, so it's kind of integrated into our business in a better way, so I'm very excited about that change.

The other thing that we're working on is obviously sourcing initiatives, particularly as it relates to the U.S. So we have this ongoing program to diversify our supplier base and renegotiating some pricing with our vendors really in response to U.S. tariffs while we're maintaining kind of a higher quality stance of the business. We are in the process of shifting sourcing from China outside of China for U.S. business. Because we're a global company we have some ability to shift volume from other regions in trade volumes inside and outside of China.

My view on where we are, if I looked at 2018 we were sourcing around 90% from China. In 2019 that will be somewhere around 75% and as we move into 2020 I think we'll be somewhere in the 60% to 65% range of goods sources in the U.S. that are coming from China. That's a pretty dramatic change. I think it's important.

It is also important to note in doing this we have to be careful to maintain the quality of our products and so the teams are very diligent on shifting where we can shift and while maintaining the quarter standards that we'd expect in this business. And we're dealing with the overall 25% tariff increase in the U.S. Part came in last year, part came this year. That's equated to us increasing pricing generally in the U.S. of around 12%. On the first round of tariffs we're feeling fairly confident we can maintain the margin impact around the second round of tariffs the increase has been a little less.

We've had a little more time to work on product reengineering and sources, but we do see some margin pressure in our U.S. business - gross margin pressure with these double rounds of tariffs, and our teams are working very closely with our customers and to manage this as best as we can, and you’ll see that when we talk about the North American business.

And I’m really happy with where we are on both the customer relationships and what we are doing here against what is a meaningful increase from a tariff perspective really for our U.S. business. I covered the U.S., I mean the leadership change. I'm very excited about the leadership change in Europe. The energy and the vibe is exactly right for Europe and I have a lot of confidence in Fabio, and again we also made a change in South Korea which I think will have some benefits going forward.

And we are planning a temporary reduction in advertising in the second half and I started to signal this as we were watching what would happen with the tariffs and we’ve seen - another draft of the second round of tariffs we've decided to cull the advertising back slightly in the second half. I think our full year advertising spend will be somewhere around 5.1% to 5.2% against last year which we were at 5.8%. So it’s not a big change, but it’s a meaningful number. It’s around $20 million to $25 million in savings in the second half of the year that we'll get some advertising really does helps offset some of the pressures around currency translation and what we’re seeing in some of the trading particularly in the U.S.

If I go to the EBITDA, I’m on Page 10, when you look at our adjusted EBITDA, the shortfall in Q1 versus Q2 has dramatically improved, so okay and when we look at Q1 versus Q2, Q1 we're down on EBITDA around $28 million, in Q2 we’re down around $15 million. That’s an improving trend that we’ll see continuing into Q3 and Q4, while I expect the second half to be positive year-over-year on EBITDA as we move forward. If you look at the components of our reduction in EBITDA a piece of it is just the sales volume, the translation obviously which is $8 million in the first half, but then there is a margin effect of reduced sales which is around $15 million.

We’ve seen a little bit of a gross margin pressure in the half. In Q1 we were slightly positive on margin, in Q2 some of that pressure has worked in, that's kind of small impact around $8 million in EBITDA. Advertising decreased though slight in Q1 we saw some benefit there. And then we had some SG&A costs and we talked about this in Q1 that were up and that's a really dramatically improving 10 or it was a $20 million, $19 million impact in the first half. It's $7 million, I mean the first quarter $7 million I the second quarter and this really is around this retail expansion in Europe and some expansion in Asia, particularly $2 million in Asia which was the bulk of this $27 million increase in SG&A effectively that was impacting EBITDA, so making really good progress there and pretty dramatic change from Q2 to Q1. And again, that will continue with benefit in the second half for sure.

And if we look at actions from an EBITDA perspective, in Q1 our EBITDA margins were down $300 million, just from these initiatives particularly on SG&A it’s down is 150 basis points in Q2 versus 300 basis points in Q1. The chart at the bottom you can see other SG&A which was 3.1% of the delta is now only 1% in Q2 and that trend will continue as we move in a positive way in the second half. And then Q1 we had no gross margin affecting Q2, you can see a little bit of growth margin effect really coming off of the U.S. business and the tariff pressures that’s caused particularly in the U.S. on gross margins, you see a little bit of pressure as we step into second Q for that.

And then on adjusted net income. I’m on Slide 12. Adjusted net income really is driven by the EBITDA shortfall, but we have some positives on the income side. Our net interest cost continues to be lower, that’s $3 million benefit. We have a slightly lower effective tax rate, Reza will cover that later, but that has to do with just our general tax position, but also was tied to our share comp and what that's done from tax rates. And then other reductions really around kind of how we’re managing other costs within the business and including kind of outside advisory costs. And we have a big improving trend, our adjusted net income in Q1 was down $18 million, adjusted net income in Q2 was a positive $4 million in Q2 really off the back with what we’re doing to manage through the business.

Just a few other points from me, just some things that are exciting and Reza will walk through in more details perhaps. Our DTC e-commerce, our direct consumer e-commerce continues to grow very nicely. If I’d adjust for eBags where we are strategically reducing sales of third party brand, our total e-commerce business is up close to 24% and you can look across regions we’re having great success. North America are up just under 21%, Asia 28%, Europe 19% and Latin America 100% plus growth as we really executed a terrific DTC e-commerce strategy. We see inbound traffic high, we see conversions high, and so a good story here that will carry obviously for the rest of the years as well for us.

We continue to be focused on non-travel, that's an integral part of our strategy, that continues to do well, that’s up 1%. If I adjust for eBags, which is important to adjust, because eBags is a lot of non-travel stuff, the third-party brands and we see that as a percent of sales moving to 40% of sales from 39.5% in the first half despite the pressures we've seen in a few markets. So, a lot of focus here, a lot of great success on our non-travel side.

ESG, for us and like many companies is becoming an important part of our story. I'm really excited about the ESG report we just put out in July. It really sets some frameworks and some long-term targets for us on what we want to do. I think this business should target being the most sustainable traveler luggage company in the world and we have the ability to do that. We've set forward goals around carbon reduction, improved sustainability of products and we've seen some terrific product launches that are 100% recycled materials.

As a company, we're really focused on how do we incorporate more recycled materials into everything we do, and so you'll start to hear us talking more and more about that as we move forward. And just our impacts on the environment, the community and our teams and people are really important to us as we move forward with ESG. So if you haven't read the report, I recommend you do. And it really is part of kind of the culture of who we are at Samsonite, as we integrate this into the broader strategy of our business going forward. So we're excited there.

And then lastly for me is, as you'd expect from us, we've had plenty of exciting new products and the way I describe it as exciting products and much more to come. We've been integrating technology into much of our bags across brands from charging to the scales, to power, to much more in the year coming as well.

We're excited about what's coming in the back half of the year and then what will roll into next year. We continue to be very focused on lightweight products. Particularly on the hard side, we've launched this Magnum product in Europe, which is the lightest polypropylene 3-point locking case, with huge early success this has just launched really as we stepped into Q3 and being very well received.

Tumi has launched V4 polycarbonate case, which is being very well received across the globe, a lightweight polycarbonate case, which is part of Tumi's strategy as we move the brand to have more lightweight products including hard-side lightweight products, and that's been very well received.

And then eco-friendly products that we're very focused on, we've launched a whole series of products made from recycled water bottles, recycled plastics, post-consumer, post-industrial and it's really incorporated into a lot of lines that we've launched. And you'll hear much more from us as we move into next year on how do we incorporate more of that into all of the products that we do, which will have a bigger impact on our environmental footprint. So we're quite excited on the products side, a good pipeline for the back half and more to come for next year as well. So as you'd expect from us.

So with that, I will turn it over to Reza, and I'll come back at the end. Thank you.

Reza Taleghani

Thanks, Kyle. So we are on Page 18 now, so just reviewing the numbers in greater detail. The overall first half results, so and Kyle covered some of this, but just to refresh. On slide 18, so we have net sales came in at $1,755.7 million for the half, that is constant currency, reduction of 1.5%. It has been improved Q2 versus Q1, but obviously the negative drag of Q1 working its way into the numbers.

Gross margin were 50 basis points down, first half of 2019 versus first half 2018. That is one that if you're looking at the Q1 versus Q2 split, there was a reversal, Q1 was in positive territory, in Q2 we started to see some additional pressures and largely in the U.S. as a result of tariffs as we talked about a little bit earlier, and we'll delve into that a little bit as we get into impairments as well.

From an adjusted EBITDA perspective, this has been a very large focus for us and we'll go through some of the specific actions we're taking to reduce SG&A, but as we look at the margins on adjusted EBITDA, we're looking at a decrease of 210 basis points period over period. If we're looking at first half 2018 on IFRS 16 adjusted basis versus where we are right now at 12.2%.

We have taken significant actions here and I think those you'll continue to see some improvement on adjusted EBITDA, both from the SG&A improvements that we've done as well as some of the advertising spend that we're looking at as well. So this, as we look into Q3 and Q4, should continue to improve.

And finally on adjusted net income, we're reporting $97 million of adjusted net income for the half versus $111 million for the adjusted period in 2018. The story on adjusted net income I think on a constant currency basis and we'll see this in a subsequent slide, I think it is important to note the Q1 was negative $18.2 million on a constant currency basis versus Q2 was positive $5.5 million. So if you're looking at, since the last quarter, we are pleased that we have a positive quarter on adjusted net income as we try to take some actions around that.

Going to the next slide, this I do think it's important just to refresh, because this is the second earnings call that we've had where we're discussing adjusted EBITDA on kind of the post-IFRS 16 world. So, as a reminder to everybody, I wanted to make sure that we covered that. In this presentation, when we talk about adjusted EBITDA, we're looking at the right hand column here, which is basically adding back, so adjusted EBITDA including lease amortization and interest expense.

What that means is that we basically take the IFRS lease amortization expense, which in the half of this year was $99.5 million and the lease interest expense, which is $15.4 million. So roughly $114 million, $115 million and that is basically taken out of that calculation. The reason we're doing that just as a refresher is because it more accurately reflects the way that we've reported adjusted EBITDA historically. So we think it's more transparent and comparable way to do it, but we just wanted to make sure that everyone was aware of that. Again, as a reminder, we covered this in the first quarter as well.

We are on Slide 20 now. So I wanted to get into a little bit greater detail in terms of what we're doing around SG&A as well as revisiting the store fleet. Kyle touched on reorganizing the retail management team in Europe. We have also taken significant actions around headcount. We've also looked at renegotiations of our commission structure especially in Asia, as well as some freight agreements.

We have new leadership which Kyle has covered in Europe, South Korea, Mexico was another one of note as well. And the results of all of these actions from a financial perspective is that on an annualized basis, there is $14 million of SG&A savings that come from these actions, $9 million at the end of which we will see in the results in 2019.

However, as a result of severance and other non-operating expenses there is a charge of $9.8 million reflect that. So again, you'll see in our financial statements for the half that reflect that. So again, we do want important actions we have to take severance for it and the run rate benefit exceeds that. But it is - it is a charge that you will see in our financial results for the half.

On page 29, we wanted to spend a little bit of time going through and explaining some of the - the non-cash impairment charges that you're going to see in our financial statement. Just by way of background, at January 1 this year due to IFRS 16, we had to put a right of use asset on the books at the beginning of the year, part of our evaluation on a quarterly basis as we have to evaluate the store fleet and look at whether or not we need to impair any of the assets that have been put on the books.

So we've done a very thorough fleet review as it relates to our overall operations. That's something that we will do on an ongoing basis as well. The one thing that has changed from first quarter to second quarter that does make a difference in terms of our evaluation of these assets is the second round of tariffs came in April of this year. So normally when we're doing our impairment testing, what we will look at is the future cash generation and the cash flow stream that comes from these leases.

You should also note that in the U.S. specifically, the leases are typically longer term as compared to the other regions, especially Asia where you have very short-term leases, and so when we did the evaluation under the new - new framework of tariffs there are 14 stores in North America which we are impairing, that is the majority of the $29.7 million charge that you're going to be seeing.

So just to give you a breakdown of it, we have impairment of the lease right-of-use asset of $21 million approximately $15 million of that is due to North America and then we also have an impairment of PP&E which is basically the fixed assets fixtures that are also in those locations. In aggregate that adds up to $8.7 million, of which $6.2 million of that is in North America as well.

We have some smaller impairments that we're looking at in Asia and Europe, Asia is $1 million in total and Europe is the balance of $7.8 million between the other two and that's as a result of the fleet review that we've done also in Europe and some of these stores around, but that in aggregate adds up to 44 stores that are causing an impairment of an aggregate $29.7 million.

Looking on Slide 22, we just wanted to touch on the impact of these actions and what it's going to do to our non-advertising SG&A over time. I think the important point to note is, if you can see, we have the $27.1 million, which is the assessment of all of the reasons, plus corporate. As we look at kind of the composition of that $27.1 million of SG&A increase, you should know that in Q1 $19.1 million of that was in Q1 and $8.1 - $8 million of it is really in Q2.

So I do think it's important to note that, you're looking at the SG&A, it is definitely starting to come down as you look at basically the ramp and it has to do with the fact that what Kyle noted earlier, that you have this retail expansion that was basically front loaded in 2017, early half of 2018 in Europe.

And now that we've taken these SG&A actions, you're going to start to see that roll in, in the future periods as well. So we wanted to make sure that we gave you the breakdown between Q1 and Q2 on the top end of the page, so that you can see that there has been improvement and actions being taken and how that's flowing through. And as we roll into Q3 and Q4, you'll be able to see those actions taken look better for our financial results as well.

On page 23, we're looking at excluding the non-operating expenses, the impairments that we just talked about, the bridge that basically takes us the profit attributable to equity holders. Obviously, the impairments are noted here. We did have kind of the one-time impact of last year of the non-cash write-off of the deferred financing asset that was due to the refinancing of our capital structure. This year we have the impairment that you're seeing in this half of the $29.7 million that you see. Those are the non-operational charges, that are kind of the chunkier ones that are flowing through.

And again as you work your way to the right, we wanted to again bifurcate Q1 versus Q2 here, because really the net-net of what's impacting net income, so if you're looking at that $13.8 million bar that's all the way to the right hand side of the page, Q1 was negative $17.4 million of that and Q2, we have started to see positive again, so Q2 was actually $3.6 million positive. So we hope that trend continues going forward as well.

Now I am going to get into a little bit deeper dive of the regions, and again Kyle has talked on the macro level themes, but I thought it would be helpful just to give a little bit of greater color on these. So starting on Page 24, we're looking at North America overall. North America, we talk about tariffs, but it's really the overall theme of U.S. -China trade tensions, because there is a component of, when we look at gross margin, tariffs working their way into it as we look at North America, which is a largely wholesales driven business, but really, if we look at the gateway markets, we're seeing anywhere between 15% to 20% depending on the store and it averages out kind of to the mid-16% drop in store traffic.

And that's due to a lot of Chinese tourists not coming to the U.S. So that is something that's meaningful, that's also a large driver of what we are looking at when we look at that impairment number that we just talked about. e-Bags are something that we've talked about over several quarters and I think it's important to just touch on the strategy around e-Bags. As we're trying to drive profitability at e-Bags and the turnaround there, there has been a strategic shift which we've talked about in the past in terms of rationalizing the number of skews that are available there and really trying to cull a lot of the third-party brands that aren't profitable for us.

So that obviously, that purposeful culling means that, we have a drop in sales, which had a $10 million impact in the half and if we were to exclude that, North America sales would have been down 4.6% rather than the 5.7 constant currency number that you see on the page. But we do think the best and improvement cut in sales because from a profitability standpoint those are the right actions to take. And so e-Bags continue to be a focus in terms of profitability and shifting to the house of brands that we have in terms of sales that we have there.

Gross margins down by 120 basis points, so this is something that's meaningful and again, largely driven by the tariff environment that we have. We have had some price increases to try to offset that to our wholesale customers. But if you're looking at the first wave of tariffs versus the second half, the amount that we've been able to push through is lower, coming to the second half, because from a consumer sentiment perspective and everything that you see in the market, we want to make sure that the demand is still there to drive sales and there's only so much that we are starting to see some deterioration in gross margin in this region specifically.

As it relates to operating expenses as a percentage of sales, we - you have to focus on the portion of size of the percentage of sales, obviously, if you have declining sales, we are taking significant actions on SG&A, especially in North America, but the sales have been dropping at a faster pace. So overall, we have - we've targeted around $10 million of SG&A reduction specifically in the U.S. to offset this, both at Samsonite as well as Tumi, the bulk being done at Samsonite. But we are still seeing 160 basis points of operating increases in the first half, but those SG&A cuts that we have, should have an additional benefit going into the remainder of the year to help offset that.

Looking at Asia. Asia is, really the negatives on Asia are focused on two specific markets, it's China - not even China, overall but China B2B, which we've talked about, which is an area that we're trying to, as a percentage of the overall China business trying to bring down somewhat and South Korea, where we've had a leadership change as well.

So excluding those two, the Asia region grew 4.6% overall. India has been a really positive 9.2%, so good recovery in India, specifically and Japan up 4.8%. Excluding China B2B, China is up 8.7% and really good direct-to-consumer e-commerce up 41.6%, that's happening over there as well.

South Korea continues to be a focus, but it's challenged because of the - somewhat same sort of issues that we're seeing in the U.S. and the Chinese consumer traveling to Korea, there have been some changes in terms of consumer patterns there, in terms of the total number of traffic that's going there, but also in the availability of buying a lot of the products to take back home as well at the airport there. So that's part of the driver as we look at our South Korea business.

On the bright side, Tumi sales continued to perform. So we have --Tumi sales in the region were up 11.9% overall and gross margin in Asia has actually improved by 50 basis points. So as we've seen the decrease in the U.S., Asia is a bright spot there.

Across the Board, we're looking at advertising spend, that also means in Asia. Although we have, we did have some major campaigns, which we'll touch on in Asia with Chris Pratt at Tumi and some others as well.

Moving on to Europe. Europe continues to grow, so 1.9% constant currency growth and again this was on the heels of significant growth that Europe had last year as well. Overall, we're focused on the adjusted EBITDA, here again.

So the story around Europe that we're focused on is really making sure that we get the cost structure right to make it sustainable, to improve profitability for the longer term. So that's where we've looked at the way that we go-to-market on our direct-to-consumer retail business. We've done a restructuring there as well as looking at the store fleet.

And in Europe we'll continue to evaluate aggressively, looking at the various locations that we're looking to open. So there has been much more discipline around the future growth in Europe. It's not to say that we're not opening stores, we're just taking up much more targeted position in terms of making sure that they're at the right location.

The other thing that I'll just note in terms of gross margin in Europe is, obviously, there is some significant mix as this American Tourister campaign that was launched last year. American Tourister continued to perform very well in Europe, so that obviously has an important on margin as well. So as we look at 80 basis points decrease in growth margin American Tourister there is greater sales that is happening at American Tourister offset by Tumi as well because Tumi is continuing to perform really well in Europe, but there has been lower sales at Samsonite. So that mix shift is really what's driving that and we made the point in gross margin, see on the page.

Latin America, very positive story, so if we're sitting her in Q2 versus Q1 and in Q1 we had some concerns around Chile, because that had dipped into negative territory. Very-very positive rebound in a very short period of launch, I think overall the management team was very pleased with Latin America. Again, 3.4% constant currency growth so far for the half, but I think if you look at the Q1 versus Q2, in that first bullet point, Mexico was negative in Q1, a negative 6.6%, it has rebounded to positive of 15.4% on the heels of improvement and a change in management - leadership there. Chile went from negative 12.6% to positive 4.5% in Q2. And Brazil is growing as well.

So overall, I think we feel pretty good that Latin America is going to be in that mid-teens number that Kyle alluded to a little bit earlier for the remainder of the year and we feel good about where the region stands.

On Page 28, DTC continues to be a huge focus for us. So DTC e-commerce overall is up 6.8%. So if you look at our DTC net sales growth, we have 4.2% and that obviously includes the stores as well as the e-commerce channel. E-commerce is continuing to outpace that growth. We have net sales growth of 23.9% in DTC e-commerce excluding eBags. Again, eBags we're showing it both ways, because obviously, we are purposefully reducing the sales at eBags as we try to shift that out of the brand.

So total e-commerce is net sales are increased by 13.8% excluding eBags, if you even to include eBags is growing at 5.9% and overall, the mix is starting to shift more and more towards e-commerce, which is exactly how we're trying to drive the business as well.

On page 29, looking at the net sales by brand and again, we've shown this two ways. So just to look at it overall, constant currency growth in the first half, Samsonite was down 2.4%, Tumi was up 4.8%, American Tourister was about flat, down 80 basis points and all other were down 7.2%. What we wanted to do was exclude some of those challenged markets to give you a sense in terms of how the business is doing if we were to look at that and in the box beneath that you can see that Samsonite was approximately flat overall if you were to exclude those - some of the China B2B, South Korea and the U.S.

Tumi is up 16.3%. So you're really starting to see some of the pressures that are in the U.S. that is what's driving Tumi, Tumi is performing very well in Asia and Europe as well. Actually Europe may actually even outpace Asia this year. So that - so Tumi internationally - the international expansion has been very positive overall and American Tourister at 4.7% continues to deliver positive growth as well.

On Slide 30 just to highlight again, so Tumi brand, net sales growth of 4.8% driven by 14.9 is outside of North America. So that North America number is dragging it down, but overall I think we are very pleased with the continued expansion of Tumi and obviously helps in terms of the margin profile of the business as well.

One other point of note that, I'll just make on Tumi while we're on Slide 30 is in Asia, you'll note that in the bullet point we're saying that we added one net new store in the first half of 2019. That's simply because we're being very targeted in terms of negotiations that we have and looking at the location availability to make sure that we're going to be in the right location. We expect by the end of the year to get to a more normalized. So as we add store count in Asia, specifically for Tumi we should probably at about, I don't know 7, 8 net new stores for that region specifically as compared to the one that you have in the first half.

On Page 31, Kyle covered advertising expenses. So for the first half of 2019 we were at 5.9%, which is slightly below last year, but if you're looking at - and if you look at the breakdown by quarter, it's very similar, so Q1 we were about 6% of sales. We spent about $52.9 million in Q1 of this year on advertising Q1 of - I'm sorry, that's Q1 of 2018. Q1 of 2019 we reported 5.9%, so roughly in line. This is something that as we evaluate the latter part of the year, there will be a decrease here. So that 5.9% should probably come in at e-commerce a little bit earlier, whether it's 5.2% or 5.3%, somewhere in that zip code as we draw back on advertising to offset some of the cost pressures.

Having said that, there have been some really good advertising campaigns, so we're trying to be very strategic in how we do our advertising spend. So in addition to these campaigns we have the global Leningrad - Lenny and Zoe Kravitz campaign for Tumi. We had a large Chris Pratt campaign with Tumi in Asia. The Samsonite born-to-go campaign is something that's been in the works that has been very well received overall in all regions. So we are trying to make sure that we have good brand advertising, but there's also been a shift in terms of where we're doing our advertising spend to drive e-commerce growth as well.

So on Slide 33 and 34, we're just going to do a quick recap overall on the financial highlights. So net sales are stabilizing in Q2, so down just 0.7 as compared to 2.4% and again, these are against very strong comps for the prior-year period in 2018. Adjusted net income decreasing by $14.2 million or 12.8% compared to the prior year.

Our operational effective tax rate, our ETR was 25.8%, which is in line with what we're looking for largely. We're looking for kind of that 24%, 25% number as we go into the year-end as well and we continue to monitor that. There are some actions that we're taking, and there has been some favorable news in terms of tax rate in Luxembourg et cetera that may help us on that number a little bit, but we're basically in line with what it's been historically.

Operating cash flow of $113 million, that's really is a big point for us that is more than double what we've delivered last year. So the year-over-year half over half, we've doubled the operating free cash flow. So at the end of the day the business does continue to generate cash, which we will use judiciously to delever and to pay down debt as we've said on prior calls.

On the next page on Slide 34, net working capital efficiency at 14.8% is definitely trending in the right direction compared to the first quarter. So we're getting back into the zip code of our target of 14% that Kyle alluded to. CapEx of $26 million, so we've been very disciplined on the CapEx side, and so this is an improvement compared to first half of 2018. We're going to continue to be disciplined going into the year-end period.

There was a warehouse expansion, which we've talked about at the year-end that has been delayed. So depending on how that progresses in Europe that is something that may work its way into the numbers next year, but for the remainder of this year I think we should be coming in below what we had estimated for CapEx previously.

We remain in compliance with all of our debt covenants as of the period, and as many of you saw on July 16, we had a cash distribution of $125 million dividend, which is up $13.6 million. I should also note that net debt, as we were talking about cash flow, net debt of $155.6 million is lower than what we had due to the cash flow generation. So we continue to work on initiatives to make sure that we bring that debt down over time as well.

On Slide 35, again I thought I would just bride for ease of reference, Q1 versus Q2 and half versus half. And I think the message here is really, it is a tale of we do have the drag of Q1 still working it's way into the first half numbers but we are trying to see some positive momentum as well look at Q2. So I have circled on the pages adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

Our adjusted EBITDA, Q1 negative $28.6 million is down and we're still down negative 15, but at least the trend is improving as we look at Q2. And we are very proud in terms of the adjusted net income number that although it was negative $18.2 million in Q1 and Q2, we did deliver positive growth on net income of $5.5 million. So although the half is down 12.6, the trend is improving as well. And again, I will just highlight the cash flow generation again, on this slide as well.

I will quickly go through some of the other points on the next few slides. So on Slide 36 in terms of the balance sheet, the main point that I would just highlight is if I'm looking at the December 31 period to the June 30 period just be aware that January 1 is when the right-of-use asset and related liability went on to the books for IFRS 16. So if you all have been looking at assets and liabilities growing and wondering why, it's because of that. You've probably seen that our ratings remain stable, but from both S&P and Moody's as it relates to our capital structure we feel pretty good in terms of having a long-term sustainable capital structure, we have - we continue to delever and we have plenty of liquidity.

So as of June 30, we had $624 million of availability under our revolving credit facility, which is about the same number we had at the end of the year. And again, as we look at our overall net debt position it continues to come down.

In terms of working capital, this has been a very large initiative for us in terms of trying to get - get our numbers down. And again, if you're looking at Q1 versus Q2, I think we're very pleased with how we've improved. But we've had an improvement from 16.7 at the end of Q1, down to 14.8% and our goal is to try to get that to below 14 by the end of the year which would get us back at the liners in terms of our long-term targets, in terms of working capital.

And we've touched on CapEx, but I'll just make a note of it again here. So this is a significant reduction, so just by way of reference, CapEx for the full year 2018 was about $100 million of the $100.6 million. The first half of 2018 was 41.1 and we're reporting $26 million of CapEx. So that is a meaningful reduction in the period as well.

With that, I'll turn it over to Kyle for the strategy.

Kyle Gendreau

Just quickly, and then we'll go to questions. I get a lot of questions move around - around strategy, our strategy remains very strong. No real changes to our strategy. We're executing a strategy, which is really driving a business that's well diversified geographically, but also by brand category and channel across this industry, and we're excited what we're doing there. So we continue to focus on both travel and non-travel.

On the non-travel side, which I mentioned, we feel the ability to grow that at a faster pace and we continue to put emphasis there around non-travel products and products that appeal to the female [ph] consumers.

We are still focused on driving our DTC businesses as Reza said, and I said, that is a combination of driving our DTC e-commerce, which is hugely successful, but also continuing to drive retail, which on a targeted basis, which we think in many markets there's still real opportunities to do that. I mean as you can see we've kind of paced tone – toned the pace down a bit, but you will continue to see us have targeted retail expansion.

We continue to support the business with advertising and so we're going to take a little bit of a slowdown in the second quarter, but you should assume that we'll put this advertising back kind of into the levels that we historically run and that's an important piece to us as we are pushing multiple brands across multiple regions. The regional management structure, I have a ton of confidence in and it really does allow us to be close to the business within each region and within each country. We will continue to foster and grow and support that.

And we continue to invest in research and development around real product innovation, as I said earlier. We're really excited about what we've come out with and more to come here at the end of this year and into next year.

And then just a quick recap on initiatives, because we obviously as a management team, have a lot going on and part of my job in this role is making sure people are feeling energized and empowered and so that we're delivering growth as best we can in each region. And I would say, our team is very energized and delivering against what's more challenging moments, but the team is really focused and I'm quite happy with the team.

We continue to push Tumi in international markets with great success in building momentum. I covered direct-to-consumer e-commerce, which we're super-focused on. We're also focused on getting the eBags business into a profitable state, which I think will be very close to by the end of this year. We're monitoring the sales trends and really focused on adjusted EBITDA margin.

So you're taking away that we're focused on cost initiatives on retail fleet on everything that we can do to kind of position the profitability in the right place and I think you'll see as you saw our Q2 improving over Q1, you'll see a building continuing trend there. I'm very excited for the second half on the initiatives that we've played out so far.

Working capital, we've covered, we're focused there. We're focused on our sourcing base as you'd expect us particularly with the trade tensions. So we're constantly negotiating pricing with vendors and also focused on the shift of our sourcing as we move forward. And then just lastly, we continue to weave ESG into the fabric of our business and we're building momentum here and I'm excited and our teams are excited about this as we move forward on the ESG front.

So, with that, I'll turn it back to William and open it for questions and sorry for the long presentation, we wanted to be thorough. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - William Yue

Okay, thank you very much, Tim, Kyle and Reza. We have a first question from online from [indiscernible] of Prusik Investment Management about our advertising. Regarding the reduction in advertising expense, how did you decide in which area of advertising to cut and whatyou’re your plans on spending in the future? And the second question, how do you ensure that the Samsonite brand stays relevant when compared to Internet based companies?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, okay. And from a cut side I think Reza cover this. We took a small cut. So it's not such a big, this is a company spending well over $200 million on advertising. We're going to shave off around $20 million to $25 million. We're focused on, not touching advertising that's driving kind of digital action within our business as you'd expect in this over the last few years, the shift of our business to digital spend has increased.

So across the business and we've really empowered regions to make decisions to produce some of the savings they've cut things around the edge without having things that will impact our digital success. And so the teams have, kind of - I might say for that level of reduction just trimmed around the edges. As I said earlier, we will bring this back. I think this business spending around 6% advertising is the right level and I think it's where you'll see us probably put it back for next year.

As far as keeping Samsonite relevant, it's a very relevant point and part of the campaign, you saw this year was around born- to-go with Samsonite and that has a big impact on kind of how our messaging, that is a much kind of younger energized message. So if you haven't looked at that campaign I would look at it.

The other piece, and one of the real historical strengths of the brand Samsonite is around real innovation and so you'll see within that campaign and within everything we're doing as far as driving real product introductions around bringing innovation to the market, which we have this long 100-year history of doing, you should not expect that to change at all for this business. And so we've had some good things launch so far this year. Some of the things I've showed you.

We had some very exciting stuff that I was talking about the last time around launching really towards the end of this year and into next year, all around the brand Samsonite to really make sure this brand stays well positioned as a real innovative leader in this space. And so, innovation, coupled with the right messaging and from an advertising campaign is how we're managing the Samsonite business.

William Yue

Thank you. Kyle. Operator, we will now open the Q&A to callers. Who is the first online, please,

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Chen Luo with BoA Merrill Lynch in Singapore. Please go ahead. Thank you.

Chen Luo

Hi, Management, I've got three questions, the first of all, on the U.S. side, just now you mentioned that there is 12% price hike, I assume you are actually referring to the cumulated price hike, but how much have we raised price in Q3 in the second round of price hike? And after all the price hikes and trade war concerns, what's our projection on the U.S. organic sales growth outlook in second half? So this is the first question.

And secondly on Hong Kong, we know this year there has been a lot of protests going on in Hong Kong, which negatively impacted the Hong Kong retail sales. I think Hong Kong is only around 5% of our sales in terms of earnings contribution, it could be higher given the better margins in Hong Kong. So what's our assessment of the impact in Hong Kong, on the overall business? Lastly, what's our projection for the full-year adjusted EBITDA margin in 2019? Thank you.

Reza Taleghani

Okay. On the U.S. side we've blended we've issued around a 12% increase. On the first round, when we saw the first round of tariffs we put an increase and which was just shy of 7% that's against the 10% tariff. And our view at that moment was we should manage most of the margin impact with that and if you looked at our Q1 numbers our gross margin was well maintained.

On the second round of tariffs, it was more challenging to push through an equal amount to cover the full margin impact. So we roughly put a 5% kind of, I'll call it blended increase against the 15% tariff. We've also had had some time to manage some resourcing and also working with our, with our vendors for price reduction. So on an apples-to-apples basis, we're a little better positioned as we leaned into the second half, but there - there was enough pressure and push back in the market, but the ability to fully pass on enough to cover margin felt a little bit strained in the North American business.

So the blended and really the second increase that we've taken is balanced with all the other initiatives that we have, but we do start to see a little bit of margin pressure in the U.S. I think for the first half the U.S. gross margin was down around 100 - gross margin was down around 120 basis points. My sense is, for the full year, we'll probably stay in that pressure point may be a shade higher, but in that kind of zip code.

And as far as U.S. outlook, I think based on where I see kind of traffic and trade tensions and continued uncertainty around tariffs, not that it will impact our costing going forward, but in uncertainty around tariffs for the rest of the business - the rest of the U.S. kind of marketplace, my sense is, our U.S. business will probably stay in the zip code of down 5% to 6% for the full year. So a similar trend to what we saw in the first half. We're not seeing that dramatically change as we move into the second half of the year.

And then, on the Hong Kong protests there is clearly an impact. Our Hong Kong business is around 4.6% of sales in the half. It was down around 0.6%. So not so dramatic, it will be a little more impactful in Q2. We've had obviously store closures at the end of the days or some of the weekend protests within Hong Kong and so I think it will have some impact.

I don't think it will be dramatic to our overall Asia business when we think about it as a percentage of our total business, but we will see some impacts and I haven't fully quantified with the team, but you would expect that there'll be some reduction in sales of the back of this next summer together we have a better view of that.

And then lastly on adjusted EBITDA, so we are making progress here. And so we're down, we saw the progress from Q1 to Q2. I expect for the second half of the year our adjusted EBITDA margins will be up year-over-year, but it won't be enough to offset the first-half impact, which was down around 200 basis points in the numbers.

I Think we'll probably have EBITDA margin in some range 60 to 90 basis points lower year-over-year for the full year which you can do the math you'll know that the second half we should be positive on EBITDA we're seeing some early signs of achieving that and but the first half is what it is and we won't cover all of that.

I think that will be a good outcome for this business. I think it will be may be just shy of 15% EBITDA margin somewhere in that zip code plus or minus and versus last year I think we were around 15.7 or 15.8 for the full year. So, but I think you'll see and we've already started to see it, a noticeable kind of shift on the EBITDA as we move into the second half of the year.

Chen Luo

Okay, thank you, Kyle.

William Yue

Operator, next caller online?

Operator

Yes, we do. Our next question comes from Dustin Wei with Morgan Stanley, Hong Kong. Please go ahead. Thank you.

Dustin Wei

Thank you, management. So the first question that I've got is that throughout this call, I feel there are a couple of the contradictory information. So I think here the positive comments towards the second half, that it seems like we are going to see the positive sales growth into the second half and also the second half year-on-year basis are going to see the EBITDA growth, but the tariff is only sort of kicking in May and the price increase in the U.S., starting in third quarter and you mentioned the gross margin pressure.

The wholesale and retail customers, sort of, they do have the push back, and also in terms of the impairment, that's on the forward-looking basis not as the backward looking basis. So this suggests that you kind of take a more conservative view into the second half, but you still expect the sales and the EBITDA growth in the second half. So just could you - could you provide some more color there?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, so I would just draw your – I would draw your attention just to the slide that we talked about a little bit earlier that shows the comparables. Because don’t forget that every single quarter that we're comparing the first half last was unbelievably high in terms of the sales growth, so compared to that, obviously there has been a decline. So naturally as we get into Q3 and Q4 the comparison gets better.

The other thing that you should note is, yes there is a lot of pressure under the U.S. still, although we're starting to see some improvement there and if we're looking at those kind of down 5% number from a U.S. perspective, that's the U.S. The other regions and if we look at the quarterly trend have started to improve Q1 to Q2 and then if you look at it for the half, the other regions were actually in positive territory despite the tough comparison with Q1 or the first half of 2018.

So as we get into the second half, we expect there to be a greater contribution that's coming from the international regions as compared to the U.S. market to offset that. You're right in terms of the second round of tariffs and in terms of the margin pressure and there is going to be continued margin pressure in the U.S. specifically, but bear in mind, like from an end consumer perspective we're also looking at what's happening in our DTC channels as compared to wholesale as well.

So it's not just that we have a wholesale business in the U.S. So the hope is that as you have some product mix you can offset that. So we have a little bit of greater control in our own channels in terms of what we put into the stores versus what's going into the wholesale channel. So that mix should be able to help us on the margin side as well.

Dustin Wei

Okay, thanks a lot. And regarding this impairment, so what kind of the subsequent financial implication, like meaning you talk about some of the stores being loss making, but I guess, some of them haven't been shut down. So after this impairment where you actually shut them down or terminate the lease, you don't have any P&L impact. Is that what impairment does to the P&L in the next few quarters or maybe next few years?

Reza Taleghani

The financial, there's two different questions in that really, so from financial statement standpoint the impairment you reduced the carrying value of the asset on your books, so the financial impact of that is the amortization which is really the lease expense because it is a smaller number now that flows through the financial statements. So there is a benefit that happens in that regard as you're looking at amortization specifically. Having said that, your question in terms of like what we're trying to do operationally, we are trying to exit certain ones of the stores. But as you can imagine, it's a negotiation with various landlords.

So if you're able to exit the stores, it would have an EBITDA benefit that would happen if we do that, but the two are almost disconnected in certain regarding that there is an impairment that just the financial statement, non-cash issue that's there, that works its way through and then what we're trying to do operationally in terms of managing the business to improve EBITDA.

So the landlord negotiations, especially in the U.S. have not been that easy in terms of being able to actually exit the stores. We have been able to get some concessions on rents, which I think would have a positive impact on it, but in terms of pure exit we're contractually obligated to stay there and what we're trying to do is to try to basically trade new store openings elsewhere with letting us out of the lease or reducing some of the rent expense that we have and those are the kinds of negotiations that are happening.

Kyle Gendreau

The amortization benefit on an annualized basis for the impairments, we've taken is probably around $5 million. So you'll see an improvement in net income off of kind of reduction in amortization of around $5 million on a go-forward basis, annualized. So you'll get some of that in the second half obviously. The loss-making stores that are coupled in with this on balance, - Reza I think they were around $7 million negative EBITDA. So, but not the biggest of numbers, when you think about the size of the business.

But as we can exit some of those either through getting some rent concessions, which can lower that, but if we're able to exit few of those, that gives you a scale for what might be the EBITDA impact or benefit, if we're able to exit and so there'll be some kind of middle road there on those as well. Net-net, you should see P&L operating ongoing P&L benefit right out of the gate with the impairment.

Reza Taleghani

I think and I said it on the call, but just to refresh it, just the history of the - it's not like these things have been on the books forever, it's literally IFRS 16, we put them on in January, and so now we have to start to continuously monitor this. Obviously, we did a very thorough scrub as we went through this given there is the impact of tariffs, but it's something that we're going to have to do every quarter in terms of looking at it.

Dustin Wei

So you've actually at the company start to close some of the stores via the negotiation with the landlord, could that still have some of the - the losses like termination or termination costs, that's separated from this impairment?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, we could estimate the costs, yes.

Reza Taleghani

And sitting here today and the point, we don't anticipate significant numbers based on how negotiations are currently going right now. Obviously, that could change and we would exit it, we would do the analysis to make sure that it's net-net positive and accretive for us to do that. And as Kyle said, it is about $7 million of negative EBITDA with these stores right now. So actually if we can remove that - that's a positive thing. But sitting here today, we don't necessarily anticipate a big number coming out of that.

Dustin Wei

Okay. So going into the second half, there is no more impairments from this IFRS 16 review, can we suggest that sort of, that's a positive forward-looking comment for looking strong into the 2020 that those stores, the referred stores within a portfolio they are all good they are all fine?

Kyle Gendreau

Based on our current assessment, yes. And again, look at the total store fleet, right. So we're talking out of a fleet of almost 1,300 stores that's like about 1268, if I remember correctly, 44 stores.

Reza Taleghani

No, it's not like there is a massive number of stores and we do literally look at these store. So it's not like there is a massive number of stores and we did - we do literally look at these store by store in every single region.

Dustin Wei

Got it. Thank you. And finally, could you just provide some guidance for the sales trend by region for the second half?

Reza Taleghani

Yes. So I think as I said, the North American business probably stays in the zip code of where it is, maybe a shade better, but I would probably say right in the same zip code. I think Europe will stay fairly consistent. Our view is Europe is probably slightly higher in the second half versus first half, just because it was comping such a high first half last year with the American Tourister launch. So you should expect slightly better kind of growth number for Europe.

For Asia blended, Asia should be slightly better second half, first half for the same reasons. Asia had a very large first half last year, so we're blended with everything in it. Asia is probably a good comfortable mid single-digit, maybe a shade higher blended with Tumi. In Latin America, as I said, I think is back into its kind of teens territory for the second half, so blended kind of low-teens growth for Latin America.

You blend that altogether, we do think the second half of the year is a positive number, where is that is somewhere between kind of 2%, 3%, 4% is probably the way I would think about it from where we're sitting today. And blended together that would actually say the business to be slightly positive for the full year. That's our view at the moment when you blend together what we're looking at across the business.

And so, it's not some dramatic transformation from where we are. The U.S., we do think continues to see pressure, but the blend of it all puts us at a slightly more positive spot than where we were particularly out of the gate in Q1 of this year. You've seen Q2 is obviously slightly better.

Kyle Gendreau

On a constant currency basis.

Reza Taleghani

Constant currency basis. Yes.

Dustin Wei

Thank you. And you did mention earlier on the call that June was flattish ended July up 33% [ph] on constant currency.

Reza Taleghani

Say it again. Can you repeat that. Yes, so we saw a positive trend for June and July for sure these were positive growth months for us. Yes.

Dustin Wei

Okay, thank you very much.

Kyle Gendreau

Yep.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Erwan Rambourg with HSBC London. Please go head.

Erwan Rambourg

Hi, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. I just have two follow-ups on the margin side, you said that June was up a point in July up three in terms of sales. What's needed actually to stabilize margin and if you can answer is more in a holistic way I disregarding the advertising to sales ratio cut. I'm more thinking what sustainable top line growth do you need for margins to be flat to up.

And then secondly, looking at the U.S., I'm just wondering if you have means to contracts. What down to tourism flows versus local. Are you - I understand the Chinese are not coming as much not spending as much in the U.S. and other natural other tourists probably as well. But is it fair to assume that the locals are more flattish in that the bulk of the - the pain is coming from, it's non-flows, which are -.

And then on the locals as well, if you can give us a sense of, are you seeing a big differences in terms of sales by price points are channel there what, what are the moving parts in the U.S. Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. On the margin side, there's really kind of EBITDA margin, right. We will see a positive trend, a noticeable positive trend in the second half, described. But that's modeled with initiatives as we've kind of talked in the past, Erwan.

At this business as it starts to get into a 4%, 5%, 6% growth level and I think the right kind of natural place for this business on a go forward basis is somewhere between 5%, 6% and 7% growth on a very sustainable kind of repeatable basis take out kind of these headwinds. And we're actually not so far off from that today. If we adjust for these few pockets of territories that are seeing impact, but that I think we'd all agree or kind of unusual in nature at the moment.

So we're not so far off from getting to the point that we deliver leverage this operating leverage my view for next year is, we should be in that kind of zip code and we should be able to easily maintain and ideally deliver. We'll be moving into a budget cycle. The wild card is, U.S. tariffs and with that ultimately settles with U.S. consumer confidence particularly as second rounds of tariff goes in. If you read the news, you would read the U.S. kind of consumer is chugging right along and the U.S. economy is chugging right along and I think there are pieces of that which I think is what you're trying to get at in the local versus inbound traffic.

I think we're unusually pressured, because, a big part of our U.S. business is tied in with the whole bigger wholesale customers who are managing kind of expectations in their own kind of way. So we've got this kind of lumpy wholesale business and on balance our wholesale business in the U.S. is down, I believe the number's around 7% or so. In our, actually our direct to consumer business when you blend in e-commerce is taking out eBags is actually fairly strong on a blended basis our DTC e-commerce in the U.S. is up 22% to 23% or something like that. I might argue that has some measure of kind of what's cooking in the U.S.

In our U.S. non gateway comps are probably flat to slightly down. So I don't know how you want to read into that. On a blended basis, so it's a combination of both, but this inbound traffic really impacting gateway stores is a meaningful impact. And so what's the exact mix is it 70-30 kind of inbound traffic versus kind of tariffs.

That would be my guess at the moment, but we don't have as clear visibility to that, we do see our gateway stores performing. Okay. But modeled in wholesale, we see wholesale customers just acting and managing through the tariff stuff in their own way and they're managing things like inventory levels and just kind of general flow of their traffic.

If you look at the releases of some of these companies they're talking very similar about inbound traffic impacting their own stores that are tied in with gateway stores. So I think Macy's released last week. It has a very similar kind of tone and feel to what I'm saying here right now - And so that's the kind of general way to answer that Erwin.

Erwan Rambourg

Now that's very useful. Thank you and good luck. Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, thank you.

Reza Taleghani

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from [Jeffrey Chan with CRC] in Hong Kong. Just go ahead. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Management. Thank you for taking my question. Only one question from me, Management, explain more on the costs to implement profit improvement initiates is that a new item?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, so, yes, so in terms of what it is, it's really I think of it as severance. So if we're taking actions in terms of our cost structure and we have to remove headcount yield you'll have charges based on the different jurisdictions and what contract terms you have for the various employees and what we'd have to pay in terms of severance.

So when we go through the actions of terminating employees, we have to basically take those charges in and then you will see a run rate benefit that comes from that or an annualized benefit that comes from that, from that head count being removed and the math that we do and which you've seen in the presentation here is we obviously wanted to be accretive.

So if we're taking a one-time hit in order to be able to terminated employee, obviously the run rate savings should exceed that which is the way that it looks, based on the actions we've taken thus far.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Kyle Gendreau

Okay, operator, thank you very much, William, oh do we have a question? Okay.

Operator

Sure. Our next question comes from Dustin Wei with Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong. Just go ahead. Thank you.

Dustin Wei

Hi, just one last thing on the EBITDA margin for the, in North America. So in the first half it is down quite a bit, down to like 11.6% adjusted EBITDA margin, so in order to get to the EBITDA profit growth for the second half for the whole company, what kind of the EBITDA margin we should look at for the second half for the North America?

Kyle Gendreau

I'll give you the exact number, but number of initiatives that we've put into play, we talked about really saw just a piece of that in the second quarter and a big chunk will be really in the second and - so I'll just a piece of that in the first in the second quarter and a big chunk will be really in the second quarter and a meaningful amount of that was in kind of initiatives in North America. So you'll see some of the benefit of those initiatives which really hadn’t fully played in the first half numbers play into the second half numbers for the U.S. So that coupled with kind of margin which we're kind of managing through in the U.S. business might sense is you'll see EBITDA margins consistent if not slightly up off the back of the initiatives that we've played out there.

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, the second half is always a slightly higher kind of margin for us anyways and the U.S. was, if you remember it right up until Q4. The U.S. had a strong year last year. So it's. It's against a kind of better performing last year for sure, for the U.S. especially Q3 Dustin.

Dustin Wei

Okay, thank you very much. Thank you.

William Yue

Great, thank you very much everyone for attending the call and thank you again Tim, Kyle, and Reza for presenting today. Thanks everyone.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you for your participation. This concludes the conference.